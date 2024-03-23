KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Match 3: Playing XI, IPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Match 3: Both teams have match-winners. However, KKR have better-condition-suited spinners and also a home advantage. Hence, they might win the game.
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Indian Premier League 2024
Match
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Date
23 March 2024
Time
7:30 PM IST
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
Kolkata Knight Riders:
-
Phil Salt has 59 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 163.88 in two IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Phil Salt vs left-arm pace in 2024: 32 runs, 24 balls, 8 average, 133.33 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Phil Salt’s last five scores: 30, 26, 7, 5 & 0.
-
Venkatesh Iyer has 38 runs at an average of 7.60 and a strike rate of 79.16 in five IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
-
Venkatesh Iyer has 136 runs at an average of 19.42 and a strike rate of 111.47 in seven IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.
-
Venkatesh Iyer vs left-arm pace since 2023: 134 runs, 82 balls, 26.80 average, 163.41 SR & 5 dismissals. T Natarajan dismissed him once in five balls.
-
Venkatesh Iyer vs off-spinners since 2023: 89 runs, 69 balls, 29.66 average, 129 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Venkatesh Iyer vs leg-spinners since 2023: 70 runs, 53 balls, 23.33 average, 132.07 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 35*, 29*, 43*, 13 & 2.
-
Shreyas Iyer has 421 runs at an average of 32.28 and a strike rate of 115.02 in 15 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Shreyas Iyer has 97 runs at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of 119.75 in five IPL innings in Kolkata.
-
Shreyas Iyer vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 44 runs, 49 balls, 14.66 average, 89.79 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Shreyas Iyer vs Umran Malik in T20s: 16 runs, 15 balls, 8 average, 106.66 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 53, 8, 0, 13 & 34.
-
Nitish Rana has 537 runs at an average of 35.80 and a strike rate of 138.40 in 15 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has four fifties against them.
-
Nitish Rana has 638 runs at an average of 31.90 and a strike rate of 140.21 in 21 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has six fifties here.
-
Nitish Rana vs leg-spinners since 2023: 108 runs, 89 balls, 21.60 average, 121.34 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Nitish Rana vs off-spinners since 2023: 109 runs, 96 balls, 21.80 average, 113.54 SR & 5 dismissals. Washington Sundar has dismissed him twice in 26 balls.
-
Nitish Rana vs T Natarajan in T20s: 76 runs, 44 balls, 25.33 average, 172.72 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Nitish Rana vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 40 runs, 36 balls, 20 average, 111.11 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Nitish Rana’s last five scores: 17, 71*, 4, 40 & 30.
-
Manish Pandey has 351 runs at an average of 31.90 and a strike rate of 118.18 in 14 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
-
Manish Pandey has 591 runs at an average of 25.69 and a strike rate of 120.12 in 28 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.
-
Manish Pandey vs leg-spinners since 2023: 37 runs, 34 balls, 12.33 average, 108.82 SR & 3 dismissals. Mayank Markande has dismissed him once in 15 balls.
-
Manish Pandey vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 25 runs, 26 balls, 6.25 average, 96.15 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Manish Pandey’s last five scores read: 11, 17, 11, 0 & 27.
-
Andre Russell has 241 runs at an average of 21.90 and a strike rate of 158.55 in 14 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 17 wickets at an average of 18.23 and a strike rate of 12 in 15 IPL innings against them.
-
Andre Russell has 804 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 190.52 in 31 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has 31 wickets at an average of 24.93 and a strike rate of 16.93 in 34 IPL innings here.
-
Andre Russell vs Mayank Markande in T20s: 14 runs, 15 balls, 7 average, 93.33 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Andre Russell vs RHBs in 2024: 9 wickets, 32.11 average, 19.22 SR & 10.02 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 27.33 average, 19.33 SR & 8.48 economy rate.
-
Andre Russell’s last five scores: 27*, 2*, 14, 43* & 23. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 0/33, 2/37, 1/39, 3/20 & 0/35.
-
Rinku Singh has 139 runs at an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of 143.29 in four IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Rinku Singh has 310 runs at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 149.03 in 11 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has three fifties here.
-
Rinku Singh vs leg-spinners since 2023: 96 runs, 84 balls, 24 average, 114.28 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Rinku Singh vs T Natarajan in T20s: 34 runs, 20 balls, 17 average, 170 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Sunil Narine has 11 wickets at an average of 50.27 and a strike rate of 45.81 in 22 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
-
Sunil Narine has 61 wickets at an average of 20.13 and a strike rate of 19 in 51 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has three four-wicket and a five-wicket haul here.
-
Sunil Narine vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 26.12 average, 28.37 SR & 5.52 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 48 average, 54.50 SR & 5.28 economy rate.
-
Sunil Narine’s previous five figures: 0/21, 1/11, 0/18, 0/26 & 2/16.
-
Mitchell Starc has 3 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 21.33 in three IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
-
Mitchell Starc took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.
-
Harshit Rana took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
-
Harshit Rana has 4 wickets at an average of 25.25 and a strike rate of 16.50 in four IPL innings in Kolkata.
-
Harshit Rana vs RHBs since 2023: 5 wickets, 29.40 average, 20.60 SR & 8.56 economy rate. Harshit Rana vs LHBs since 2023: 2 wickets, 28 average, 26.50 SR & 8.60 economy rate.
-
Varun Chakravarthy has 7 wickets at an average of 35.71 and a strike rate of 26.57 in eight IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
-
Varun Chakravarthy has 11 wickets at an average of 24.90 and a strike rate of 16.18 in eight IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
-
Suyash Sharma has 5 wickets at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 28.80 in seven IPL innings in Kolkata.
