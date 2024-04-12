LKN vs DEL Prediction, Match 26, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

LKN vs DEL Match Prediction: Both teams are going through contrasting fortunes. While Lucknow is looking like a dangerous side by winning three matches on the trot, Delhi are losing steam with two big losses in their last two games. Lucknow Super Giants are a dangerous side at home and will be favourites to win this game against a depleted Delhi Capitals side.

LKN vs DEL Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Date: 12th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LKN vs DEL Match Preview

Lucknow Super Giants have won three games in a row and are looking strong in every department. They have a solid batting order with Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul at the top. Rahul and Padikkal's form has been a bit of a worry but Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis have contributed well in the middle order. They have a potent bowling line-up capable of defending any total. The way Yash Thakur stepped up in the last match, showed the depth in their bowling department. Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya are experienced and dependable spinners in this format.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are struggling to find the winning momentum. The team is languishing at the bottom of the table with just a solitary win out of five matches. DC are relying heavily on David Warner at the top and they suffer if he doesn't score. The injuries to Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav haven't helped their cause either. Tristan Stubbs' form has been one of the positives but they need a lot more from their batters. Their death bowling will be under the scanner again, especially Anrich Nortje who has an economy of at 13.43 this IPL.

Probable LKN vs DEL Playing XI

LKN probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock KL Rahul (C) (wk) Devdutt Padikkal Marcus Stoinis Nicholas Pooran Ayush Badoni Krunal Pandya Ravi Bishnoi Mohsin Khan Naveen-ul-Haq Yash Thakur

Mohsin Khan is likely to make his way back into the playing XI in place of Mayank Yadav, who is likely to sit out to get his workload managed. Lucknow are likely to bring in M Siddharth as the impact player when they are bowling.

DEL probable Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw David Warner Abishek Porel Rishabh Pant (C) (wk) Tristan Stubbs Kumar Kushagra Axar Patel Lalit Yadav Jhye Richardson Anrich Nortje Ishant Sharma

Delhi Capitals are likely to bring in Khaleel Ahmed into the playing XI when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at.Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The pitch is likely to be decent for batting but it won't be a high-scoring match.

Weather Updates

The weather will remain clear with no chance of raim. The temperature will be around 27 degrees during the course of the match.

Top Players for LKN vs DEL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Quinton de Kock - De Kock is one of the top players in franchise cricket. He failed to get a big score in the last game and will be eager to perform in this match. He will fancy a weakened Delhi bowling line-up, which doesn't have Kuldeep Yadav. De Kock has scored 145 runs in 4 matches this year at an average of 36.25.

David Warner - David Warner is among the most consistent performers of the IPL. He is IPL's highest run-getter among overseas players. He can be devastating in the powerplay and can play throughout the innings. Warner has scored 158 runs this season at an average of 31.60. He will be safe option for a fantasy team.

Nicholas Pooran - The left-hander is having an excellent tournament so far. He comes into bat in the latter half of the innings but has been very consistent. Pooran has been in brilliant hitting form and can accelerate at any point. He has scored 178 runs so far at a strike rate of 169.52 while being dismissed just once in four matches.

Top Captaincy picks

KL Rahul - Rahul is yet to fire in this season and this might be a perfect opportunity for him. Overall, he has been a beast in the IPL. He is also taking the gloves, so that means he can pick up a few catches as well and fetch some fantasy points. Despite not having a great tournament so far, Rahul has scored 126 runs at an average of 31.50.

Rishabh Pant - Pant has shown glimpses of gaining his touch back. As the matches have progressed, he has grown into confidence. Delhi will need a big innings from their captain if they are to make a comeback. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 153 runs so far at an average of 30.60 and a strike rate of 154.54.

Players to avoid

Ayush Badoni - Badoni played a good hand in the last game but had less balls to face. He is likely to bat at No. 6 and might not get to play enough balls to make a big impact. He can be avoided for this game.

Lalit Yadav - Lalit Yadav is likely to bat below Tristan Stubbs and might not play many balls. With the impact player rule, he might not bowl much as well. He is unlikely to fetch many points and can be avoided.

LKN vs DEL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

LKN vs DEL Match Prediction

Both teams are going through contrasting fortunes. While Lucknow is looking like a dangerous side by winning three matches on the trot, Delhi are losing steam with two big losses in their last two games. Lucknow Super Giants are a dangerous side at home and will be favourites to win this game against a depleted Delhi Capitals side.

