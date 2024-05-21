KKR vs SRH: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders have been the most consistent team. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have also played a good brand of cricket. It is a contest of the two best sides in the competition. However, SRH’s batting unit looks more fierce for the tracks in Ahmedabad. Expect SRH to seal a spot in the final.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date

21 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 15 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 45 runs, 27 balls, 22.50 average, 166.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 0 runs, 4 balls & 2 dismissals.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s last five scores: 6, 3, 0, 70 & 13.

Sunil Narine has 108 runs at an average of 9 and a strike rate of 150 in 14 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 47.66 and a strike rate of 44 in 23 IPL innings against them.

Sunil Narine has 7 wickets at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 13.71 in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 88 runs, 61 balls, 17.60 average, 144.26 SR & 5 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him once in two balls.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 33 runs, 19 balls, 11 average, 173.68 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 34 balls, 21.33 average, 188.23 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 32 runs, 30 balls, 16 average, 106.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 25.64 average, 21.35 SR & 7.20 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 28.77 average, 23 SR & 7.50 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 0, 81, 8, 15 & 71. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 1/21, 1/22, 2/22, 1/24 & 1/24.

Venkatesh Iyer has 45 runs at an average of 7.50 and a strike rate of 84.90 in six IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Venkatesh Iyer scored 83 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Venkatesh Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 160 runs, 95 balls, 22.85 average, 168.42 SR & 7 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him twice in seven balls.

Venkatesh Iyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 86 runs, 68 balls, 21.50 average, 126.47 SR & 4 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 42, 1*, 70, 26* & 39.

Shreyas Iyer has 421 runs at an average of 30.07 and a strike rate of 114.40 in 16 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two fifties against them.

Shreyas Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 64 runs, 37 balls, 16 average, 172.97 SR & 4 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him once in 18 balls.

Shreyas Iyer vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 44 runs, 49 balls, 14.66 average, 89.79 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 7, 23, 6, 33* & 28.

Nitish Rana has 546 runs at an average of 34.12 and a strike rate of 136.84 in 16 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has four fifties against them.

Nitish Rana has 60 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 142.85 in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Nitish Rana vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 58 runs, 54 balls, 11.60 average, 107.40 SR & 5 dismissals.

Nitish Rana vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 81 runs, 67 balls, 20.25 average, 120.89 SR & 4 dismissals.

Nitish Rana vs T Natarajan in T20s: 77 runs, 48 balls, 25.66 average, 160.41 SR & 3 dismissals.

Nitish Rana vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 40 runs, 36 balls, 20 average, 111.11 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nitish Rana’s last five scores: 33, 9, 17, 71* & 4.

Andre Russell has 305 runs at an average of 27.72 and a strike rate of 172.31 in 13 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 19 wickets at an average of 17.63 and a strike rate of 11.42 in 16 IPL innings against them.

Andre Russell has 57 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 139.02 in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Andre Russell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 80 runs, 61 balls, 13.33 average, 131.14 SR & 6 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 17.42 average, 9.78 SR & 10.67 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 34 average, 19 SR & 10.73 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 24, 12, 7, 24 & 27*. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 2/34, 2/17, 2/30, 0/10 & 0/36.

Rinku Singh has 162 runs at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 144.64 in five IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

Rinku Singh scored 48 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Rinku Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 70 runs, 55 balls, 23.33 average, 127.27 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rinku Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 116 runs, 60 balls, 38.66 average, 193.33 SR & 3 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him thrice in 24 balls.

Rinku Singh’s last five scores: 20, 16, 9, 11 & 5.

Ramandeep Singh has 49 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 213.04 in two IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mitchell Starc has 3 wickets at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 29.33 in four IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mitchell Starc took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Mitchell Starc vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 6 wickets, 46 average, 25.33 SR & 10.89 economy rate. Mitchell Starc vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 6 wickets, 20 average, 9.50 SR & 12.63 economy rate.

Mitchell Starc’s last five figures: 0/11, 1/22, 4/33, 1/43 & 1/55.

Harshit Rana has 4 wickets at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 12 in four IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Harshit Rana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 22.20 average, 14.06 SR & 9.46 economy rate. Harshit Rana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 24.33 average, 16 SR & 9.12 economy rate.

Harshit Rana’s last five figures: 2/34, 3/24, 2/28, 0/61 & 2/33.

Varun Chakravarthy has 8 wickets at an average of 38.12 and a strike rate of 26.25 in nine IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Varun Chakravarthy has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 27 wickets, 18.81 average, 13.70 SR & 8.23 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 26.18 average, 19.09 SR & 8.22 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 2/17, 3/30, 2/22, 3/16 & 0/46.

Vaibhav Arora has 2 wickets in two IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Vaibhav Arora vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 30.25 average, 28.75 SR & 9.68 economy rate. Vaibhav Arora vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 23.16 average, 16 SR & 8.68 economy rate.

Vaibhav Arora’s previous five figures: 0/16, 0/21, 0/35, 2/29 & 1/45.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Travis Head scored 75 runs in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Travis Head scored 19 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 0, 89*, 48, 58 & 13.

