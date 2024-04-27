LSG vs RR: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 44 of IPL 2024

LKN vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants are a formidable force at home. However, Rajasthan Royals have been the most consistent in the competition, winning matches home and away. Still, LSG might be better equipped for the conditions and should prevail.

LKN vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Date

27 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

LKN vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Quinton de Kock has 363 runs at an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 136.98 in ten IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has three fifties against them.

Quinton de Kock has 149 runs at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 131.85 in five IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has two fifties here.

Quinton de Kock vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 80 runs, 74 balls, 16 average, 108.10 SR & 5 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him thrice in 27 balls.

Quinton de Kock vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 44 runs, 29 balls, 11 average, 151.72 SR & 4 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him six times in 44 balls.

Quinton de Kock vs Ravichandran Ashwin in T20s: 109 runs, 100 balls, 27.25 average, 109 SR & 4 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock vs Sandeep Sharma in T20s: 43 runs, 35 balls, 21.50 average, 122.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 0, 54, 10, 19 & 6.

KL Rahul has 637 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 130 in 15 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has six fifties against them.

KL Rahul has 354 runs at an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 127.33 in nine IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has three fifties here.

KL Rahul vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 162 runs, 121 balls, 40.50 average, 133.88 SR & 4 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him twice in 84 balls.

KL Rahul’s last five scores: 16, 82, 39, 39 & 33.

Marcus Stoinis has 211 runs at an average of 26.37 and a strike rate of 124.85 in 11 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 16.80 in seven IPL innings against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 238 runs at an average of 29.75 and a strike rate of 134.46 in 11 IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 14 in four IPL innings here.

Marcus Stoinis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 107 runs, 77 balls, 26.75 average, 138.96 SR & 4 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him once in 32 balls.

Marcus Stoinis vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 68 runs, 31 balls, 22.66 average, 219.35 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him once in 27 balls.

Marcus Stoinis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 112 runs, 65 balls, 37.33 average, 172.30 SR & 3 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him twice in 31 balls.

Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 124*, 8*, 10, 8 & 58.

Devdutt Padikkal has 221 runs at an average of 55.25 and a strike rate of 143.50 in five IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Devdutt Padikkal has 19 runs at an average of 6.33 and a strike rate of 100 in three IPL innings in Lucknow.

Devdutt Padikkal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 40 runs, 46 balls, 8 average, 86.95 SR & 5 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him twice in 17 balls.

Devdutt Padikkal vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 33 runs, 35 balls, 16.50 average, 94.28 SR & 2 dismissals.

Devdutt Padikkal’s previous five scores: 13, 3, 7, 6 & 9.

Deepak Hooda has 177 runs at an average of 25.28 and a strike rate of 158.03 in eight IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has two fifties against them.

Deepak Hooda has 44 runs at an average of 6.28 and a strike rate of 83.01 in seven IPL innings in Lucknow.

Deepak Hooda vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 51 runs, 39 balls, 17 average, 130.76 SR & 3 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 4 runs, 8 balls, 2 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him twice in 27 balls.

Deepak Hooda vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 15 runs, 13 balls, 7.50 average, 115.38 SR & 2 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him thrice in 26 balls.

Deepak Hooda’s last five scores: 17*, 8, 10, 26 & 37.

Nicholas Pooran has 189 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 144.27 in nine IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Nicholas Pooran has 182 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 132.84 in 11 IPL innings in Lucknow.

Nicholas Pooran vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 174 runs, 79 balls, 58 average, 220.25 SR & 3 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in 11 balls.

Nicholas Pooran vs Ravichandran Ashwin in T20s: 35 runs, 40 balls, 11.66 average, 87.50 SR & 3 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 57 runs, 37 balls, 28.50 average, 154.05 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 34, 23*, 45, 0 & 32*.

Ayush Badoni has 7 runs at an average of 1.75 and a strike rate of 41.17 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Ayush Badoni has 177 runs at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 148.73 in eight IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has two fifties here.

Ayush Badoni vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 66 runs, 51 balls, 11 average, 129.41 SR & 6 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him twice in eight balls.

Ayush Badoni vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 42 balls, 30 average, 142.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ayush Badoni’s last five figures: 29, 55*, 20, 0 & 8.

Krunal Pandya has 120 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 112.14 in 11 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 37.50 in nine IPL innings against them.

Krunal Pandya has 201 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 127.21 in ten IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 19.27 and a strike rate of 17.45 in nine IPL innings here.

Krunal Pandya vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 42 balls, 7.75 average, 73.80 SR & 4 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him once in 24 balls.

Krunal Pandya vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s: 53 runs, 39 balls, 26.50 average, 138.59 SR & 2 dismissals.

Krunal Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 31.25 average, 24.75 SR & 7.57 economy rate. Krunal Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 47 average, 40.50 SR & 6.96 economy rate.

Krunal Pandya’s last five scores: 7*, 3, 2*, 0* & 43*. Krunal Pandya’s previous five figures: 0/15, 2/16, 0/14, 0/45 & 3/11.

Matt Henry’s last five figures: 1/28, 0/26, 0/48, 2/30 & 2/22.

Ravi Bishnoi has 3 wickets at an average of 61.33 and a strike rate of 48 in six IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Ravi Bishnoi has 13 wickets at an average of 20.23 and a strike rate of 16.38 in ten IPL innings in Lucknow.

