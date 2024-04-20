KKR vs RCB: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 36 of IPL 2024

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders are a tough unit to crack at home. Further, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been mighty inconsistent this season. KKR should win the contest.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Date

21 April 2024

Time

3:30 PM IST

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Phil Salt has 117 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 180 in two IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a fifty against them.

Phil Salt has 153 runs at an average of 76.50 and a strike rate of 153 in three IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.

Phil Salt vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 47 balls, 20 average, 127.65 SR & 3 dismissals.

Phil Salt vs Reece Topley in T20s: 17 runs, 16 balls, 5.66 average, 106.25 SR & 3 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 10, 89*, 0, 18 & 30.

Sunil Narine has 279 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 195.10 in 11 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has 24 wickets at an average of 20.87 and a strike rate of 19 in 19 IPL innings against them.

Sunil Narine has 463 runs at an average of 15.96 and a strike rate of 164.76 in 31 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has 65 wickets at an average of 19.90 and a strike rate of 18.98 in 54 IPL innings here.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 23.85 average, 19.42 SR & 7.36 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 53.50 average, 40 SR & 8.02 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 109, 6, 27, 85 & 47. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 2/30, 1/17, 1/30, 1/29 & 1/40.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has 37 runs in two IPL innings in Kolkata.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s last five scores: 30, 7, 24, 54 & 14.

Shreyas Iyer has 343 runs at an average of 28.58 and a strike rate of 122.50 in 13 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has three fifties against them.

Shreyas Iyer has 146 runs at an average of 20.85 and a strike rate of 114.06 in eight IPL innings in Kolkata.

Shreyas Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 28 runs, 26 balls, 9.33 average, 107.69 SR & 3 dismissals. Reece Topley and Yash Dayal have dismissed him once each.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 11, 38*, 34, 18 & 39*.

Venkatesh Iyer has 161 runs at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 120.14 in six IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a fifty against them.

Venkatesh Iyer has 151 runs at an average of 16.77 and a strike rate of 113.53 in nine IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.

Venkatesh Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 141 runs, 87 balls, 20.14 average, 162.06 SR & 7 dismissals. Yash Dayal has dismissed him once in 13 balls.

Venkatesh Iyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 47 balls, 21.33 average, 136.17 SR & 3 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 8, 3, 5*, 50 & 7.

Andre Russell has 396 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 205.18 in 15 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has 14 wickets at an average of 28.64 and a strike rate of 18.21 in 15 IPL innings against them.

Andre Russell has 881 runs at an average of 35.24 and a strike rate of 192.77 in 33 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has 34 wickets at an average of 24.44 and a strike rate of 16.14 in 37 IPL innings here.

Andre Russell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 61 runs, 45 balls, 12.20 average, 135.55 SR & 5 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 20.54 average, 11.18 SR & 11.02 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 27.50 average, 15 SR & 11 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 13, 10, 41, 64 & 27*. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 0/17, 1/16, 0/8, 1/14 & 2/29.

Rinku Singh has 75 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 138.88 in four IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rinku Singh has 353 runs at an average of 50.42 and a strike rate of 152.15 in 13 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has three fifties here.

Rinku Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 115 runs, 58 balls, 38.33 average, 198.27 SR & 3 dismissals. Yash Dayal has dismissed him once in 11 balls.

Rinku Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 50 runs, 44 balls, 25 average, 113.63 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rinku Singh’s last five figures: 20*, 9, 26, 5 & 23.

Ramandeep Singh has 6 runs in two IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ramandeep Singh has 36 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 200 in two IPL innings in Kolkata.

Ramandeep Singh’s last five scores: 1*, 13, 2, 35 & 22*.

Mitchell Starc has 4 wickets at an average of 40.25 and a strike rate of 24 in four IPL innings in Kolkata.

Mitchell Starc vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 2 wickets, 81 average, 45.50 SR & 10.68 economy rate. Mitchell Starc vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 3 wickets, 23.33 average, 13.66 SR & 10.24 economy rate.

Mitchell Starc’s previous five figures: 0/50, 3/28, 0/29, 2/25 & 0/47.

Varun Chakravarthy has 13 wickets at an average of 16.92 and a strike rate of 15.53 in nine IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Varun Chakravarthy has 15 wickets at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 16.66 in 11 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 21 average, 15.16 SR & 8.30 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 27.88 average, 19.44 SR & 8.60 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 2/36, 1/30, 0/26, 3/33 & 0/20.

Harshit Rana took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Harshit Rana has 9 wickets at an average of 23.77 and a strike rate of 15.33 in seven IPL innings in Kolkata.

Harshit Rana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 24.55 average, 16.11 SR & 9.14 economy rate. Harshit Rana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 26 average, 17.66 SR & 8.83 economy rate.

Harshit Rana’s last five figures: 2/45, 0/35, 2/39, 3/33 & 1/5.

Vaibhav Arora has 4 wickets at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 19.50 in four IPL innings in Kolkata.

Vaibhav Arora vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 28.33 average, 18.16 SR & 9.35 economy rate. Vaibhav Arora vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 18.33 average, 11.83 SR & 9.29 economy rate.

Vaibhav Arora’s last five figures: 1/45, 1/34, 2/28, 3/27 & 1/51.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Virat Kohli has 944 runs at an average of 39.33 and a strike rate of 130.92 in 30 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has six fifties and a century against them.

Virat Kohli has 353 runs at an average of 39.22 and a strike rate of 126.97 in 13 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Virat Kohli vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 242 runs, 145 balls, 60.50 average, 166.89 SR & 4 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 78 runs, 67 balls, 39 average, 116.41 SR & 2 dismissals. Sunil Narine has dismissed him four times in 157 balls.

Virat Kohli vs Andre Russell in T20s: 121 runs, 82 balls, 40.33 average, 147.56 SR & 3 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 42, 3, 113*, 22 & 83*.

Faf du Plessis has 480 runs at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 135.97 in 17 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has two fifties against them.

Faf du Plessis has 131 runs at an average of 16.37 and a strike rate of 139.36 in eight IPL innings in Kolkata.

Faf du Plessis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 146 runs, 118 balls, 36.50 average, 123.72 SR & 4 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in 30 balls.

Faf du Plessis vs Andre Russell in T20s: 86 runs, 51 balls, 21.50 average, 168.62 SR & 4 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis vs Sunil Narine in T20s: 54 runs, 70 balls, 27 average, 77.14 SR & 2 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 62, 61, 44, 19 & 8.

Will Jacks vs left-arm pace in 2024: 51 runs, 38 balls, 17 average, 134.21 SR & 3 dismissals.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 7, 8, 18, 108* & 9.

Rajat Patidar has 4 runs in two IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rajat Patidar scored 112 runs in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 9, 50, 29, 3 & 18.

Dinesh Karthik has 417 runs at an average of 27.80 and a strike rate of 135.38 in 18 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has two fifties against them.

Dinesh Karthik has 630 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 140.62 in 26 IPL innings in Eden Gardens. He also has three fifties here.

Dinesh Karthik vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 90 runs, 41 balls, 22.50 average, 219.51 SR & 4 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 37 runs, 35 balls, 12.33 average, 105.71 SR & 3 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in five balls.

Dinesh Karthik’s last five scores: 83, 53*, 4, 20 & 28*.

Mahipal Lomror scored 34 runs in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mahipal Lomror scored 14 runs in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Mahipal Lomror vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 24 runs, 17 balls, 8 average, 141.17 SR & 3 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in three balls.

Mahipal Lomror’s last five scores: 19, 0, 33, 17* & 50.

Anuj Rawat has 4 runs in four IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Anuj Rawat scored a solitary run in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Anuj Rawat vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 24 balls, 15.50 average, 129.16 SR & 2 dismissals.

Anuj Rawat’s last five scores: 25*, 11, 3, 11 & 48.

Vijaykumar Vyshak has 3 wickets at an average of 21.33 and a strike rate of 16 in two IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Vijaykumar Vyshak vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 22.33 average, 13.33 SR & 10.05 economy rate. Vijaykumar Vyshak vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 85.50 average, 45 SR & 11.40 economy rate.

Vijaykumar Vyshak’s last five figures: 0/64, 1/32, 1/23, 2/29 & 1/55.

Reece Topley’s last five figures: 1/68, 0/34, 2/27, 1/39 & 1/32.

Lockie Ferguson took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Lockie Ferguson has a solitary wicket in four IPL innings in Kolkata.

Lockie Ferguson’s last five figures: 2/52, 4/12, 1/23, 2/25 & 2/27.

Yash Dayal has 3 wickets at an average of 52.33 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Yash Dayal took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Yash Dayal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 48 average, 31 SR & 9.29 economy rate. Yash Dayal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 60.66 average, 32.66 SR & 11.14 economy rate.

Yash Dayal’s previous five figures: 0/51, 1/37, 1/24, 1/46 & 1/23.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Kolkata has been 188, with pacers snaring 63.8% of wickets here. The tracks in Kolkata have been ideal for batting, and a similar pitch can be expected again. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 41°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana (IMP).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Reece Topley, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak (IMP).

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Narine will contribute with both bat and ball and has a fine record against RCB. He has also done well at this venue.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will also contribute with both bat and ball. Russell always does well against RCB. He also has vast experience playing in Kolkata.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is another popular captaincy option for this game. Kohli will open the innings and has been in terrific form this year. He will fetch ample points.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rinku Singh: Rinku Singh has been selected by less than 22% as of now. Rinku has a fine record in Kolkata. He can make a substantial score.

Rajat Patidar: Rajat Patidar’s selection % currently stands at 16.96. Patidar did well at this venue last time around. He can score big.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Saurav Chauhan: Saurav Chauhan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dinesh Karthik, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Yash Dayal, Reece Topley, and Harshit Rana.

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Anuj Rawat, Venkatesh Iyer, Mahipal Lomror, Lockie Ferguson, Vaibhav Arora, and Mitchell Starc.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dinesh Karthik, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Yash Dayal, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakravarthy.

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rinku Singh, Rajat Patidar, Mitchell Starc, and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders are a tough unit to crack at home. Further, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been mighty inconsistent this season. KKR should win the contest.