Abhishek Sharma has 127 runs at an average of 21.16 and a strike rate of 130.92 in seven IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Abhishek Sharma has 34 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 136 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 25 runs, 16 balls, 12.50 average, 156.25 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma vs Andre Russell in T20s: 11 runs, 9 balls, 5.50 average, 122.22 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 66, 75*, 11, 12 & 15.

Rahul Tripathi has 328 runs at an average of 29.81 and a strike rate of 160.78 in 11 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has two fifties against them.

Rahul Tripathi has 61 runs at an average of 20.33 and a strike rate of 119.60 in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Rahul Tripathi vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 43 runs, 36 balls, 21.50 average, 119.44 SR & 2 dismissals. Sunil Narine has dismissed him once in 61 balls.

Rahul Tripathi vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 53 runs, 46 balls, 21.50 average, 115.21 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rahul Tripathi vs Andre Russell in T20s: 38 runs, 23 balls, 9.50 average, 165.21 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rahul Tripathi’s previous five scores: 33, 11, 20, 12 & 0.

Nitish Reddy’s last five scores: 37, 20, 76*, 15 & 13. Nitish Reddy’s last five figures: 0/54, 0/16, 0/12, 0/8 & 2/17.

Heinrich Klaasen has 133 runs at an average of 66.50 and a strike rate of 182.19 in four IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a fifty against them.

Heinrich Klaasen has 88 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 154.38 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

Heinrich Klaasen vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 180 runs, 85 balls, 45 average, 211.76 SR & 4 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 42, 2, 42*, 20 & 7.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 59 runs at an average of 11.80 and a strike rate of 120.40 in five IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 42 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 107.69 in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has 2 wickets at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 18 in three IPL innings here.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 27 runs, 25 balls, 13.50 average, 108 SR & 2 dismissals. Sunil Narine has dismissed him once in eight balls.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 78 average, 44 SR & 10.63 economy rate. Shahbaz Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 86 average, 36 SR & 14.33 economy rate.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five scores: 3, 10, 7, 40* & 59*. Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/13, 0/9, 0/11, 0/11 & 0/33.

Abdul Samad has 103 runs at an average of 25.75 and a strike rate of 147.14 in five IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Abdul Samad has 33 runs at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 194.11 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Abdul Samad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 29 runs, 34 balls, 9.66 average, 85.29 SR & 3 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in 22 balls.

Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 11*, 3, 19, 10 & 13.

Sanvir Singh’s previous five scores: 6*, 8*, 4*, 35* & 16.

Pat Cummins has 3 wickets at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 22 in three IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pat Cummins has 6 wickets at an average of 13.83 and a strike rate of 11 in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Pat Cummins vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 33.77 average, 20.44 SR & 9.91 economy rate. Pat Cummins vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 29.33 average, 21.33 SR & 8.25 economy rate.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 1/36, 1/47, 1/35, 2/34 & 0/49.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 32 wickets at an average of 25.59 and a strike rate of 19.50 in 28 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 9 wickets at an average of 7.88 and a strike rate of 8 in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul here.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 30.05 average, 19.94 SR & 9.04 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 36.77 average, 26.77 SR & 8.24 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 0/36, 2/12, 1/22, 3/41 & 1/38.

Vijayakanth Viyasknath’s previous five figures: 1/37, 0/27, 2/24, 3/22 & 2/23.

T Natarajan has 14 wickets at an average of 21.42 and a strike rate of 13.28 in eight IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

T Natarajan has a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

T Natarajan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 31.37 average, 20.43 SR & 9.21 economy rate. T Natarajan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 28.09 average, 18.45 SR & 9.13 economy rate.

T Natarajan’s last five figures: 2/33, 0/50, 0/31, 2/35 & 1/43.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Ahmedabad has been 182, with pacers snaring 69.95% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 40°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (IMP).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viysaknath, T Natarajan (IMP).

Also Read: 'God's plan baby': Rinku Singh praises Yash Dayal's heroics against CSK

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is another popular captaincy option for this game. Narine will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will contribute with both bat and ball. Russell has a fine record against SRH. He will fetch ample points.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is another popular captaincy option for this game. Klaasen will bat in the middle order, and his recent form has been top-notch. He has also done well against KKR previously.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rinku Singh: Rinku Singh has been selected by less than 16% of users as of now. Rinku will bat in the lower middle order and has done well in Ahmedabad previously. He can make a substantial score.

Telegram Group Join Now

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s selection % currently stands at 22.06. Bhuvneshwar will get some swing early on and will also bowl in death overs. He has done well at this venue previously.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sanvir Singh: Sanvir Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc.

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, T Natarajan, and Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshit Rana, and Mitchell Starc.

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, T Natarajan, and Vaibhav Arora.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders have been the most consistent team. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have also played a good brand of cricket. It is a contest of the two best sides in the competition. However, SRH’s batting unit looks more fierce for the tracks in Ahmedabad. Expect SRH to seal a spot in the final.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.