LKN vs KOL Prediction, Match 54, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

LKN vs KOL Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date: 5th May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LKN vs KOL Match Preview

Lucknow Super Giants are looking comfortable with 6 wins and 4 defeats so far. They have had a good season so far overall. They have a solid batting order with three international players KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran in great form. Deepak Hooda has been impressive in the least opportunities he has got while youngster Arshin Kulkarni is likely to get another chance at the top order. Their fast bowling though, has been dealt a blow after losing Mayank Yadav, who is likely to be ruled out of the whole season. Mohsin Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq will be the frontline quicks for LSG. They have two quality spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya, who will operate in the middle overs.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will be high on confidence after defeating Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. They have a solid batting line-up with openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine in blistering form. Venkatesh Iyer silenced his critics by playing a match-winning knock under pressure in the last game. Rinku Singh's slight dip in form could be a concern but Andre Russell is in brilliant hitting form. The bowling is also looking good with Mitchell Starc getting amongst the wickets. Mystery spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine will be difficult to score in the middle overs for LSG batters. The way KKR fought after being 57-5 in the last game, was a commendable effort and they will draw enough confidence from it.

Probable LKN vs KOL Playing XI

LKN probable Playing XI

KL Rahul (C) (wk) Arshin Kulkarni Marcus Stoinis Deepak Hooda Nicholas Pooran Ashton Turner Ayush Badoni Krunal Pandya Ravi Bishnoi Mohsin Khan Naveen-ul-Haq

With Mayank Yadav unavailable, Yash Thakur is likely to replace him. Thakur can come in as the impact player for Lucknow Super Giants when they are bowling.

KOL probable Playing XI

Phil Salt (wk) Sunil Narine Angkrish Raghuvanshi Shreyas Iyer (C) Venkatesh Iyer Rinku Singh Andre Russell Ramandeep Singh Mitchell Starc Harshit Rana Varun Chakravarthy

There are no updates on Nitish Rana's availability for this match. If he is fit, he will replace Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the playing XI. Kolkata can bring in Vaibhav Arora if they want to strengthen their bowling. If they aim to strengthen the batting department, they are likely to bring in Manish Pandey.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The pitch is expected to favour the spinners.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 33 degrees during the match.

Top Players for LKN vs KOL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

KL Rahul - Rahul is one of the top picks for this game. He is capable of scoring runs consistently and plays a long innings once set. In IPL 2024, Rahul has scored 406 runs in 10 matches so far at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of 142.95.

Sunil Narine - Narine has been in brilliant form this season with both bat and ball. He has been fearless with the bat while opening the innings. Narine has scored 380 runs in 10 matches at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 179.24. He has been equally impressive with the ball by picking up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.72.

Marcus Stoinis - Stoinis has been excellent with the bat with 316 runs in 10 games this season at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 152. He has also picked up 4 wickets with the ball. The allrounder is in superb form and is expected to get a big score.

Top Captaincy picks

Nicholas Pooran - Nicholas Pooran is one of the most dangerous batters in world cricket. He has played his finisher's role to perfection in this season so far. Pooran has scored 305 runs in 10 matches at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 160.52.

Varun Chakravarthy - On a pitch which will bring the spinners into the game, Varun Chakravarthy will be a difficult bowler to face. The mystery spinner has found his rhythm in the last few matches and will be expected to weave his magic here. He has picked up 13 wickets in 10 games so far at an average of 24.61.

Players to avoid

Ayush Badoni - With Turner coming into the playing XI, the chances of Badoni getting a chance to bat has been reduced even further. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Ramandeep Singh - Ramandeep is slotted to bat at No. 8 and doesn't get many chances to show his worth with the bat. His appearances with the ball has been limited as well. He can be avoided for this game.

LKN vs KOL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

LKN vs KOL Match Prediction

Both teams are in good position to qualify for the playoffs. Both will be looking to turn up their games in the latter stages of the tournament. KKR won the first leg played between these two teams at Eden Gardens. But Lucknow Super Giants will start this match as favourites on their home ground and are likely to register a win here.

