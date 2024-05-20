KOL vs HYD Prediction, Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

KOL vs HYD Match Prediction: Two strong teams will face off against each other in this highly anticipated contest where the winner bags a ticket to the final. It will be a clash between two best batting line-ups of the season so far. These two teams played a thriller when they met each other in the league stage. This is going to be a tight contest and Kolkata Knight Riders will start as favourites given their recent form.

KOL vs HYD Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date: 21st May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

KOL vs HYD Match Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a dream season so far. They have played an attacking brand of cricket and will look to continue their good run. However, the loss of Phil Salt at the top of the order can affect their Playing combination but Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a like-for-like replacement for him. They have a solid batting order with skipper Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, and Nitish Rana in great form. Rinku Singh and Andre Russell are more than capable finishers but Rinku's form could be a worry. On the bowling front, KKR have been getting better with every match. Harshit Rana has shown his skills under difficult circumstances but the form of Mitchell Starc coule be a worry. KKR will hope for him to deliver when it matters the most. The role of mystery spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will be crucial against big-hitting SRH batters.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have turned around their season from the last year. Just like KKR, they also have a powerful batting order and much of their success relies on them. The opposition is under serious threat if Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma do not get out early. Both have been equally attacking during the powerplay and will be looking to continue their aggressive brand of cricket. In the middle order, Nitish Reddy has been impressive while Heinrich Klaasen has been in excellent hitting form as well. Sunrisers' bowling hasn't been the best but they have effective enough to create an impact. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has looked threatening with the new ball while skipper Pat Cummins has shouldered the responsibility of bowling in different phases of the game. T Natarajan has been superb in the death overs.

Probable KOL vs HYD Playing XI

KOL probable Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Sunil Narine Venkatesh Iyer Shreyas Iyer (C) Nitish Rana Rinku Singh Andre Russell Ramandeep Singh Mitchell Starc Harshit Rana Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to bring in Vaibhav Arora as the impact player when they are bowling. They can also opt for Manish Pandey if they need an extra batter.

HYD probable Playing XI

Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Rahul Tripathi Nitish Kumar Reddy Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Abdul Samad Shahbaz Ahmed Sanvir Singh Pat Cummins (C) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Vikayakanth Viyaskanth

Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to bring in T Natarajan as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The pitch is likely to be good for batting but seamers could get some help with the new ball.

Weather Updates

The weather is clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 31 degrees during the match. Dew could play a role in the second innings.

Top Players for KOL vs HYD Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Sunil Narine - Narine is in the form of his life in IPL 2024. He has always been impressive with the ball, but this season, he has been outstanding with the bat as well. He has scored 461 runs in 12 innings so far at an average of 38.41. With the ball, he has picked up 15 wickets at 20.80.

Travis Head - The left-hander has been in blistering form throughout the season. If he gets going, he can take the game away from the opposition in a few overs. Head has an excellent record in important games which makes him a top player for the fantasy team. He has scored 533 runs in 12 innings so far at an average of 48.45 and a strike rate of 201.13.

Varun Chakravarthy - Varun Chakravarthy has been quietly doing his job all season. He has already picked up 18 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 20.38. In a season dominated by batters, Chakravarthy has been a treat to watch with his mystery spin. But he will have a huge task bowling against in-form SRH batters who play an ultra-aggressive brand of cricket.

Top Captaincy picks

Andre Russell - In a big game, Russell can prove to be the point of difference between the two teams. He produced a Player of the match winning performance the last time Knight Riders faced Sunrisers during the league stage. He is also a genuine wicket-taker with the ball. In IPL 2024, he has scored 222 runs at an average of 31.71 and picked up 15 wickets at 17.40 with the ball.

Heinrich Klaasen - Hyderabad will be hoping Heinrich Klaasen to be at his best in this crunch game. Klaasen is in brilliant form all season and can notch up significant scores when needed. He has scored 381 runs in 12 innings at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 183.17.

Players to avoid

Ramandeep Singh - Ramandeep bats lower down the order and is likely to face a few balls to make an impact. His bowling is likely to be unused as well given a no. of other bowling options for KKR. He might not fetch enough points and can be avoided for this game.

Sanvir Singh - The talented batter is slotted to bat at No. 8 as an extra batter. With SRH's batting line-up in terrific form, Sanvir is unlikely to face many balls. He can be avoided for this game as he might not fetch enough points.

KOL vs HYD Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

KOL vs HYD Match Prediction

Two strong teams will face off against each other in this highly anticipated contest where the winner bags a ticket to the final. It will be a clash between two best batting line-ups of the season so far. These two teams played a thriller when they met each other in the league stage. This is going to be a tight contest and Kolkata Knight Riders will start as favourites given their recent form.

