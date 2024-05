MI vs LSG: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 67 of IPL 2024

MI vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians are a force at home but have been mighty inconsistent. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants haven’t performed as consistently, either. Squad-wise, MI look stronger and will also have a home advantage. Expect them to win the game.

MI vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date

17 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

MI vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Ishan Kishan has 127 runs at an average of 25.40 and a strike rate of 102.41 in five IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a fifty against them.

Ishan Kishan has 643 runs at an average of 23.81 and a strike rate of 147.81 in 27 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has two fifties here.

Ishan Kishan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 70 runs, 58 balls, 11.66 average, 120.68 SR & 6 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him four times in 32 balls.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 181 runs, 108 balls, 30.16 average, 167.59 SR & 6 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 82 runs, 51 balls, 27.33 average, 160.78 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 56 runs, 45 balls, 28 average, 124.44 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 40, 9, 13, 32 & 20.

Rohit Sharma has 97 runs at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of 124.35 in five IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Rohit Sharma has 2227 runs at an average of 33.74 and a strike rate of 135.79 in 78 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 15 fifties and a century here.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 133 runs, 83 balls, 19 average, 160.24 SR & 7 dismissals. Mohsin Khan has dismissed him once in eight balls.

Rohit Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 51 runs, 41 balls, 10.20 average, 124.39 SR & 5 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him twice in 31 balls.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 92 runs, 76 balls, 30.66 average, 121.05 SR & 3 dismissals. Krunal Pandya has dismissed him once in 24 balls.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 19, 4, 11, 4 & 8.

Suryakumar Yadav has 94 runs at an average of 18.80 and a strike rate of 136.23 in five IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Suryakumar Yadav has 1083 runs at an average of 40.11 and a strike rate of 162.85 in 31 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has eight fifties and two centuries here.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 195 runs, 94 balls, 39 average, 207.44 SR & 5 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 45 runs, 38 balls, 22.50 average, 118.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Ravi Bishnoi in T20s: 39 runs, 32 balls, 13 average, 121.87 SR & 3 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 60 runs, 33 balls, 30 average, 181.81 SR & 2 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 11, 102*, 56, 10 & 26.

Tilak Varma has 97 runs at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 112.79 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Tilak Varma has 311 runs at an average of 31.10 and a strike rate of 121.96 in 14 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Tilak Varma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 124 runs, 89 balls, 24.80 average, 139.32 SR & 5 dismissals.

Tilak Varma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 111 runs, 72 balls, 37 average, 154.16 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tilak Varma’s last five scores: 32, 37*, 4, 7 & 63.

Hardik Pandya has 135 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 126.16 in five IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Hardik Pandya has 684 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 146.46 in 38 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 31 wickets at an average of 27.03 and a strike rate of 17 in 34 IPL innings here.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 86 runs, 68 balls, 21.50 average, 126.47 SR & 4 dismissals. Mohsin Khan has dismissed him once in eight balls.

Hardik Pandya vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 122 runs, 68 balls, 30.50 average, 179.41 SR & 4 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 46 balls, 19.50 average, 84.78 SR & 2 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 36 runs, 28 balls, 12 average, 128.57 SR & 3 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 34.40 average, 20.20 SR & 10.21 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 61 average, 38 SR & 9.63 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 2, 1, 0, 46 & 10. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 0/32, 3/31, 2/44, 2/26 & 0/41.

Tim David has 80 runs at an average of 80 and a strike rate of 160 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Tim David has 325 runs at an average of 40.62 and a strike rate of 188.95 in 13 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Tim David vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 42 runs, 36 balls, 14 average, 116.66 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him twice in 26 balls.

Tim David’s last five scores: 0, 24, 35*, 37 & 3.

Nehal Wadhera has 85 runs at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 116.43 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Nehal Wadhera has 79 runs at an average of 19.75 and a strike rate of 138.59 in five IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.

Nehal Wadhera vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 9 balls, 3 average, 133.33 SR & 4 dismissals. Mohsin Khan has dismissed him thrice in 16 balls.

Nehal Wadhera’s previous five scores: 3, 6, 46, 4 & 49.

Naman Dhir has 11 runs in three IPL innings in Mumbai.

Naman Dhir vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 7 runs, 10 balls, 3.50 average, 70 SR & 2 dismissals.

Naman Dhir’s last five scores: 17, 0, 11, 0 & 30.

Anshul Kamboj’s last five figures: 1/24, 1/42, 0/12, 0/22 & 1/8.

Piyush Chawla has 2 wickets at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 30 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Piyush Chawla has 16 wickets at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 22.43 in 18 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Piyush Chawla vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 21 wickets, 23 average, 16.66 SR & 8.28 economy rate. Piyush Chawla vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 26.81 average, 18.36 SR & 8.76 economy rate.

