LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 5: Playing XI, The Hundred 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates & Team News

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

London Spirit will be up against Birmingham Phoenix in the fifth game of The Hundred 2024 at the iconic Lord’s, London, on Saturday (July 27). Both teams lost their opening encounter; LNS registered a defeat against Southern Brave, whereas BPH succumbed to Oval Invincibles in the tournament opener.

London Spirit have several key players missing from their strongest XI and will be depleted again. Meanwhile, Birmingham Phoenix also have a few notable absentees, with their sure starters away on national duties in England’s home summer.

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Daniel Bell-Drummond scored 23 runs in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Daniel Bell-Drummond has 189 runs at an average of 37.80 and a strike rate of 156.19 in five T20 innings in Lord’s. He also has two fifties here.

Daniel Bell-Drummond vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 42 runs, 31 balls, 14 average, 135.48 SR & 3 dismissals.

Daniel Bell-Drummond vs Benny Howell in T20s: 33 runs, 28 balls, 16.50 average, 117.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Daniel Bell-Drummond’s last five scores: 4, 58, 27, 2 & 1.

Adam Rossington scored 6 runs in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Adam Rossington has 288 runs at an average of 19.20 and a strike rate of 152.38 in 16 T20 innings in Lord’s. He also has a fifty here.

Adam Rossington vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 42 runs, 47 balls, 8.40 average, 89.36 SR & 5 dismissals.

Adam Rossington vs spin in T20s in 2024: 81 runs, 53 balls, 20.25 average, 152.83 SR & 4 dismissals. Liam Livingstone has dismissed him once in four balls.

Adam Rossington vs Tom Helm in T20s: 35 runs, 26 balls, 11.66 average, 134.61 SR & 3 dismissals.

Adam Rossington’s previous five scores: 1, 0, 78, 2 & 36.

Michael Pepper has 160 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 170.21 in five T20 innings in Lord’s. He also has a fifty here.

Michael Pepper vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 87 runs, 67 balls, 12.42 average, 129.85 SR & 7 dismissals.

Michael Pepper vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 83 runs, 46 balls, 16.60 average, 180.43 SR & 5 dismissals.

Michael Pepper’s last five scores: 12, 20, 27, 120* & 34.

Daniel Lawrence has 22 runs in three innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Daniel Lawrence has 568 runs at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of 151.87 in 15 T20 innings in Lord’s. He also has five fifties here.

Daniel Lawrence vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 44 runs, 37 balls, 22 average, 118.91 SR & 2 dismissals.

Daniel Lawrence vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 43 runs, 34 balls, 21.50 average, 126.47 SR & 2 dismissals.

Daniel Lawrence’s previous five scores: 38, 17, 27, 32 & 1.

Ravi Bopara has 62 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 172.22 in two innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Ravi Bopara has 456 runs at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 129.54 in 23 T20 innings in London. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 22.10 in 14 T20 innings here.

Ravi Bopara vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 87 runs, 72 balls, 21.75 average, 120.83 SR & 4 dismissals.

Ravi Bopara vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 67 runs, 57 balls, 22.33 average, 117.54 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ravi Bopara vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 13 wickets, 18.69 average, 15.38 SR & 7.29 economy rate. Ravi Bopara vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 12.20 average, 11.40 SR & 6.42 economy rate.

Ravi Bopara’s last five scores: 7, 36, 19, 6 & 61. Ravi Bopara’s previous five figures: 1/20, 1/26, 1/27, 1/29 & 1/18.

Shimron Hetmyer vs spin in T20s in 2024: 88 runs, 76 balls, 12.57 average, 115.78 SR & 7 dismissals. Moeen Ali has dismissed him once in 31 balls.

Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 5, 18*, 4, 26 & 13.

Andre Russell has 26 runs in two innings in Lord’s. He also has 2 wickets here.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 33 wickets, 20.18 average, 13.21 SR & 9.16 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 14 wickets, 23.78 average, 17.35 SR & 8.22 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s previous five scores: 13, 35, 10, 20 & 14. Andre Russell’s last five figures: 0/13, 1/12, 1/15, 0/19 & 0/33.

