LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11: Playing XI, TNPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury & Team News

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024

Match

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings

Date

13 July 2024

Time

7:15 PM IST

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Suresh Kumar has 90 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 157.89 in two TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Suresh Kumar’s last five scores: 6, 4, 57, 26 & 64.

Shahrukh Khan has 42 runs in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 9 in two TNPL innings here.

Shahrukh Khan has 24 runs in two TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 7 and a strike rate of 9 in two TNPL innings against them.

Shahrukh Khan’s previous five scores: 55, 8, 2, 37 & 58.

U Mukilesh has 66 runs in two TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

U Mukilesh’s last five scores: 13, 31, 51*, 44 & 11.

Jhatavedh Subramanyan has 5 wickets at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 9.60 in two TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Jhatavedh Subramanyan’s previous five figures: 0/29, 1/11, 4/21, 1/32 & 1/26.

Nellai Royal Kings:

G Ajitesh has 113 runs at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 182.25 in two TNPL innings against Lyca Kovai Kings.

Sonu Yadav has 20 runs in two TNPL innings against Lyca Kovai Kings. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 14 in two TNPL innings against them.

Sonu Yadav has 3 wickets at an average of 22.66 and a strike rate of 14 in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Mohan Pasath has 3 wickets at an average of 18.66 and a strike rate of 14 in two TNPL innings against Lyca Kovai Kings.

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in Coimbatore have been balanced, with bowlers getting ample purchase. Expect another balanced track, which might be on the slower side slightly. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 26°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings: S Sujay, Suresh Kumar (wk), B Sachin, Shahrukh Khan (c), U Mukilesh, Atheeq Ur Rahman, M Mohammed, Ram Arvindh, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, V Yudheeswaran, Thamarai Kannan.

Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (wk), RS Mokit Hariharan, G Ajitesh, Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran (c), R Kirubakar, R Silambarasan, S Mohan Prasath, Lakshay Jain S, Emmanuel Cherian.

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Shahrukh will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

Sonu Yadav: Sonu Yadav is another popular captaincy option for this game. Sonu will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a valuable pick.

Nidhish Rajagopal: Nidhish Rajagopal will bat in the middle order. Rajagopal is a quality batter. He can make a substantial score.

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jhathavedh Subramanyan: Jhathavedh Subramanyan has been selected by less than 10% of users as of now. Subramanyan will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He has done well against NRK previously.

Mohan Prasath: Mohan Prasath’s selection % currently stands at 19.74. Mohan is a decent bowler. He has done well against LKK previously and can again snare a few wickets.

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Atheeq Ur Rahman: Atheeq Ur Rahman might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LKK bat first:

Complete the team with three among B Sachin, RS Mokit Hariharan, M Mohammed, and R Silambarasan.

If NRK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Suresh Kumar, U Mukilesh, Arun Karthik, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, and Emmanuel Cherian.

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LKK bat first:

Complete the team with three among S Sujay, RS Mokit Hariharan, B Sachin, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, and Mohan Prasath.

If NRK bat first:

Complete the team with three among G Ajitesh, Ram Arvindh, ham Thamarai Kannan, and Emmanuel Cherian.

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Lyca Kovai Kings are a solid unit with quality in both departments. They have also been performing well this TNPL. Expect them to continue winning.

