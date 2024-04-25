KKR vs PBKS: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 42 of IPL 2024

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders are a hard unit to beat at home. But Punjab Kings will come with full force to get their campaign back on track. While KKR have been more consistent, expect PBKS to hand them a defeat in this encounter.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Date

26 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Phil Salt has 47 runs at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 151.61 in two IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Phil Salt has 201 runs at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 176.31 in four IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.

Phil Salt vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 47 balls, 20 average, 127.65 SR & 3 dismissals.

Phil Salt vs Sam Curran in T20s: 50 runs, 46 balls, 12.50 average, 108.69 SR & 4 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 48, 10, 89*, 0 & 18.

Sunil Narine has 180 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 171.42 in 14 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has 33 wickets at an average of 19.90 and a strike rate of 16.90 in 24 IPL innings against them.

Sunil Narine has 473 runs at an average of 15.76 and a strike rate of 159.79 in 32 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has 67 wickets at an average of 19.82 and a strike rate of 18.77 in 55 IPL innings here.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 46 runs, 41 balls, 9.20 average, 112.19 SR & 5 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him once in eight balls.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 24 runs, 14 balls, 12 average, 171.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 24.26 average, 19.53 SR & 7.45 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 43.60 average, 32.60 SR & 8.02 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 10, 109, 6, 27 & 85. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 2/34, 2/30, 1/17, 1/30 & 1/29.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has 40 runs at an average of 13.33 and a strike rate of 142.85 in three IPL innings in Kolkata.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 32 runs, 28 balls, 16 average, 177.77 SR & 2 dismissals.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s last five scores: 3, 30, 7, 24 & 54.

Venkatesh Iyer has 115 runs at an average of 28.75 and a strike rate of 118.55 in four IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Venkatesh Iyer has 167 runs at an average of 16.70 and a strike rate of 118.43 in ten IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.

Venkatesh Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 150 runs, 90 balls, 21.42 average, 166.66 SR & 7 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Venkatesh Iyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 65 runs, 48 balls, 21.66 average, 135.41 SR & 3 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 16, 8, 3, 5* & 50.

Shreyas Iyer has 324 runs at an average of 29.45 and a strike rate of 124.61 in 12 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has three fifties against them.

Shreyas Iyer has 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 119.51 in nine IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.

Shreyas Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 38 runs, 29 balls, 12.66 average, 131.03 SR & 3 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him once in 35 balls.

Shreyas Iyer vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 7 runs, 9 balls, 3.50 average, 77.77 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 50, 11, 38*, 34 & 18.

Rinku Singh has 25 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 178.57 in two IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Rinku Singh has 377 runs at an average of 47.12 and a strike rate of 152.01 in 14 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has three fifties here.

Rinku Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 115 runs, 58 balls, 38.33 average, 198.27 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rinku Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 62 runs, 50 balls, 31 average, 124 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rinku Singh’s last five figures: 24, 20*, 9, 26 & 5.

Andre Russell has 408 runs at an average of 37.09 and a strike rate of 200 in 12 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has 15 wickets at an average of 21.40 and a strike rate of 12.46 in 12 IPL innings against them.

Andre Russell has 908 runs at an average of 36.32 and a strike rate of 190.35 in 34 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has 37 wickets at an average of 23.13 and a strike rate of 15.32 in 38 IPL innings here.

Andre Russell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 62 runs, 47 balls, 12.40 average, 131.91 SR & 5 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs Sam Curran in T20s: 62 runs, 28 balls, 20.66 average, 221.42 SR & 3 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 35 runs, 26 balls, 17.50 average, 134.61 SR & 2 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 17.92 average, 10.07 SR & 10.68 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 27.50 average, 15 SR & 11 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 27*, 13, 10, 41 & 64. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 3/25, 0/17, 1/16, 0/8 & 1/14.

Ramandeep Singh has 60 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 222.22 in three IPL innings in Kolkata.

Ramandeep Singh’s last five scores: 24*, 1*, 13, 2 & 35.

Mitchell Starc has 7 wickets at an average of 13.28 and a strike rate of 12 in four IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Mitchell Starc has 5 wickets at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 22.80 in five IPL innings in Kolkata.

Mitchell Starc vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 99.50 average, 52 SR & 11.48 economy rate. Mitchell Starc vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 22 average, 11.50 SR & 11.47 economy rate.

Mitchell Starc’s previous five figures: 1/55, 0/50, 3/28, 0/29 & 2/25.

Varun Chakravarthy has 8 wickets at an average of 21.87 and a strike rate of 21 in seven IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Varun Chakravarthy has 16 wickets at an average of 26.93 and a strike rate of 17.12 in 12 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 21.78 average, 15.63 SR & 8.36 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 27.88 average, 19.44 SR & 8.60 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 1/36, 2/36, 1/30, 0/26 & 3/33.

Harshit Rana took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Harshit Rana has 11 wickets at an average of 22.45 and a strike rate of 14.72 in eight IPL innings in Kolkata.

Harshit Rana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 22.81 average, 15.18 SR & 9.01 economy rate. Harshit Rana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 27 average, 18.33 SR & 8.83 economy rate.

Harshit Rana’s last five figures: 2/33, 2/45, 0/35, 2/39 & 3/33.

Suyash Sharma took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Suyash Sharma has 5 wickets at an average of 50.20 and a strike rate of 33.60 in nine IPL innings in Kolkata.

Suyash Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 45 average, 27.40 SR & 9.85 economy rate. Suyash Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 29.40 average, 24.20 SR & 7.28 economy rate.

