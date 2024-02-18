Son of legendary India player records career-best bowling figures in Ranji Trophy

He put up an impressive performance with the ball taking four wickets and conceding 49 runs in 21 overs against Gujarat.

The son of a legendary Indian cricketer has been making some waves in the domestic circuit. Playing for the Goa state team, the youngster registered his career-best figures in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 season.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, put up an impressive performance with the ball. He finished with four wickets and conceded 49 runs in 21 overs against Gujarat at an impressive economy of 2.33 while bowling three maidens as well on Sunday (February 18).

Interestingly, the 24-year-old switched his domestic allegiance to Goa from Mumbai in the 2022-23 season to get more chances. The fast-bowling all-rounder had been somewhat underwhelming with the ball, managing to secure only 16 wickets in the 12 first-class matches so far.

Speaking of the match, after Gujarat posted a score of 346-10, Goa was bowled out for 317 in the first innings. Arjun however, played a crucial role with the bat as well, contributing 45 runs lower down the order in a bid to get close to Gujarat's total.

Arjun Tendulkar will have a lot of eyes on him during IPL 2024

Notably, Arjun Tendulkar, who made his debut for Mumbai Indians last year during the IPL 2023 was retained by the franchise for the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

Arjun is yet to make his mark in the IPL, having played only 4 matches last season. The all-rounder picked up 3 wickets in those matches and went for an economy of 9.36 in the matches.

In the ongoing domestic season, Arjun Tendulkar has shown promise with his bowling performance. He has taken 9 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Goa, although his economy rate has been on the higher side. However, his outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has been more impressive with the young pacer claiming 11 wickets in six matches for Goa.

As he gears up for another season with the Paltans in 2024, it is expected there will be considerable attention on Tendulkar come March.

