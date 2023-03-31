LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Match 3, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: All fantasy insights you need for the third match of IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals,

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Preview

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Lucknow Super Giants will be led by KL Rahul, who will once again be the leader with the bat for them. Quinton de Kock is unavailable so Kyle Mayers is expected to start. Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda are the key all-rounders to start, while Avesh Khan alongside Madk Wood will handle the bowling attack. Lucknow did qualified for the playoffs last year but got knocked out from the Eliminator itself. They will be hoping to start this season on a high, eyeing to go one step further towards the silverware.

On the other side, Delhi Capitals will be without Rishabh Pant as their captain. David Warner will be back to captaincy duty for the first time since his SRH days. He will be the leader of the batting unit, followed by Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh at the top of the order. Rovman Powell will hold the middle order well followed by Axar Patel in the death. Anrich Nortje will be not available for this game with the likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakaria leading the bowling attack. The Capitals failed to finish in the top four last season. They will be hoping to start things afresh and begin their new season on a high with a win against LKN.

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Indian Premier League 2023

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals , Match 3

Date: 1st April 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has always been at the slower side. Spinners are always in the game with batting getting harder with time. The team winning the toss should bat first. The first innings total is expected to be around 160.

Weather Report

The weather in Lucknow looks fine throughout the day. There is no chance of rain during the match time.

Team News

Quinton de Kock is unavailable for selection for Lucknow Super Giants ahead of this match. Mohsin Khan is doubtful to start due to injury.

Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi will be unavailable for Delhi Capitals. Mustafizur Rahman is expected to join the squad on 1st April but him starting in the XI is uncertain.

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Impact Players Probables: Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakaria, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Players Probables: Aman Khan, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Both the sides are pretty much even on paper. However, looking at the conditions and with Lucknow playing at their home, KL Rahul and his men should start this game as favourites.

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is the sure starter as captain for this match. Like in every season in the recent past KL Rahul is one of the contenders for the highest run getter. He was one of the top run-scorers last year, scoring 616 at an average of more than 51, including four half centuries and two centuries. In addition, Rahul scored a brilliant 77 in his last outing against DC.

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw will be another great captaincy choice for this match. He is one of the key batters at the top of the order who can change the game on his head single-handedly. He generally do well in the initial phase of the tournament, including against Lucknow Super Giants last year where he scored a brilliant 61 in his first outing against the Lucknow based franchise.

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav was one of the best bowlers for Delhi last year. The left-arm chinaman took 21 wickets for the franchise last season. He will be a lethal option for Warner's men, considering the conditions in Lucknow.

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi is hardly selected by 20% of the teams as of writing this. He will be a top differential pick for this game. He has three wickets in two games against DC last year.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya will be another great differential pick for this game. The ace all-rounder has been selected only by 15% of the teams as of now. His all-round abilities makes him different from the crowd.

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is one of the first names in most of the XIs. However, his recent T20 form doesn't looks convincing and it is advisable to keep him out of the XI. In addition, he is unlikely to bat at his best position, that is at the top of the order.

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

