LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 1: Playing XI, TNPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Both teams look solid and have quality players. However, Lyca Kovai Kings have a better bowling unit, which gives them an advantage. Expect LKK to win the game.

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024

Match

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies

Date

5 July 2024

Time

7:15 PM IST

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

S Sujay has 87 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 133.84 in three TNPL innings in Salem.

S Sujay’s last five scores: 7, 12, 4, 44 & 31.

Suresh Kumar has 154 runs at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 148.07 in five TNPL innings in Salem. He also has a fifty here.

U Mukilesh has 87 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 129.85 in four TNPL innings in Salem.

U Mukilesh’s previous five scores: 51*, 44, 11, 5 & 34.

Atheeq Ur Rahman has 61 runs at an average of 15.25 and a strike rate of 138.63 in four TNPL innings in Salem. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 12 in three TNPL innings here.

Atheeq Ur Rahman’s last five scores: 50, 19, 31, 13* & 9.

Manimaran Siddharth took a solitary wicket in his only TNPL innings against Chepauk Super Gillies.

Manimaran Siddharth has 8 wickets at an average of 13.75 and a strike rate of 18 in six TNPL innings in Salem.

Manimaran Siddharth’s previous five figures: 0/29, 1/21, 0/21, 1/13 & 0/26.

Jhatavedh Subramanyan has 3 wickets at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 22 in three TNPL innings in Salem.

Jhatavedh Subramanyan’s previous five figures: 4/21, 1/32, 1/26, 1/27 & 1/29.

Chepauk Super Gillies:

Baba Aparajith has 325 runs at an average of 54.16 and a strike rate of 133.19 in eight TNPL innings against Lyca Kovai Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Baba Aparajith has 182 runs at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 128.16 in four TNPL innings in Salem. He also has 2 wickets here.

N Jagadeesan has 89 runs at an average of 17.80 and a strike rate of 112.65 in five TNPL innings in Salem.

Rahil Shah has 5 wickets at an average of 15.80 and a strike rate of 17.80 in four TNPL innings in Salem.

M Silambarasan has 5 wickets at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 14.20 in three TNPL innings in Salem.

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in Salem last year were decent for batting, and expect another fine batting deck for this game. There might be some help for pacers early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings: S Sujay, Suresh Kumar (wk), Balasubramaniam Sachin, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Atheeq Ur Rahman, Ram Arvindh, M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Thamarai Kannan.

Chepauk Super Gillies: N Jagadeesan (wk), S Madhan Kumar, Baba Aparajith, Jitender Kumar, Daryl Ferrario, Bala Surya, R Sibi, Lokesh Raj, Rahil Shah, M Silambarasan, Abhishek Tanwar.

Also Read: Former Proteas star targets Mumbai Indians fans' criticism after Hardik Pandya's heroics in T20 World Cup 2024 Final

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Shahrukh will contribute with both bat and ball. He has a fine record in this league.

N Jagadeesan: N Jagadeesan will open the innings. Jagadeesan is a consistent batter. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Baba Aparajith: Baba Aparajith is another popular captaincy option for this game. Baba will bat in the top order and is consistent. He can also bowl a bit.

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

S Sujay: S Sujay has been selected by less than 13% of users as of now. Sujay might bat in the top order and can score a few crucial runs. He is a decent batter.

Telegram Group Join Now

M Silambarasan: M Silambarasan’s selection % currently stands at 12.39. Silambarasan might bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can dismiss a few batters.

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

R Sibi: R Sibi might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Best leagues to join on Dream11

Risky small leagues

Rs 777 league - 7500 prize pool

Rs 275 – 2500 prize pool

Rs 1999 – 19k prize pool

Rs 590 – 5000 prize pool

Rs 119 – 1000 prize pool

Rs 1390 league – 30k prize pool

Rs 120 – 2000 prize pool

Safe small leagues

Rs 75 league (top few get 300)

Rs 2875 – 3 lakhs prize pool

Rs 3999 – 1 lakhs prize pool

Rs 2999 – 50k prize pool

Rs 5750 – 69k prize pool

Rs 109 – 1100 prize pool

Rs 999 – 9500 prize pool

Rs 77 – 1000 prize pool

Mega Leagues

Rs 750 – 1.20 lakhs prize pool

Rs 179 – Rs 17000 prize pool

Rs 1500 – 99k prize pool

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LKK bat first:

Complete the team with three among U Mukilesh, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Daryl Ferrario, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, and Abhishek Tanwar.

If CSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jitender Kumar, S Madhan Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Thamarai Kannan, and Rahil Shah.

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LKK bat first:

Complete the team with three among U Mukilesh, Bala Surya, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, and M Silambarasan.

If CSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among S Sujay, S Madhan Kumar, Rahil Shah, and Thamarai Kannan.

LKK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction

Both teams look solid and have quality players. However, Lyca Kovai Kings have a better bowling unit, which gives them an advantage. Expect LKK to win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.