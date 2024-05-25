KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: The two best teams will contest in the final. Both teams have been mighty consistent, but Kolkata Knight Riders have more players suited for conditions. Sunrisers Hyderabad have been good, but KKR have better spinners. Expect them to lift their third title.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date

26 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 23 runs at an average of 7.66 and a strike rate of 127.77 in three IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a solitary run in his only IPL innings in Chennai.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 58 runs, 50 balls, 19.33 average, 116 SR & 3 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him once in two balls.

Rahmanulah Gurbaz vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 45 runs, 27 balls, 22.50 average, 166.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 17 runs, 13 balls, 8.50 average, 130.76 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s last five scores: 23, 6, 3, 0 & 70.

Sunil Narine has 129 runs at an average of 9.92 and a strike rate of 146.59 in 15 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 47.07 and a strike rate of 42.46 in 24 IPL innings against them.

Sunil Narine has 45 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 155.17 in three IPL innings in Chennai. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 22.75 and a strike rate of 20.50 in seven IPL innings here.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 93 runs, 69 balls, 18.60 average, 134.78 SR & 5 dismissals. Jaydev Unadkat has dismissed him thrice, while T Natarajan has dismissed him once.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 33 runs, 19 balls, 11 average, 173.68 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 34 balls, 21.33 average, 188.23 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 35 runs, 33 balls, 17.50 average, 106.06 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 26.44 average, 21.50 SR & 7.37 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 28.77 average, 23 SR & 7.50 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 21, 0, 81, 8 & 15. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 1/40, 1/21, 1/22, 2/22 & 1/24.

Venkatesh Iyer has 96 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 118.51 in seven IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

Venkatesh Iyer has 12 runs at an average of 6 and a strike rate of 100 in two IPL innings in Chennai.

Venkatesh Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 165 runs, 99 balls, 23.57 average, 166.66 SR & 7 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him twice in seven balls.

Venkatesh Iyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 101 runs, 73 balls, 25.25 average, 138.35 SR & 4 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 51*, 42, 1*, 70 & 26*.

Shreyas Iyer has 479 runs at an average of 34.21 and a strike rate of 122.19 in 17 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has three fifties against them.

Shreyas Iyer has 85 runs at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 121.42 in three IPL innings in Chennai.

Shreyas Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 75 runs, 41 balls, 18.75 average, 182.92 SR & 4 dismissals. Jaydev Unadkat has dismissed him twice, while T Natarajan has dismissed him once.

Shreyas Iyer vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 44 runs, 49 balls, 14.66 average, 89.79 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 58*, 7, 23, 6 & 33*.

Nitish Rana has 546 runs at an average of 34.12 and a strike rate of 136.84 in 16 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has four fifties against them.

Nitish Rana has 228 runs at an average of 45.60 and a strike rate of 130.28 in six IPL innings in Chennai. He also has three fifties here.

Nitish Rana vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 58 runs, 54 balls, 11.60 average, 107.40 SR & 5 dismissals.

Nitish Rana vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 81 runs, 67 balls, 20.25 average, 120.89 SR & 4 dismissals. Aiden Markram has dismissed him once in seven balls.

Nitish Rana vs T Natarajan in T20s: 77 runs, 48 balls, 25.66 average, 160.41 SR & 3 dismissals.

Nitish Rana vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 40 runs, 36 balls, 20 average, 111.11 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nitish Rana’s last five scores: 33, 9, 17, 71* & 4.

Andre Russell has 305 runs at an average of 27.72 and a strike rate of 172.31 in 15 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 20 wickets at an average of 17.50 and a strike rate of 11.30 in 17 IPL innings against them.

Andre Russell has 215 runs at an average of 35.83 and a strike rate of 146.25 in nine IPL innings in Chennai. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 15 in seven IPL innings here.

Andre Russell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 80 runs, 61 balls, 13.33 average, 131.14 SR & 6 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 17.42 average, 9.78 SR & 10.67 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 34 average, 19 SR & 10.73 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 24, 12, 7, 24 & 27*. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 1/15, 2/34, 2/17, 2/30 & 0/10.

Rinku Singh has 162 runs at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 144.64 in five IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

Rinku Singh has 65 runs at an average of 21.66 and a strike rate of 106.55 in three IPL innings in Chennai. He also has a fifty here.

Rinku Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 70 runs, 55 balls, 23.33 average, 127.27 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rinku Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 116 runs, 60 balls, 38.66 average, 193.33 SR & 3 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him thrice in 24 balls.

