CSK sensation gets maiden full-time contract with national team

Star all-rounder Rachin Ravindra earned his first-ever New Zealand Cricket contract for a year after being overlooked for the board's central retainership. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who missed out on a contract last year, was recently added to the 20-player contract list alongside Rachin's Wellington teammate Ben Sears, as well as Canterbury's Will O'Rourke and Otago's Jacob Duffy. The Indian-origin star has been racking up runs for New Zealand in all formats since last year, and it looks like he's finally been acknowledged.

The all-rounder emerged as a breakthrough player during the ODI World Cup 2023, which took place in India. The 24-year-old concluded as the fourth-highest run scorer, with 578 runs from 10 matches, and the highest run scorer from his side. Notably, the left-handed batter played a crucial role in guiding the Kiwis to the semi-finals of the marquee event, where they were defeated by Team India at Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai.

Following that, the CSK star went on to make his mark in Test cricket, blasting 240 runs against South Africa at Mount Maunganui. This not only got into the team's T20I team but also became the record-breaking maiden Test century by a batter from New Zealand. In addition, he was awarded the 2023 ICC Emerging Player of the Year. Later, he also became the youngest holder of the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal.

It's been a really cool past 12 months playing international cricket: Rachin Ravindra

The Wellington-born cricketer expressed his happiness after he got the contract. The left-handed batter revealed that this was something he had always dreamed of being on the list of players for. In addition to this, the New Zealand all-rounder feels that he has put in a lot of hard work over the past 12 months playing international cricket. The slow, unorthodox left-arm bowler also talked about how his hunger had helped him grow day by day.

Contract News | "Growing up you'd see those contract lists come out each year and think it would be cool to be on that list one day – and for it to eventuate now is a pinch-myself moment" - Rachin Ravindra



"Growing up you'd see those contract lists come out each year and think it would be cool to be on that list one day - and for it to eventuate now is a pinch-myself moment. It's been a really cool past 12 months playing international cricket. I've learned a lot and the hunger is definitely there to keep improving and giving to the Blackcaps," he added further.

