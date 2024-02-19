LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 4 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Lahore Qalandars are a strong team and should win the contest.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

Date

19 February 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Fakhar Zaman has 436 runs at an average of 33.53 and a strike rate of 147.29 in 14 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has four fifties against them.

Abdullah Shafique has 66 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 108.19 in three PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Haris Rauf has 12 wickets at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 15.50 in eight PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Jason Roy has 218 runs at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 156.83 in six PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a century against them.

Rilee Rossouw has 402 runs at an average of 28.71 and a strike rate of 133.11 in 17 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has three fifties against them.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has 346 runs at an average of 38.44 and a strike rate of 127.67 in 16 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a fifty against them.

Mohammad Amir has 12 wickets at an average of 28.91 and a strike rate of 23 in 12 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Lahore has been 176, with pacers snaring 69.2% of wickets here. Expect a flat track and a high-scoring game. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 20°C, with thunderstorms, is forecast.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, David Wiese, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Salman Fayyaz, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Khawaja Nafay, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman will open the innings. He looked in fine touch in the previous game. Expect Zaman to make an impact again on a nice batting track.

Jason Roy: Jason Roy always scores runs in PSL. The track will be flat, and Roy can make a big score. He played a fine knock in the previous game.

Rilee Rossouw: Rilee Rossouw is another consistent run-scorer in the tournament. Rossouw will bat in the top order and knows to weave a long innings. Expect him to score runs again.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Salman Fayyaz: Salman Fayyaz has been selected by less than 15% of users as of now. Fayyaz can contribute with both bat and ball. He was decent with the ball in the previous game and can snare a few wickets to fetch match-winning points.

Mohammad Hasnain: Mohammad Hasnain has a selection % of less than 11 as of now. Hasnain will bowl in all phases, and bowling in death overs can increase his chances of taking wickets. He can fetch a few points.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Khawaja Nafay: Khawaja Nafay might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LAH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rassie van der Dussen, Sherfane Rutherford, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Wasim.

If QUE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Jason Roy, Zaman Khan, and Abrar Ahmed.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LAH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rassie van der Dussen, Sherfane Rutherford, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, and Mohammad Wasim.

If QUE bat first:

Complete the team with three among David Wiese, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, and Zaman Khan.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

Lahore Qalandars are a strong team and should win the contest.