-
Suyash Sharma vs RHBs since 2023: 14 wickets, 15.57 average, 12.85 SR & 7.27 economy rate. Suyash Sharma vs LHBs since 2023: 8 wickets, 22.37 average, 18.75 SR & 7.16 economy rate.
-
Suyash Sharma’s last five figures: 2/38, 1/25, 3/11, 4/5 & 1/20.
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
-
Travis Head made 75 runs in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.
-
Travis Head vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 42 runs, 30 balls, 10.50 average, 140 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Travis Head vs left-arm pace since 2023: 82 runs, 41 balls, 27.33 average, 200 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Travis Head’s last five scores read: 33, 45, 24, 28 & 31.
-
Mayank Agarwal has 308 runs at an average of 20.53 and a strike rate of 122.22 in 16 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Mayank Agarwal has 88 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 120.54 in five IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.
-
Mayank Agarwal vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 65 runs, 51 balls, 21.66 average, 127.45 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Mayank Agarwal vs Andre Russell in T20s: 22 runs, 24 balls, 7.33 average, 91.66 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Mayank Agarwal’s last five scores: 8, 59, 18, 15 & 26.
-
Abhishek Sharma has 95 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 121.79 in six IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.
-
Abhishek Sharma made 32 runs in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.
-
Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm pace since 2023: 96 runs, 68 balls, 24 average, 141.17 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 0, 77, 12, 23 & 9.
-
Rahul Tripathi has 308 runs at an average of 30.80 and a strike rate of 167.39 in ten IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Rahul Tripathi has 149 runs at an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 177.38 in four IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.
-
Rahul Tripathi vs leg-spinners since 2023: 108 runs, 69 balls, 27 average, 156.52 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Rahul Tripathi vs Andre Russell in T20s: 38 runs, 21 balls, 9.50 average, 180.95 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Rahul Tripathi’s last five scores: 12, 0, 12, 35* & 22.
-
Aiden Markram has 209 runs at an average of 52.25 and a strike rate of 146.15 in five IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Aiden Markram made 50 runs in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.
-
Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 25, 13, 40, 42* & 30.
-
Heinrich Klaasen has 70 runs at an average of 70 and a strike rate of 159.09 in three IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.
-
Heinrich Klaasen has 34 runs at a strike rate of 141.66 in two IPL innings in Kolkata.
-
Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 9, 0, 74, 23 & 40.
-
Washington Sundar has 7 wickets at an average of 32.14 and a strike rate of 23.14 in eight IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.
-
Washington Sundar has 3 wickets at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 16 in three IPL innings in Kolkata.
-
Washington Sundar vs RHBs since 2023: 8 wickets, 43.87 average, 30.37 SR & 8.70 economy rate. Washington Sundar vs LHBs since 2023: 4 wickets, 45 average, 45.25 SR & 5.98 economy rate.
-
Washington Sundar’s last five figures: 3/18, 0/23, 0/27, 0/26 & 0/22.
-
Pat Cummins has 2 wickets at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 21 in two IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.
-
Pat Cummins has 2 wickets at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 33 in three IPL innings in Kolkata.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 32 wickets at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 18.75 in 27 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 13 wickets at an average of 20.84 and a strike rate of 15.84 in nine IPL innings in Kolkata.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs since 2023: 20 wickets, 15 average, 12.10 SR & 7.41 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs since 2023: 8 wickets, 27.50 average, 21 SR & 7.86 economy rate.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 2/22, 3/21, 1/24, 5/16 & 2/21.
-
T Natarajan has 11 wickets at an average of 24.36 and a strike rate of 14.72 in seven IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.
-
T Natarajan took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.
-
Mayank Markande has 5 wickets at an average of 21.40 and a strike rate of 18 in four IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.
-
Mayank Markande has 3 wickets at an average of 17.66 and a strike rate of 16 in two IPL innings in Kolkata.
-
Mayank Markande vs RHBs since 2023: 12 wickets, 24.75 average, 18.50 SR & 8.03 economy rate. Mayank Markande vs LHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 27.28 average, 20.57 SR & 7.96 economy rate.
-
Mayank Markande’s last five figures: 1/29, 1/27, 0/41, 4/20 & 1/32.
-
Umran Malik has 6 wickets at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 14 in four IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.
-
Umran Malik took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The tracks in Kolkata have been slow lately. With KKR having three quality spinners, expect another slow track with more assistance for slow bowlers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a respectable one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 27°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma (IMP).
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik (IMP).
Also Read: WATCH: MS Dhoni's sharp glovework denies a quick single for RCB on the final delivery
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Andre Russell: Andre Russell is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball and has done well against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past. He also knows conditions well in Kolkata.
Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will contribute with both bat and ball. Markram has a fine record against KKR and will look to extend it. His bowling will also be crucial in Kolkata.
Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has been in the form of his life. Klaasen will bat in the middle order and can cause serious damage. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Phil Salt: Phil Salt has been selected by less than 30% of users as of now. Salt will open the innings and can make a substantial score. His wicketkeeping can also fetch a few points.
Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma’s selection % currently stands at 4.1%. Abhishek has been in top form with the willow and can score big. His bowling can also come into play in Kolkata.
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
T Natarajan: T Natarajan’s value might not be as much in Kolkata and can be avoided for this game.
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If KKR bat first:
Complete the team with three among Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Umran Malik, and Sunil Narine.
If SRH bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Travis Head, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Pat Cummins, and Mayank Markande.
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If KKR bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rahul Tripathi, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Sunil Narine, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
If SRH bat first:
Complete the team with three among Nitish Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, and Mayank Markande.
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction:
Both teams have match-winners. However, KKR have better-condition-suited spinners and also a home advantage. Hence, they might win the game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.