Suyash Sharma’s last five figures: 0/33, 0/18, 2/38, 1/25 & 3/11.

Punjab Kings:

Shikhar Dhawan has 907 runs at an average of 30.23 and a strike rate of 118.25 in 31 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has seven fifties against them.

Shikhar Dhawan has 337 runs at an average of 33.70 and a strike rate of 126.21 in 11 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has three fifties here.

Shikhar Dhawan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 97 runs, 68 balls, 32.33 average, 142.64 SR & 3 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him thrice in 50 balls.

Shikhar Dhawan vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 39 balls, 19.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals. Sunil Narine has dismissed him twice in 91 balls.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Mitchell Starc in T20s: 31 runs, 26 balls, 15.50 average, 119.23 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shikhar Dhawan’s previous five scores: 14, 1, 70, 45 & 22.

Prabhsimran Singh has 39 at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 144.44 in three IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Prabhsimran Singh scored 12 runs in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 93 runs, 69 balls, 23.25 average, 134.78 SR & 4 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 32 runs, 32 balls, 16 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 35, 0, 10, 4 & 35.

Jonny Bairstow has 215 runs at an average of 53.75 and a strike rate of 137.82 in five IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has two fifties against them.

Jonny Bairstow scored 39 runs in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 15, 0, 22, 42 & 8.

Jitesh Sharma has 42 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 144.82 in two IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Jitesh Sharma scored 21 runs in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Jitesh Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 107 runs, 73 balls, 35.66 average, 146.57 SR & 3 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in four balls.

Jitesh Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 44 runs, 24 balls, 22 average, 183.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jitesh Sharma’s last five scores: 13, 9, 29, 19 & 16.

Sam Curran has 119 runs at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 150.63 in six IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 37.50 in seven IPL innings against them.

Sam Curran scored 4 runs in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Sam Curran vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 82 runs, 68 balls, 16.40 average, 120.58 SR & 5 dismissals. Suyash Sharma has dismissed him once in two balls.

Sam Curran vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 36 balls, 13 average, 144.44 SR & 4 dismissals. Mitchell Starc dismissed him on his only delivery against him.

Sam Curran vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 31.14 average, 18.92 SR & 9.87 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 37.71 average, 23.71 SR & 9.54 economy rate.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 20, 6, 6, 29 & 5. Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 1/18, 2/41, 2/25, 2/41 & 0/18.

Liam Livingstone has 40 runs at an average of 13.33 and a strike rate of 129.03 in three IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Liam Livingstone scored 15 runs in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Liam Livingstone vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 29 runs, 38 balls, 9.66 average, 76.31 SR & 3 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in six balls.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 6, 1, 21, 28* & 17. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 2/19, 0/16, 1/21, 1/24 & 1/14.

Shashank Singh scored 11 runs in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shashank Singh’s last five scores: 8, 41, 9, 46* & 61*.

Ashutosh Sharma’s last five scores: 3, 61, 31, 33* & 31.

Harpreet Brar has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Harpreet Brar took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Harpreet Brar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 29.30 average, 23.80 SR & 7.38 economy rate. Harpreet Brar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 41.66 average, 29 SR & 8.62 economy rate.

Harpreet Brar’s last five figures: 0/35, 0/21, 0/22, 0/48 & 1/33.

Harshal Patel has 13 wickets at an average of 27.38 and a strike rate of 19.38 in 12 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Harshal Patel has 3 wickets at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 28 in four IPL innings in Kolkata.

Harshal Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 20 wickets, 18.95 average, 13.20 SR & 8.61 economy rate. Harshal Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 50.42 average, 27.42 SR & 11.03 economy rate.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 3/15, 3/31, 1/21, 2/30 & 1/44.

Kagiso Rabada has 12 wickets at an average of 24.33 and a strike rate of 16.66 in nine IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kagiso Rabada has 4 wickets at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 11 in two IPL innings in Kolkata.

Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 21.81 average, 16.18 SR & 8.08 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 44.16 average, 25.33 SR & 10.46 economy rate.

Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 0/40, 1/42, 2/18, 1/32 & 2/44.

Arshdeep Singh has 8 wickets at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 18.50 in eight IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 30.21 average, 20.28 SR & 8.93 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 25.15 average, 14.23 SR & 10.60 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 1/17, 0/35, 1/45, 4/29 & 0/33.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Kolkata has been 190, with pacers snaring 64.83% of wickets here. Expect another batting paradise, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 195 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma (IMP).

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh (IMP).

Also Read: WATCH: Rajat Patidar smokes Mayank Markande for four sixes in one over

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Narine’s batting value has increased since he started opening. He also has a fine record in Kolkata.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is another popular captaincy option for this game. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will also contribute with both bat and ball. Curran has been in fine form and will look to extend it. He has also done well against KKR previously.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rinku Singh: Rinku Singh has been selected by less than 25% of users as of now. Rinku has a fabulous record in Kolkata and can play a big knock again. He batted well in the previous game.

Telegram Group Join Now

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow is expected to play in this game. Bairstow has done well against KKR in the past and will enjoy batting in Kolkata. A big knock can not be ruled out.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh: Ramandeep Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Suyash Sharma, and Harshit Rana.

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with Shreyas Iyer, Atharva Taide, Mitchell Starc, Kagiso Rabada, and Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, and Arshdeep Singh.

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rinku Singh, Harshal Patel, and Mitchell Starc.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders are a hard unit to beat at home. But Punjab Kings will come with full force to get their campaign back on track. While KKR have been more consistent, expect PBKS to hand them a defeat in this encounter.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.