KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Match 3: Playing XI, IPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date

23 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Phil Salt has 59 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 163.88 in two IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

Phil Salt vs left-arm pace in 2024: 32 runs, 24 balls, 8 average, 133.33 SR & 4 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 30, 26, 7, 5 & 0.

Venkatesh Iyer has 38 runs at an average of 7.60 and a strike rate of 79.16 in five IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Venkatesh Iyer has 136 runs at an average of 19.42 and a strike rate of 111.47 in seven IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.

Venkatesh Iyer vs left-arm pace since 2023: 134 runs, 82 balls, 26.80 average, 163.41 SR & 5 dismissals. T Natarajan dismissed him once in five balls.

Venkatesh Iyer vs off-spinners since 2023: 89 runs, 69 balls, 29.66 average, 129 SR & 3 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer vs leg-spinners since 2023: 70 runs, 53 balls, 23.33 average, 132.07 SR & 3 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 35*, 29*, 43*, 13 & 2.

Shreyas Iyer has 421 runs at an average of 32.28 and a strike rate of 115.02 in 15 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two fifties against them.

Shreyas Iyer has 97 runs at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of 119.75 in five IPL innings in Kolkata.

Shreyas Iyer vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 44 runs, 49 balls, 14.66 average, 89.79 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer vs Umran Malik in T20s: 16 runs, 15 balls, 8 average, 106.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 53, 8, 0, 13 & 34.

Nitish Rana has 537 runs at an average of 35.80 and a strike rate of 138.40 in 15 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has four fifties against them.

Nitish Rana has 638 runs at an average of 31.90 and a strike rate of 140.21 in 21 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has six fifties here.

Nitish Rana vs leg-spinners since 2023: 108 runs, 89 balls, 21.60 average, 121.34 SR & 5 dismissals.

Nitish Rana vs off-spinners since 2023: 109 runs, 96 balls, 21.80 average, 113.54 SR & 5 dismissals. Washington Sundar has dismissed him twice in 26 balls.

Nitish Rana vs T Natarajan in T20s: 76 runs, 44 balls, 25.33 average, 172.72 SR & 3 dismissals.

Nitish Rana vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 40 runs, 36 balls, 20 average, 111.11 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nitish Rana’s last five scores: 17, 71*, 4, 40 & 30.

Manish Pandey has 351 runs at an average of 31.90 and a strike rate of 118.18 in 14 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Manish Pandey has 591 runs at an average of 25.69 and a strike rate of 120.12 in 28 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.

Manish Pandey vs leg-spinners since 2023: 37 runs, 34 balls, 12.33 average, 108.82 SR & 3 dismissals. Mayank Markande has dismissed him once in 15 balls.

Manish Pandey vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 25 runs, 26 balls, 6.25 average, 96.15 SR & 4 dismissals.

Manish Pandey’s last five scores read: 11, 17, 11, 0 & 27.

Andre Russell has 241 runs at an average of 21.90 and a strike rate of 158.55 in 14 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 17 wickets at an average of 18.23 and a strike rate of 12 in 15 IPL innings against them.

Andre Russell has 804 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 190.52 in 31 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has 31 wickets at an average of 24.93 and a strike rate of 16.93 in 34 IPL innings here.

Andre Russell vs Mayank Markande in T20s: 14 runs, 15 balls, 7 average, 93.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in 2024: 9 wickets, 32.11 average, 19.22 SR & 10.02 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 27.33 average, 19.33 SR & 8.48 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 27*, 2*, 14, 43* & 23. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 0/33, 2/37, 1/39, 3/20 & 0/35.

Rinku Singh has 139 runs at an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of 143.29 in four IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

Rinku Singh has 310 runs at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 149.03 in 11 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has three fifties here.

Rinku Singh vs leg-spinners since 2023: 96 runs, 84 balls, 24 average, 114.28 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rinku Singh vs T Natarajan in T20s: 34 runs, 20 balls, 17 average, 170 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sunil Narine has 11 wickets at an average of 50.27 and a strike rate of 45.81 in 22 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunil Narine has 61 wickets at an average of 20.13 and a strike rate of 19 in 51 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has three four-wicket and a five-wicket haul here.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 26.12 average, 28.37 SR & 5.52 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 48 average, 54.50 SR & 5.28 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s previous five figures: 0/21, 1/11, 0/18, 0/26 & 2/16.

Mitchell Starc has 3 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 21.33 in three IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mitchell Starc took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Harshit Rana took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Harshit Rana has 4 wickets at an average of 25.25 and a strike rate of 16.50 in four IPL innings in Kolkata.

Harshit Rana vs RHBs since 2023: 5 wickets, 29.40 average, 20.60 SR & 8.56 economy rate. Harshit Rana vs LHBs since 2023: 2 wickets, 28 average, 26.50 SR & 8.60 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy has 7 wickets at an average of 35.71 and a strike rate of 26.57 in eight IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Varun Chakravarthy has 11 wickets at an average of 24.90 and a strike rate of 16.18 in eight IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Suyash Sharma has 5 wickets at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 28.80 in seven IPL innings in Kolkata.

Suyash Sharma vs RHBs since 2023: 14 wickets, 15.57 average, 12.85 SR & 7.27 economy rate. Suyash Sharma vs LHBs since 2023: 8 wickets, 22.37 average, 18.75 SR & 7.16 economy rate.