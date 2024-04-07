LKN vs GUJ Prediction, Match 21, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

LKN vs GUJ Match Prediction:Lucknow Super Giants are on a two-match winning streak, all thanks to their young sensation Mayank Yadav. He will be in focus in this game as well. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, will look to get back to winning ways. They have a confident and experienced group which is a bonus for them. Lucknow is playing at home and they are likely to win this match between the two newest sides of the IPL.

LKN vs GUJ Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Date: 6th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

LKN vs GUJ Match Preview

Lucknow Super Giants have bounced back strongly after the loss in their first match. They have won two matches in a row and have two wins in thee matches now. They have an explosive batting line-up with Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul at the top. Nicholas Pooran has been in good hitting form while allrounder Marcus Stoinis provided them the stability. But their biggest strength is undoubtedly Mayank Yadav. The fast bowler has taken the IPL by storm and Lucknow will hope for another match-winning performance from the youngster.

Gujarat Titans have won two and lost two matches so far. They have had a middling season so far. The loss in the last game to Punjab Kings will hurt them as they were so close to win. Shubman Gill's form was a big plus point for them but Miller's unavailability will hurt them as he is set to be out of some more matches. Rashid Khan's form will worry the Titans as he is their best bowler. The onus is on Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, and other Titans bowlers to deliver in this crunch game.

Probable LKN vs GUJ Playing XI

LKN probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock KL Rahul (C) (wk) Devdutt Padikkal Marcus Stoinis Nicholas Pooran Ayush Badoni Krunal Pandya Mohsin Khan Ravi Bishnoi Naveen-ul-Haq Mayank Yadav

Mohsin Khan is likely to be back after missing the last game.due to sore back. If he is still unfit, Yash Thakur will keep his place. M Siddharth is likely to come in as an impact player when Lucknow bowl. If they need an extra batter, they can bring in Deepak Hooda as well.

GUJ probable Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk) Shubman Gill (C) Kane Williamson Sai Sudharsan Vijay Shankar Azmatullah Omarzai Rahul Tewatia Rashid Khan Noor Ahmad Umesh Yadav Darshan Nalkande

David Miller will be unavailable for this match. Gujarat are likely to bring in Mohit Sharma as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. In the only game played here, it turned out to be a high-scoring match. Expect a similar pitch in this match but spinners will have a role to play as well.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be 33 degrees when the match starts.

Top Players for LKN vs GUJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Nicholas Pooran - Pooran has been in tremendous form this season. He has scored runs consistently and has maintained an excellent strike rate as well. Pooran has scored 146 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 176 in IPL 2024. He has been dismissed just once this season.

Shubman Gill - Shubman Gill came into for with a sublime 89 in Gujarat's last match. He opens the innings and will pile on big runs on a good batting wicket at Lucknow. Gill has scored 164 runs at an average of 54.66 at a strike rate of 159.22 in this season.

KL Rahul - One of the most consistent batters in the history of the IPL, KL Rahul is a top player for this match's fantasy team. He is yet to get going this season and will be eager to perform in this match, Rahul has a fabulous IPL record with 4256 runs at an average of 46.26.

Top Captaincy picks

Mayank Yadav - The fast bowler has been a revelation as he has turned around Lucknow's fortunes in the last two games. Mayank is a genuine wicket-taker and will be a top captaincy pick for this match. He has picked up 6 wickets in just two matches this season at an average of 6.83.

Rashid Khan - Rashid Khan is yet to deliver in this season but expect him to make a mark in this game. He is an experienced player and will be eager to make a strong comeback. He has picked up 4 wickets in four matches at an average of 36.35. Rashid can contribute with the bat as well which can fetch some valuable points.

Players to avoid

Ayush Badoni - Badoni has not been in good form this season and is also likely to bat lower down the order. He won't fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Rahul Tewatia - Tewatia can contribute with the bat but does not get to face enough balls. With the impact player rule, he doesn't bowl as well nowadays. He can be avoided for this match.

LKN vs GUJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

LKN vs GUJ Match Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants are on a two-match winning streak, all thanks to their young sensation Mayank Yadav. He will be in focus in this game as well. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, will look to get back to winning ways. They have a confident and experienced group which is a bonus for them. Lucknow is playing at home and they are likely to win this match between the two newest sides of the IPL.

