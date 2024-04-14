KOL vs LKN Prediction, Match 28, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

KOL vs LKN Match Prediction:Both the teams have lost their previous matches and will be looking to get back to winning ways. Both Kolkata and Lucknow have explosive batters in their line-ups and it is likely to be a high-scoring game on a good batting surface. At their home, Kolkata Knight Riders hold the edge and are likely to win.

KOL vs LKN Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date: 14th April, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KOL vs LKN Match Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders are comfortably placed at second position with three wins and one loss so far. They have a power-packed batting line-up which becomes even more dangerous on true batting surfaces. Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Shreyas Iyer have been in good form while Andre Russell and Rinku Singh are one of the best finishers of this tournament. They also have quality experienced spinners in their line-up in the form of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. But fast bowler Mitchell Starc's form is a big worry for the team.

Lucknow Super Giants have shown good form this season as well. Despite losing their previous match, they are comfortably placed at fourth spot at the moment. Although, one more loss will ring the alarm bells for them. They have a strong batting line-up consisting of KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran. Rahul's form was a huge positive in the last game while Ayush Badoni also proved why he is rated so highly. They have a good bowling line-up with Yash Thakur in good form but the absence of Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan will hurt them.

Probable KOL vs LKN Playing XI

KOL probable Playing XI

Phil Salt (wk) Sunil Narine Angkrish Raghuvanshi Shreyas Iyer Venkatesh Iyer Rinku Singh Andre Russell Ramandeep Singh Mitchell Starc Vaibhav Arora Varun Chakravarthy

There are doubts over Harshit Rana's fitness. If he is fit, he is likely to come in as the impact player when KKR are bowling. Otherwise, Kolkata can bring in Suyash Sharma as the impact player.

LKN probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock KL Rahul (C) (wk) Devdutt Padikkal Marcus Stoinis Nicholas Pooran Ayush Badoni Krunal Pandya Arshad Khan Ravi Bishnoi Naveen-ul-Haq Yash Thakur

Lucknow are likely to bring in M Siddharth as the impact player when they are bowling. If they aim to strengthen the batting, Deepak Hooda can come in as the impact player.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at.Eden Gardens, Kolkata. There has been just one game at this venue in this season which was a high-scoring contest. Expect a similar high-scoring game with an excellent surface for batting. Since it is a day game, there might be some help for the spinners as well.

Weather Updates

The weather will be partly cloudy during the start of the game. There is 4 percent chance of rain during the day but it is not likely to effect the result of the match.

Top Players for KOL vs LKN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Andre Russell - KKR's premier allrounder can play a huge impact in the game. He can provide the finishing touches with his big-hitting and has the ability to change the course of the game. Russell can also pick up wickets with the ball and can make a significant impact. In IPL 2024, he has scored 115 runs at an average of 57.50 and a strike rate of 213. He also has 5 wickets to his name.

Quinton de Kock - De Kock can be a threatening player on this ground. He will relish the good batting surface and a fast outfield of Eden Gardens. He has scored 164 runs this season at an average of 32.80 and a strike rate of 141.37.

Shreyas Iyer - Shreyas Iyer has looked good in this season but hasn't got any big runs under his belt so far. He will fancy his chances on a flat surface at Eden Gardens. He is likely to bat at No. 4. Iyer has scored 91 runs in IPL 2024 at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 131.88.

Top Captaincy picks

Sunil Narine - Narine has been in blistering form this season with the bat. He has given KKR some blazing starts so far with his fearless attitude. Narine has scored 161 runs at an average of 40.25 and a strike rate of 189.41. With the ball, he has picked up 4 wickets at an average of 29.50.

Nicholas Pooran - It was a surprise that Pooran got out for a low score in the last match. But he has been in an excellent six-hitting form this season. Pooran has scored 178 runs in IPL 2024 at an average of 89 and a strike rate of 168.

Players to avoid

Ramandeep Singh - The allrounder has batted lower down the order and has got limited chances to bat so far. He hasn't got an opportunity to bowl as well. He can be avoided for this game as he is unlikely to fetch many points.

Arshad Khan - The fast bowler went for 34 runs in 3.1 overs he bowled. The pitch is likely to be good for batting and might not help Arshad Khan's style of bowling. He is unlikely to fetch many points and can be avoided.

KOL vs LKN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

KOL vs LKN Match Prediction

Both the teams have lost their previous matches and will be looking to get back to winning ways. Both Kolkata and Lucknow have explosive batters in their line-ups and it is likely to be a high-scoring game on a good batting surface. At their home, Kolkata Knight Riders hold the edge and are likely to win.

