LKN vs MUM Prediction, Match 48, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

LKN vs MUM Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Date: 30th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LKN vs MUM Match Preview

Lucknow Super Giants have had a topsy-turvy season so far. They have a solid batting order with KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock at the top. Although De Kock is going through a rough patch, he is likely to be backed for this game. Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran have been the backbone of the middle order. The bowling has recieved a big boost with Mayank Yadav passing all his fitness tests. They have experienced spinners in the form of Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya, and Amit Mishra. Ravi Bishnoi has been out of form this season and the team will hope for a better performance from him. Lucknow received a thrashing from Rajasthan Royals in the last game and will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, things are not looking good for Mumbai Indians. The five-time champions have already lost six out of nine matches so far and one more defeat will bring them closer to an early exit. Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma have led the way with the bat but the other batters have failed to contribute consistently. They will need runs from big players like Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan as well. Tim David has been good with his big-hitting in the slog overs. But the real problem lies in their bowling department. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, none of the bowlers have been able to cope with the batting-friendly pitches, which has led MI conceding 250-plus runs twice in this season.

Probable LKN vs MUM Playing XI

LKN probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock KL Rahul (C) (wk) Marcus Stoinis Deepak Hooda Nicholas Pooran Ayush Badoni Krunal Pandya Matt Henry Ravi Bishnoi Mohsin Khan Yash Thakur

Mayank Yadav is fit and available for this match. He is likely to slot in straight away into the playing XI as the impact player when Lucknow are bowling.

MUM probable Playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk) Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Hardik Pandya (C) Tim David Nehal Wadhera Mohammad Nabi Piyush Chawla Luke Wood Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians are likely to bring in Nuwan Thushara as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The pitch here has been good for batting unlike the last season and it.is likely to be the same for this game as well.

Weather Updates

The temperature will be 27 degrees with clear skies. There is no chance of rain in this match.

Top Players for LKN vs MUM Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

KL Rahul - Rahul has found his rhythm with the bat and will be crucial at the top for Lucknow. He has the ability to bat long and get a big score on the board. He is in the top five run-getters for this season currently as he has scored 378 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 144.27. He has been in good form as a wicketkeeper as well.

Rohit Sharma - Rohit Sharma is the second-highest run-getter for Mumbai Indians this season. Compared to previous few years, he is having an excellent tournament with the bat. He has scored 311 runs at an average of 38.87 and a strike rate of 160.30 so far.

Marcus Stoinis - The LSG allrounder has been in superb form lately. He is scoring runs consistently and also picking up crucial wickets in IPL 2024. Stoinis has sccored 254 runs at an average of 36.28 so far. He has also picked up three wickets this year.

Top Captaincy picks

Quinton de Kock - De Kock is having a tough time in this year's IPL so far. He will look to turn it around against his former team Mumbai Indians. The left-hander has scored 236 runs at an average of 26.22 and a strike rate of 136.41 in IPL 2024 so far.

Suryakumar Yadav - In a big match like this, Mumbai needs a big knock from Suryakumar Yadav, which is is fully capable of. Batting at No. 3, he can be a dangerous player and can demolish the opposition bowlers with ease. He has scored 166 runs at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 171.13.

Players to avoid

Ayush Badoni - Badoni has got limited opportunnities to bat this season. With Lucknow's middle order in good form, his chances to face many balls are low. He might not make much of an impact and can be avoided for this game.

Luke Wood - Wood struggled in his last outing against Delhi Capitals. The pitch at Lucknow will test him once again and he is unlikely to pick many wickets. He can be avoided for this game as he might not fetch many points.

LKN vs MUM Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

LKN vs MUM Match Prediction

Both teams are coming on the back of losses in their previous games. At this stage of the competition, both will be looking to raise their game and produce their best. Lucknow Super Giants are playing at home and they are likely to get the advantage. Lucknow will start this match as favorites and are likely to win this match.