Ravi Bishnoi vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 36.72 average, 26.45 SR & 8.32 economy rate. Ravi Bishnoi vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 19.60 average, 16 SR & 7.35 economy rate.

Ravi Bishnoi’s previous five scores: 0/19, 1/44, 0/17, 2/25 & 1/8.

Mohsin Khan has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Mohsin Khan has 4 wickets at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three IPL innings in Lucknow.

Mohsin Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 70.66 average, 43 SR & 9.86 economy rate. Mohsin Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 12.85 average, 7.28 SR & 10.58 economy rate.

Mohsin Khan’s last five figures: 1/50, 1/37, 2/29, 2/34 & 1/45.

Yash Thakur has 10 wickets at an average of 18.10 and a strike rate of 12.50 in six IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Yash Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 20.23 average, 12.58 SR & 9.64 economy rate. Yash Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 40.80 average, 25.20 SR & 9.71 economy rate.

Yash Thakur’s last five figures: 1/47, 1/45, 0/25, 1/31 & 5/30.

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 109 runs at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 143.42 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 222 runs, 126 balls, 31.71 average, 176.19 SR & 7 dismissals. Mohsin Khan has dismissed him once in 15 balls.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 31 runs, 22 balls, 15.50 average, 140.90 SR & 2 dismissals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 104*, 19, 39, 24 & 0.

Jos Buttler has 66 runs at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 98.50 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Jos Buttler vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 103 runs, 71 balls, 34.33 average, 145.07 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 71 runs, 55 balls, 23.66 average, 129.09 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 35, 107*, 8, 100* & 13.

Sanju Samson has 129 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 140.21 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a fifty against them.

Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 114 runs, 75 balls, 22.80 average, 152 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 20 runs, 15 balls, 10 average, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 38*, 12, 18, 68* & 69.

Riyan Parag has 85 runs at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 139.34 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Riyan Parag vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 40 runs, 33 balls, 13.33 average, 121.21 SR & 3 dismissals.

Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 53 runs, 47 balls, 26.50 average, 112.76 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him once in 15 balls.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 34, 23, 76, 4 & 54.

Dhruv Jurel has 20 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 153.84 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Dhruv Jurel vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 6 runs, 12 balls, 3 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dhruv Jurel vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 39 balls, 26 average, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 2, 6, 2, 20 & 20.

Shimron Hetmyer has 66 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 137.50 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a fifty against them.

Shimron Hetmyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 28 balls, 13 average, 139.28 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him thrice in 37 balls.

Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 28 runs, 27 balls, 14 average, 103.70 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 0, 27*, 13*, 11* & 14.

Rovman Powell has 39 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 114.70 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Rovman Powell scored a solitary run in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Rovman Powell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 3 runs, 7 balls, 1.50 average, 42.85 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him five times in 39 balls.

Rovman Powell vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 17 runs, 9 balls, 8.50 average, 188.88 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rovman Powell’s last five scores: 26, 11, 2, 12 & 30.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 4 wickets at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 24 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 35.40 average, 25.20 SR & 8.42 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 50.80 average, 40.80 SR & 7.47 economy rate.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 0/31, 0/49, 0/40, 0/28 & 0/27.

Trent Boult has 7 wickets at an average of 14.14 and a strike rate of 13.71 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 21.37 average, 15.18 SR & 8.44 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 29.83 average, 25.50 SR & 7.01 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 2/32, 1/31, 1/22, 0/8 & 0/30.

Avesh Khan has 2 wickets at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 30 in three IPL innings in Lucknow.

Avesh Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 40.44 average, 24.77 SR & 9.79 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 30.14 average, 19.57 SR & 9.24 economy rate.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 1/49, 2/35, 2/34, 1/48 & 0/46.

Sandeep Sharma has 3 wickets at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 22 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Sandeep Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 22.33 average, 15.08 SR & 8.88 economy rate. Sandeep Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 51 average, 40.25 SR & 7.60 economy rate.

Sandeep Sharma’s last five figures: 5/18, 0/36, 1/22, 2/30 & 0/32.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 6 wickets at an average of 24.83 and a strike rate of 15 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 22 wickets, 16.31 average, 13.72 SR & 7.13 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 28.16 average, 16.25 SR & 10.40 economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 1/48, 1/54, 1/31, 2/43 & 2/34.

LKN vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Lucknow in IPL 2024 has been 176, with pacers snaring 69.56% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting surface. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 35°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

LKN vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan (IMP).

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal (IMP).

LKN vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Rahul will open the innings and has a fine record against RR. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis will contribute with both bat and ball. Stoinis will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. He will fetch ample points.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is another popular captaincy option for this game. Buttler will open the innings and has found his mojo back. A big knock can not be ruled out.

LKN vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya has been selected by less than 32% of users as of now. Krunal will contribute with both bat and ball and has a fine record in Lucknow. He can fetch match-winning points.

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan’s selection % currently stands at 15.17. Avesh has prior experience playing in Lucknow and can come in handy in this game. Bowling in death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

LKN vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dhruv Jurel: Dhruv Jurel might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

LKN vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Shimron Hetmyer, Deepak Hooda, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, and Yash Thakur.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nicholas Pooran, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Ravi Bishnoi, and Matt Henry.

LKN vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shimron Hetmyer, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, and Trent Boult.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Riyan Parag, Nicholas Pooran, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan.

LKN vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants are a formidable force at home. However, Rajasthan Royals have been the most consistent in the competition, winning matches home and away. Still, LSG might be better equipped for the conditions and should prevail.