Rinku Singh’s last five scores: 20, 16, 9, 11 & 5.

Ramandeep Singh has 49 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 213.04 in two IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ramandeep Singh scored 13 runs in his only IPL innings in Chennai.

Ramandeep Singh’s previous five scores: 17*, 25*, 2, 6* & 24*.

Mitchell Starc has 6 wickets at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 18.66 in five IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mitchell Starc has 3 wickets at an average of 17.66 and a strike rate of 14 in two IPL innings in Chennai.

Mitchell Starc vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 44.28 average, 24.71 SR & 10.75 economy rate. Mitchell Starc vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 15 average, 7.50 SR & 12 economy rate.

Mitchell Starc’s last five figures: 3/34, 0/11, 1/22, 4/33 & 1/43.

Vaibhav Arora has 3 wickets at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 17.66 in three IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Vaibhav Arora has 3 wickets at an average of 19.33 and a strike rate of 16 in two IPL innings in Chennai.

Vaibhav Arora vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 31.87 average, 19.75 SR & 9.68 economy rate. Vaibhav Arora vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 20.42 average, 14.28 SR & 8.58 economy rate.

Vaibhav Arora’s previous five figures: 1/17, 0/16, 0/21, 0/35 & 2/29.

Harshit Rana has 5 wickets at an average of 17.40 and a strike rate of 14.40 in three IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Harshit Rana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 22.50 average, 14.68 SR & 9.19 economy rate. Harshit Rana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 24.33 average, 16 SR & 9.12 economy rate.

Harshit Rana’s last five figures: 1/27, 2/34, 3/24, 2/28 & 0/61.

Varun Chakravarthy has 10 wickets at an average of 33.10 and a strike rate of 23.40 in ten IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Varun Chakravarthy has 5 wickets at an average of 32.80 and a strike rate of 24 in five IPL innings in Chennai.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 29 wickets, 18.41 average, 13.58 SR & 8.13 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 26.18 average, 19.09 SR & 8.22 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 2.26, 2/17, 3/30, 2/22 & 3/16.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Travis Head has 75 runs at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 153.06 in two IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a fifty against them.

Travis Head has 47 runs at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 134.28 in two IPL innings in Chennai.

Travis Head vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 103 runs, 52 balls, 34.33 average, 198.07 SR & 3 dismissals. Mitchell Starc has dismissed him once in two balls.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 34, 0, 0, 89* & 48.

Abhishek Sharma has 130 runs at an average of 18.57 and a strike rate of 128.71 in eight IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Abhishek Sharma has 68 runs at an average of 13.60 and a strike rate of 136 in five IPL innings in Chennai. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 16.75 and a strike rate of 15 in four IPL innings here.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 143 runs, 77 balls, 23.83 average, 185.71 SR & 6 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 25 runs, 16 balls, 12.50 average, 156.25 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma vs Andre Russell in T20s: 11 runs, 9 balls, 5.50 average, 122.22 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 12, 3, 66, 75* & 11.

Rahul Tripathi has 383 runs at an average of 31.91 and a strike rate of 160.25 in 12 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has three fifties against them.

Rahul Tripathi has 180 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 157.89 in six IPL innings in Chennai. He also has a fifty here.

Rahul Tripathi vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 83 runs, 61 balls, 27.66 average, 136.06 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rahul Tripathi vs Andre Russell in T20s: 44 runs, 26 balls, 11 average, 169.23 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rahul Tripathi’s previous five scores: 37, 55, 33, 11 & 20.

Aiden Markram has 227 runs at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 145.51 in six IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Aiden Markram has 45 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 112.50 in three IPL innings in Chennai.

Aiden Markram vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 44 runs, 46 balls, 8.80 average, 95.65 SR & 5 dismissals.

Aiden Markram vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 104 runs, 65 balls, 34.66 average, 160 SR & 3 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him twice in 39 balls.

Aiden Markram vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 43 runs, 42 balls, 21.50 average, 102.38 SR & 2 dismissals. Mitchell Starc has dismissed him once in six balls.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 1, 32, 7, 1 & 32*.

Heinrich Klaasen has 165 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 175.53 in five IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a fifty against them.

Heinrich Klaasen has 87 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 122.53 in three IPL innings in Chennai. He also has a fifty here.

Heinrich Klaasen vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 207 runs, 102 balls, 41.50 average, 202.94 SR & 5 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in 15 balls.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 50, 32, 42, 2 & 42*.

Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 9 runs in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has 20 runs at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 80 in two IPL innings in Chennai.

Nitish Kumar Reddy vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 30 runs, 28 balls, 15 average, 107.14 SR & 2 dismissals. Mitchell Starc has dismissed him once in seven balls.

Nitish Reddy’s last five scores: 5, 9, 37, 20 & 76*. Nitish Reddy’s last five figures: 0/13, 0/54, 0/16, 0/12 & 0/8.

Abdul Samad has 119 runs at an average of 23.80 and a strike rate of 145.12 in six IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Abdul Samad has 45 runs at an average of 11.25 and a strike rate of 121.62 in five IPL innings in Chennai.

Abdul Samad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 37 balls, 10.33 average, 83.78 SR & 3 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in 25 balls.

Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 0, 16, 11*, 3 & 19.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 59 runs at an average of 9.83 and a strike rate of 118 in six IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 40 runs at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 114.28 in four IPL innings in Chennai. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 12.83 and a strike rate of 10 in four IPL innings here.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 72 runs, 40 balls, 18 average, 180 SR & 4 dismissals. Mitchell Starc has dismissed him once in two balls.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 36 runs, 28 balls, 18 average, 128.57 SR & 2 dismissals. Sunil Narine has dismissed him once in eight balls.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 49.80 average, 30.20 SR & 9.89 economy rate. Shahbaz Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 47 average, 20.50 SR & 13.75 economy rate.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five scores: 18, 0, 3, 10 & 7. Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 3/23, 0/13, 0/9, 0/11 & 0/11.

Pat Cummins has 4 wickets at an average of 32.75 and a strike rate of 21 in four IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pat Cummins has 5 wickets at an average of 38.40 and a strike rate of 28.80 in six IPL innings in Chennai.

Pat Cummins vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 34.60 average, 21.30 SR & 9.74 economy rate. Pat Cummins vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 28.85 average, 20.14 SR & 8.59 economy rate.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 1/30, 1/38, 1/36, 1/47 & 1/35.

Jaydev Unadkat has 7 wickets at an average of 50.57 and a strike rate of 35.14 in 12 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Jaydev Unadkat has 2 wickets at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 27 in three IPL innings in Chennai.

Jaydev Unadkat vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 41.14 average, 23.85 SR & 10.34 economy rate. Jaydev Unadkat vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 114 average, 62 balls, 11.03 economy rate.

Jaydev Unadkat’s previous five figures: 0/5, 0/19, 0/23, 1/38 & 3/30.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 32 wickets at an average of 26.46 and a strike rate of 20 in 29 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 7 wickets at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 33.42 in 11 IPL innings in Chennai.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 31.11 average, 20.77 SR & 8.98 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 41.44 average, 29.11 SR & 8.54 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 0/33, 0/28, 0/36, 2/12 & 1/22.

T Natarajan has 15 wickets at an average of 21.46 and a strike rate of 13.60 in nine IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

T Natarajan has 4 wickets at an average of 31.25 and a strike rate of 22.50 in four IPL innings in Chennai.

T Natarajan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 29.22 average, 19.44 SR & 9.01 economy rate. T Natarajan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 29.09 average, 19.63 SR & 8.88 economy rate.

T Natarajan’s last five figures: 1/13, 1/22, 2/33, 0/50 & 0/31.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Chennai has been 173, with pacers snaring 65.57% of wickets here. The track might keep getting slow with the game, so run-scoring with the new ball will be crucial. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (IMP).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan (IMP).

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Narine will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will also contribute with both bat and ball. Russell has a fine record against SRH. His recent form has been decent.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is another popular captaincy option for this game. Klaasen will bat in the middle order and has been in fine form. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Harshit Rana: Harshit Rana has been selected by less than 27% of users as of now. Rana will bowl in different phases and has done well against SRH previously. He can snare a few wickets.

Nitish Kumar Reddy: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s selection % currently stands at 35.52. Reddy will contribute with both bat and ball and has done well in patches this IPL season. He can fetch match-winning points.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh: Ramandeep Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Venkatesh Iyer, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Varun Chakravarthy.

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Travis Head, Abdul Samad, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Shahbaz Ahmed, and T Natarajan.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahul Tripathi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Harshit Rana.

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mitchell Starc, and T Natarajan.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

The two best teams will contest in the final. Both teams have been mighty consistent, but Kolkata Knight Riders have more players suited for conditions. Sunrisers Hyderabad have been good, but KKR have better spinners. Expect them to lift their third title.

