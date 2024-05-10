KOL vs MUM Prediction, Match 60, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

KOL vs MUM Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders are currently the table-toppers with 16 points from 11 games and will look to confirm their playoffs berth with a win against the five-time winners. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are already out of the playoffs race. However, historically MI have always been the superior side whenever the two teams have met and can spring a late surprise to squander KKR's plans and delay their qualification.

KOL vs MUM Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Date: 11th May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KOL vs MUM Match Preview

The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday (May 10). Even though MI no longer has a chance at the Playoffs, MI can still play spoilsport to KKR's ambitions and historically have the edge over the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

KKR showcased an outstanding performance in their recent match, claiming a commanding victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with a remarkable margin of 98 runs. On the other hand, MI exhibited their strength in their most recent game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), securing a win by seven wickets.

Probable KOL vs MUM Playing XI

KOL probable Playing XI

Phil Salt Sunil Narine Angkrish Raghuvanshi Venkatesh Iyer Shreyas Iyer Andre Russell Rinku Singh Vaibhav Arora Mitchell Starc Harshit Rana Varun Chakravarthy

Manish Pandey and Vaibhav Arora are two options KKR might use as an impact player.

MUM probable Playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk) Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Hardik Pandya (c) Tim David Nehal Wadhera Gerald Coetzee Piyush Chawla Jasprit Bumrah Nuwan Thushara

Naman Dhir can be an extra batting option for MI as an impact player.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The pitch is known for being great for batting in the IPL. It has a flat surface with consistent bounce, which helps batsmen play their shots more easily. Plus, the boundaries are on the shorter side.

Weather Updates

Rain is predicted on the match day for at least two hours during the daytime. The same (two hours of rain) is also predicted for the night hours. In the evening, there is a 25% chance of rain. The temperature will be around 27 C in Kolkata

Top Players for KOL vs MUM Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Suryakumar Yadav - Suryakumar Yadav slammed a century in the last match and can be a dangerous player on his day as he can play shots all around the ground. He has scored 334 runs in 9 matches at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 176.72.

Varun Chakravarthy - On a pitch which will bring the spinners into the game, Varun Chakravarthy will be a difficult bowler to face. The mystery spinner has found his rhythm in the last few matches and will be expected to weave his magic here. He has picked up 16 wickets in 11 games so far at an average of 21.88.

Phil Salt - The wicketkeeper-batter is in brilliant form along with his opening partner Narine. Salt has batted with freedom and has made full use of the powerplay restrictions. He will relish batting on a true Eden Gardens surface. He has scored 429 runs at an average of 42.90 and a strike rate of 183.33 so far.

Top Captaincy picks

Sunil Narine - Narine has been in brilliant form this season with both bat and ball. He has been fearless with the bat while opening the innings. Narine has scored 461 runs in 11 matches at an average of 41.91 and a strike rate of 183.67. He has been equally impressive with the ball by picking up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.61.

Rohit Sharma - Rohit Sharma has been short of runs in the last few games despite starting the tournament on a positive note. He is due a few runs in this game and can get a big score once he is set. Rohit has scored 330 runs in 12 matches at an average of 30.60 and a strike rate of 152.78.

Players to avoid

Piyush Chawla - Chawla will not be suited to the conditions and KKR batters have demolished the spin throughout the season. He is unlikely to fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Ramandeep Singh - Ramandeep is slotted to bat at No. 8 and doesn't get many chances to show his worth with the bat. His appearances with the ball has been limited as well. He can be avoided for this game.

KOL vs MUM Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

KOL vs MUM Match Prediction

