KOL vs BLR Prediction, Match 36, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

KOL vs BLR Match Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders lost its previous game but still looks a strong team. They will look to continue their good form this season. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be looking for a change in fortunes here. Expect Bengaluru to give a tough fight. Kolkata will start the match as favourites and are likely to win the game.

KOL vs BLR Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Date: 21st April, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KOL vs BLR Match Preview

Despite a narrow loss to Rajasthan Royals in the last game, Kolkata Knight Riders are in a good position in the points table with four wins in six matches sp far. They have a powerful batting order where batters are performing their roles perfectly. Sunil Narine is in the form of his life with the bat and will be looking to continue his good run. Alongwith Phil Salt, it becomes a deadly opening combination if they fire. Shreyas Iyer has played the role of an anchor excellently so far while Rinku Singh and Andre Russell are one of the most dangerous batters in T20 cricket. A lot will depend upon how Mitchell Starc performs here after an up-and-down season so far. The mystery spinners are in good form as well and can cause a few damage to the opposition batting lineup.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are having a tournament to forget. One more loss here will bring them to the brink of elimination. Apart from Virat Kohli and Diniesh Karthik, there are no bigger positives for this team so far. The batting is struggling with Faf fu Plessis not at his best. Kohli will look to carry on the whole innnings together, especially till the slog overs where Dinesh Karthik can take over. The bowling lineup is low on connfidence. The fast bowlers have been going for plenty of runs while the spinnners are inexperienecd at this level and have often been targeted by the opposition batters.

Probable KOL vs BLR Playing XI

KOL probable Playing XI

Phil Salt (wk) Sunil Narine Angkrish Raghuvanshi Shreyas Iyer (C) Nitish Rana Rinku Singh Andre Russell Ramandeep Singh Mitchell Starc Varun Chakravarthy Harshit Rana

Nitish Rana is likely to be available for this game and could come into the playing XI straight away. Kolkata are likely to bring in Vaibhav Arora as the impact player when they are bowling.

BLR probable Playing XI

Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis (C) Will Jacks Rajat Patidar Anuj Rawat Dinesh Karthik (wk) Saurav Chauhan Mahipal Lomror Vujaykumar Vyshak Lockie Ferguson Reece Topley

Bengaluru are likely to bring in Mohammed Siraj as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at.Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The pitches here have been excellent for batting and the trend is likely to continue in this game. Expect another high-scoring game here.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 40 degrees during the afternoon. Since it is a day-game, it will seriously test the fitness of players.

Top Players for KOL vs BLR Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Sunil Narine - Narine has been in tremendous form currently. He has been a revelation with the bat and dependable with the ball. Currently, he is among the top five run-getters of the tournament. Narine has scored 276 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 187.75 so far. With the ball, he has picked up 7 wickets at an economy of less than 7. He has an excellent record against RCB as well.

Virat Kohli - Virat Kohli has been trying his best for his team and is the top run-scorer of the tournament currently. If RCB are to turn around their fortunes, Kohli will need to play an extraordinary innings here, which he is capabale of. In IPL 2024, he has scored 361 runs at an average of 72.20 and a strike rate of 147.34 so far.

Phil Salt - Salt has been ultra-aggressive in the powerplay this year and could be dangerous for RCB. He will target a weak Bengaluru bowling lineup and could smash runs all around the ground. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 201 runs at an average of 40.20 and a strike rate of 151.12 till now.

Top Captaincy picks

Andre Russell - The big-hitting allrounder has an excellent record against RCB. He has the ability to change the course of the game on his own with his powerful hits and finishing skills. Russell is also a useful contrbutor with the ball and picks up crucial wickets. He has scored 128 runs this season at a strike rate of 200 and has picked up 6 wickets as well.

Dinesh Karthik - The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has been in excellent form with the bat. Karthik is coming on the back of 35-ball-83 in the last game, where he hit 5 fours and 7 humongous sixes. He has mind-boggling numbers this season where he has scored 226 runs at an average of 76 and a strike rate of 205.45.

Players to avoid

Ramandeep Singh - The allrounder has got limited opportunities to bat this season. He hasn't bowled in this IPL as well. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Saurav Chauhan - The left-hander is likely to bat in the lower order. He is unlikely to face many balls and might not fetch many points. He can be avoided for this game.

KOL vs BLR Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Also read: Tim David, Kieron Pollard fined for code of conduct breach; fans speculate reason

KOL vs BLR Match Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders lost its previous game but still looks a strong team. They will look to continue their good form this season. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be looking for a change in fortunes here. Expect Bengaluru to give a tough fight. Kolkata will start the match as favourites and are likely to win the game.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.