Liam Dawson has 4 wickets at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 12.50 in three innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Liam Dawson has 68 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 117.24 in seven T20 innings in Lord’s. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 16.69 and a strike rate of 14.46 in 11 T20 innings here.

Liam Dawson vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 33 runs, 17 balls, 11 average, 194.11 SR & 3 dismissals.

Liam Dawson vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 13 wickets, 35.07 average, 28.46 SR & 7.39 economy rate. Liam Dawson vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 4 wickets, 42.50 average, 30 SR & 8.50 economy rate.

Liam Dawson’s previous five scores: 45*, 0, 19, 15* & 5. Liam Dawson’s last five figures: 0/23, 0/31, 0/21, 0/38 & 1/29.

Nathan Ellis has 5 wickets at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 26.80 in seven T20 innings in Lord’s.

Nathan Ellis vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 12 wickets, 18.16 average, 17.08 SR & 6.38 economy rate. Nathan Ellis vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 4 wickets, 26.75 average, 18.50 SR & 8.67 economy rate.

Nathan Ellis’ previous five figures: 1/23, 1/34, 1/12, 2/28 & 0/42.

Olly Stone vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 21 wickets, 23.33 average, 17.38 SR & 8.05 economy rate. Olly Stone vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 30.55 average, 18.33 SR & 10 economy rate.

Olly Stone’s last five figures: 0/22, 1/44, 0/30, 2/22 & 0/45.

Daniel Worrall has 5 wickets at an average of 23.40 and a strike rate of 16.60 in five T20 innings in Lord’s.

Daniel Worrall vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 14 wickets, 22.14 average, 16.92 SR & 7.84 economy rate. Daniel Worrall vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 19.85 average, 18 SR & 6.61 economy rate.

Daniel Worrall’s previous five figures: 0/23, 0/21, 0/40, 0/22 & 1/12.

Birmingham Phoenix:

Rishi Patel’s last five scores: 25, 7, 5, 1 & 0.

Aneurin Donald’s previous five scores: 1, 11, 28, 30 & 22.

Liam Livingstone has 27 runs in two innings against London Spirit. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Liam Livingstone scored 46 runs in his only innings in Lord’s. He also took a solitary wicket here.

Liam Livingstone vs left-arm chinaman in T20s in 2024: 22 runs, 25 balls, 7.33 average, 88 SR & 3 dismissals.

Liam Livingstone vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 29.22 average, 22 SR & 7.96 economy rate. Liam Livingstone vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 20.57 average, 16 SR & 7.71 economy rate.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 0, 36, 54*, 11 & 33. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 2/41, 1/22, 0/24, 1/24 & 1/20.

Dan Mousley scored 2 runs in his only innings against London Spirit.

Dan Moulsey scored 2 runs in his only T20 innings in London.

Dan Moulsey vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 35 runs, 28 balls, 11.66 average, 125 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dan Mousley vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 22.90 average, 21.36 SR & 6.43 economy rate. Dan Mousley vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 20.40 average, 18 SR & 6.80 economy rate.

Dan Mousley’s last five scores: 1, 11, 0, 60* & 68. Dan Mousley’s previous five figures: 0/7, 1/34, 1/29, 1/29 & 1/4.

Moeen Ali has 83 runs at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 156.60 in three innings against London Spirit. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Moeen Ali has 47 runs at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 120.51 in two T20 innings in Lord’s. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Moeen Ali vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 114 runs, 98 balls, 9.50 average, 116.32 SR & 12 dismissals.

Moeen Ali vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 14 wickets, 20.50 average, 13.78 SR & 8.92 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 28.36 average, 21.81 SR & 7.80 economy rate.

Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 1, 103, 0, 59 & 16. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 0/10, 2/33, 2/2, 1/25 & 1/15.

Jacob Bethell scored 10 runs in his only innings against London Spirit.

Jacob Bethell scored 10 runs in his only T20 innings in Lord’s.

Jacob Bethell vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 16.40 average, 14.20 SR & 6.92 economy rate. Jacob Bethell vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 1 wicket, 2 average, 5 SR & 2.40 economy rate.

Jacob Bethell’s last five scores: 22, 19, 50, 7 & 8. Jacob Bethell’s previous five figures: 2/5, 0/16, 1/10, 1/19 & 2/18.

