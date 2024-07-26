WATCH: Team India's comedy of errors in the field in Asia Cup semi-final goes viral

The Indian eves continued their sublime form in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup by outclassing Bangladesh Women in the semi-finals, registering an emphatic 10-wicket win.

However, during the game, there was one embarrassing moment for the Indian women's team where they made a mess of their fielding.

The video of the same has also gone viral on social media.

The incident happened on the last ball of the 16th over of the Bangladesh innings. Deepti Sharma was bowling to Nigar Sultana who gently pushed it to mid-off and ran for a single but the India's fielders got flown in the emotions a bit with two wayward throws which allowed a second run. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur looked visibly disappointed at the incident.

Indian eves seal final berth in Women's Asia Cup

India barge into the finals of the Asia Cup with a thumping victory in the semifinals. Their batters had a dismal outing and in the end, they managed only 80 runs in total. Nigar Sultana was the only highlight with a knock of 51-ball 32 that kept the Bangladeh scoreboard ticking.

Defending the low total was never going to be enough and things only got even worse.

Nahida Akter missed a routine catch and a runout opportunity. Mandhana sent a full toss directly to a fielder, but it was called a no-ball. Everything seemed to favor India as they continued to advance.

Mandhana reached her first T20I fifty against Bangladesh and surpassed Meg Lanning on the all-time run-scorers list. However, the standout performer for India was Renuka Thakur, who disrupted the opposition's batting lineup with early wickets. Radha Yadav also contributed significantly with three wickets.

