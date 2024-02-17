LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 1 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Lahore Qalandars are a strong team and should win the contest.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

Date

17 February 2024

Time

8:30 PM IST

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Fakhar Zaman has 475 runs at an average of 33.92 and a strike rate of 143.50 in 14 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has two fifties and a century.

Abdullah Shafique has 142 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 182.05 in four PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has a fifty.

David Wiese has 114 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 175.38 in seven PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 17.87 and a strike rate of 14 in seven PSL innings against them.

Shaheen Afridi has 13 wickets at an average of 23.46 and a strike rate of 16.61 in ten PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Haris Rauf has 15 wickets at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of 13.66 in ten PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Alex Hales has 158 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 141.07 in six PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a fifty against them.

Colin Munro has 208 runs at an average of 29.71 and a strike rate of 131.64 in eight PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has two fifties against them.

Shadab Khan has 232 runs at an average of 19.33 and a strike rate of 147.77 in 14 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has 20 wickets at an average of 17.45 and a strike rate of 15.30 in 14 PSL innings against them.

Tymal Mills has 6 wickets at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 11.50 in three PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Lahore has been 175, with pacers snaring 69.23% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 19°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mirza Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Rassie van der Dussen, Shai Hope (wk), David Wiese, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Abbas, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Ubaid Shah.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman will open the innings. His recent form has been decent, and his record against Islamabad United is also quite good. The track will also assist Zaman.

Colin Munro: Colin Munro will open the innings. Munro will enjoy batting in Lahore. His recent form has been top-notch.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan will contribute with both bat and ball. Shadab has done well against Lahore and will look to extend his good run. His batting will be handy in Lahore.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen has been selected by less than 29% as of now. Dussen will bat in the middle order and enjoy batting on a nice track. His recent form has been decent.

Ubaid Shah: Ubaid Shah was in terrific form in the U-19 World Cup. He has the pace and can trouble the batters. Ubaid can fetch match-winning points.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Tayyab Abbas: Tayyab Abbas might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LAH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shai Hope, Mirza Baig, Haider Ali, Zaman Khan, and Ubaid Shah.

If ISL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Azam Khan, Alex Hales, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Rauf, and Tymal Mills.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LAH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mirza Baig, Haider Ali, Zaman Khan, David Wiese, and Ubaid Shah.

If ISL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Tymal Mills, and Haris Rauf.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Lahore Qalandars are a strong team and should win the contest.