Benny Howell has 44 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 209.52 in three innings against London Spirit. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Benny Howell has 63 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 98.43 in three T20 innings in Lord’s. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Benny Howell vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 55 runs, 43 balls, 27.50 average, 127.90 SR & 2 dismissals.

Benny Howell vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 30.45 average, 26 SR & 7.02 economy rate. Benny Howell vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 20.80 average, 18.40 SR & 6.78 economy rate.

Benny Howell’s last five scores: 24, 1, 13, 1 & 62*. Benny Howell’s previous five figures: 0/9, 0/21, 1/16, 2/28 & 0/40.

Sean Abbott took a solitary wicket in his only innings against London Spirit.

Sean Abbott has 7 wickets at an average of 9.71 and a strike rate of 7.28 in three T20 innings in Lord’s. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Sean Abbott vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 15 wickets, 19.86 average, 15.73 SR & 7.57 economy rate. Sean Abbott vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 21.25 average, 14.62 SR & 8.71 economy rate.

Sean Abbott’s last five figures: 0/11, 3/25, 5/18, 1/23 & 1/37.

Adam Milne has 6 wickets at an average of 6.33 and a strike rate of 6.66 in two innings against London Spirit. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Adam Milne has 2 wickets in two T20 innings in Lord’s.

Adam Milne vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 34.87 average, 20.75 SR & 10.08 economy rate. Adam Milne vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 4 wickets, 23.50 average, 14 SR & 10.07 economy rate.

Adam Milne’s previous five figures: 0/29, 1/20, 2/40, 1/53 & 1/32.

Tom Helm has 7 wickets at an average of 11.14 and a strike rate of 7.71 in three innings against London Spirit. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Tom Helm has 48 wickets at an average of 19.39 and a strike rate of 14.39 in 31 T20 innings in Lord’s. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul here.

Tom Helm vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 30 average, 22 SR & 8.18 economy rate. Tom Helm vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 0 wickets & 4.25 economy rate.

Tom Helm’s last five figures: 0/22, 0/38, 1/12, 1/24 & 2/19.

Tim Southee has 7 wickets at an average of 12.28 and a strike rate of 12.85 in four T20 innings in Lord’s.

Tim Southee vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 12 wickets, 15.08 average, 13.25 SR & 6.83 economy rate. Tim Southee vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 12.28 average, 13.14 SR & 5.60 economy rate.

Tim Southee’s previous five figures: 2/20, 2/11, 3/4, 2/21 & 0/52.

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in London in the competition last year was 161, with pacers snaring 60% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, and the spinners will also come into play. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

London Spirit: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael Pepper, Daniel Lawrence (c), Ravi Bopara, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Olly Stone, Daniel Worrall.

Birmingham Phoenix: Rishi Patel, Aneurin Donald (wk), Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Moeen Ali (c), Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Tim Southee.

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Lawrence: Daniel Lawrence will bat in the middle order. Lawrence is a decent batter and has a fine record in Lord’s. He can also bowl a bit.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been decent.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone is another popular captaincy option for this game. Livingstone will contribute with both bat and ball. He can fetch ample points.

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Daniel Worrall: Daniel Worrall has been selected by less than 13% of users as of now. Worrall will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He has done well in Lord’s previously.

Tom Helm: Tom Helm’s selection % currently stands at 4.9. Helm has a fine record against the London Spirit. He also has vast experience playing at this venue and has done well here.

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jacob Bethell: Jacob Bethell might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LNS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Daniel Bell-Drummond, Aneurin Donald, Dan Mousley, Daniel Lawrence, Adam Milne, and Olly Stone.

If BPH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rishi Patel, Michael Pepper, Shimron Hetmyer, Benny Howell, Nathan Ellis, and Sean Abbott.

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LNS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Rossington, Dan Mousley, Liam Dawson, Tom Helm, and Olly Stone.

If BPH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rishi Patel, Ravi Bopara, Daniel Worrall, and Sean Abbott.

LNS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction

London Spirit are a good side and will have a home advantage. While both teams miss their regular starters, Birmingham Phoenix’s batting looks feeble. Expect LNS to win the game.