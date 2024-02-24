LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 10 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Lahore Qalandars are a strong team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

Date

24 February 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Fakhar Zaman has 447 runs at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 127.35 in 15 PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Rassie van der Dussen has 468 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 148.10 in 13 T20 innings this year. He also has three fifties and a century.

Sikandar Raza has 434 runs at an average of 28.93 and a strike rate of 135.62 in 16 T20 innings this year. He also has 17 wickets at an average of 23.29 and a strike rate of 21.47 in 18 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Haris Rauf has 14 wickets at an average of 23.92 and a strike rate of 16.71 in ten PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Zaman Khan has 8 wickets at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 11.87 in four PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Shan Masood has 321 runs at an average of 29.18 and a strike rate of 137.17 in 11 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a fifty against them.

James Vince has 237 runs at an average of 29.62 and a strike rate of 150.95 in nine PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a fifty against them.

Shoaib Malik has 394 runs at an average of 30.30 and a strike rate of 130.46 in 14 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has two fifties against them.

Hasan Ali has 17 wickets at an average of 22.58 and a strike rate of 16.35 in 13 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Mir Hamza has 5 wickets at an average of 15.60 and a strike rate of 10.80 in three PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Lahore has been 175, with pacers snaring 68.75% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with plenty of help for the batters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 18°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan, Sikandar Raza, Carlos Brathwaite, George Linde, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza.

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza will contribute with both bat and ball. Raza has been in tremendous form with the willow. His bowling will also fetch a few points.

Shan Masood: Shan Masood is a consistent batter in the league. Masood will open the innings and can score big on a nice batting track. He has a decent record against Lahore Qalandars.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is another popular captaincy option for this game. Sams will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. Expect him to fetch ample points.

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Abdullah Shafique: Abdullah Shafique has a selection % of less than 13 as of now. Shafique will bat in the middle order and can play a decent innings. He will enjoy batting in Lahore.

Tabraiz Shamsi: Tabraiz Shamsi has been selected by less than 7% as of now. Shamsi will bowl in the middle overs and can snare a few wickets. He has bowled well in patches this year.

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Irfan Khan: Irfan Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LAH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, and Mir Hamza.

If KAR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Muhammad Akhlaq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali.

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LAH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rassie van der Dussen, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Zaman Khan, and Mir Hamza.

If KAR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction

