KOL vs PUN Prediction, Match 42, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

KOL vs PUN Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Date: 26th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KOL vs PUN Match Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders are having a wonderful season so far with five wins in seven matches. They have relied on their attacking batting approach to post huge totals on the board. The batters have been in good form and have made excellent use of the batting-friendly pitches on offer. Phil Salt and Sunil Narine are one of the most destructive opening pairs of IPL 2024. Narine has been in the form of his life with the bat and dependable with the ball as well. Captain Shreyas Iyer has played with maturity in the middle order while Rinku Singh and Andre Russell can be destructive in the death overs. In the bowling department, Mitchell Starc's form is a concern but the other bowlers have stepped up when required.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are lurking at the second-last spot in the points table. With just two wins in eight matches, the situation doesn't look any good for them. Their batters haven't lived up to the expectations while some injury issues haven't helped their cause as well. Big names like Sam Curran, Liam Livngstone, and Jitesh Sharma are going through a rough patch which has hurt their chances. Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma are the only two positives in the batting department. The bowling hasn't been in great form as well. Kagiso Rabada has been expensive in recent games and had a forgettable game against GT. Punjab need a spirited performance to topple an in-form team like KKR.

Probable KOL vs PUN Playing XI

KOL probable Playing XI

Phil Salt (wk) Sunil Narine Angkrish Raghuvanshi Shreyas Iyer (C) Venkatesh Iyer Rinku Singh Andre Russell Ramandeep Singh Mitchell Starc Harshit Rana Varun Chakravarthy

There are no updates on Nitish Rana's availability. If he is fit, he is likely to replace Venkatesh Iyer in the playing XI. Starc also had a niggle in the last game but is likely to be fit. If he doesn't play, Dushmantha Chameera can get his first game of the season. Kolkata are likely to bring in Suyash Sharma as the impact player when they are bowling.

PUN probable Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (C) Prabhsimran Singh Rilee Rossouw Sam Curran Liam Livingstone Jitesh Sharma (wk) Shashank Singh Ashutosh Sharma Harpreet Brar Harshal Patel Kagiso Rabada

Shikhar Dhawan is likely to be back after missing some matches due to injury. Punjab Kings are likely to bring in Arshdeep Singh as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The pitch here has been excellent for batting so far and it is expected to be the same. Expect a high-scoring contest in this game.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 29 degrees during the match but the humidity is likely to test the players' fitness.

Top Players for KOL vs PUN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Sunil Narine - Sunil Narine is having a superb tournament with both bat and ball. He can contribute both as a batter and a bowler which makes him a top pick for this fantasy game. He has scored 286 runs at an average of 40.85 and picked up 9 wickets in the tournament so far.

Sam Curran - The allrounder is going through a tough time right now. But he is equally able to contribute with both bat and ball. He bats at the top order and can bowls at crucial situations too. In IPL 2024, Curran has scored 152 runs and picked up 11 wickets in 8 matches till now.

Shreyas Iyer - The KKR captain is in good form. He plays the anchor role in the team which is full of power-hitters. Iyer is capable of scoring big runs and looks to stay till the end. He has scored 190 runs at an average of 38 in 7 matches.

Top Captaincy picks

Andre Russell - The allrounder can win the game for his team on his own. Russell can make an impact with the bat and has the ability to pick up wickets with the ball. He is a finisher for KKR and has already proven his worth in this IPL. He has scored 155 runs at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 184.52 in seven matches so far.

Shashank Singh - The right-hander is one of the few shining lights in a dismal campaign for Punjab Kings so far. Shashank has the ability to steady an innings and can change gears when required. In 9 matches he has played this season, he has scored 195 runs at an average of 48.75.

Players to avoid

Ramandeep Singh - The allrounder is slotted to bat below Andre Russell and does not get to face many balls regularly. His bowling has also gone unused this season. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided.

Harpreet Brar - The pitch at Eden Gardens hasn't assisted spinners this season. Brar has picked up just 4 wickets in 8 matches so far and might not find much help here. He can be avoided for this game as he might not fetch many points.

KOL vs PUN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

KOL vs PUN Match Prediction

Two teams with contrasting seasons will face each other at Eden Gardens. Kolkata are full of confidence and will look to add more points to their tally. On the other hand, Punjab can't afford to lose any more matches and will look to break their 4-match losing streak. At home and based on recent performances, Kolkata Knight Riders are favorites to win this match.