Piyush Chawla’s last five figures: 2/28, 3/33, 1/15, 0/23 & 1/36.

Jasprit Bumrah has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Jasprit Bumrah has 52 wickets at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 19 in 42 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 7 wickets, 30.28 average, 25.14 SR & 7.22 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 13 wickets, 9.53 average, 10.38 SR & 5.51 economy rate.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 2/39, 1/23, 3/18, 0/17 & 1/35.

Nuwan Thushara took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Nuwan Thushara has 3 wickets at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 16 in two IPL innings in Mumbai.

Nuwan Thushara vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 5 wickets, 29.60 average, 16 SR & 11.10 economy rate. Nuwan Thushara vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 0 wickets & 9.34 economy rate.

Nuwan Thushara’s last five figures: 1/31, 0/42, 3/42, 1/30 & 0/56.

Lucknow Super Giants:

Quinton de Kock has 141 runs at an average of 17.62 and a strike rate of 116.52 in eight IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Quinton de Kock has 373 runs at an average of 33.90 and a strike rate of 133.21 in 12 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has two fifties here.

Quinton de Kock vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 89 runs, 79 balls, 14.83 average, 112.65 SR & 6 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 44 runs, 29 balls, 11 average, 151.72 SR & 4 dismissals. Piyush Chawla has dismissed him twice in 14 balls.

Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 12, 2, 8, 0 & 54.

KL Rahul has 895 runs at an average of 81.36 and a strike rate of 135.60 in 17 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has five fifties and three centuries against them.

KL Rahul has 579 runs at an average of 64.33 and a strike rate of 149.22 in 11 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has four fifties and two centuries here.

KL Rahul vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 174 runs, 128 balls, 43.50 average, 135.93 SR & 4 dismissals.

KL Rahul vs Piyush Chawla in T20s: 33 runs, 20 balls, 16.50 average, 165 SR & 2 dismissals.

KL Rahul’s last five scores: 5, 29, 25, 28 & 76.

Marcus Stoinis has 312 runs at an average of 28.36 and a strike rate of 147.86 in 13 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has three fifties against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 97 runs at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of 144.77 in eight IPL innings in Mumbai.

Marcus Stoinis vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 87 runs, 39 balls, 21.75 average, 223.07 SR & 4 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 127 runs, 91 balls, 31.75 average, 139.56 SR & 4 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 128 runs, 77 balls, 42.66 average, 166.23 SR & 3 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 54 runs, 55 balls, 13.50 average, 98.18 SR & 4 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 33.33 average, 23.33 SR & 8.57 economy rate. Marcus Stoinis vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 21 average, 13.16 SR & 9.56 economy rate.

Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 5, 3, 36, 62 & 0. Marcus Stoinis’ last five figures: 0/29, 1/19, 1/3, 0/49 & 1/7.

Deepak Hooda has 206 runs at an average of 20.60 and a strike rate of 121.17 in 13 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Deepak Hooda has 251 runs at an average of 27.88 and a strike rate of 140.22 in ten IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has three fifties here.

Deepak Hooda vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 15 balls, 4 average, 80 SR & 3 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 36 runs, 30 balls, 12 average, 120 SR & 3 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 67 runs, 47 balls, 22.33 average, 142.55 SR & 3 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda’s last five scores: 0, 5, 18, 50 & 17*.

Nicholas Pooran has 130 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 149.42 in seven IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Nicholas Pooran has 74 runs at an average of 10.57 and a strike rate of 119.35 in seven IPL innings in Mumbai.

Nicholas Pooran vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 13 runs, 18 balls, 6.50 average, 72.22 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 61, 48*, 10, 14* & 11.

Ayush Badoni has 21 runs at an average of 7 and a strike rate of 87.50 in three IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Ayush Badoni has 73 runs at an average of 24.33 and a strike rate of 123.72 in three IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.

Ayush Badoni vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 108 runs, 74 balls, 18 average, 145.94 SR & 6 dismissals.

Ayush Badoni vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 74 runs, 56 balls, 18.50 average, 132.14 SR & 4 dismissals.

Ayush Badoni’s last five figures: 6, 55*, 15, 6 & 18*.

Krunal Pandya has 60 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 105.26 in five IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 28 in four IPL innings against them.

Krunal Pandya has 396 runs at an average of 23.29 and a strike rate of 138.94 in 24 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 23 wickets at an average of 22.73 and a strike rate of 19.56 in 25 IPL innings here.

Krunal Pandya vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 33 runs, 45 balls, 8.25 average, 73.33 SR & 4 dismissals.

Krunal Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 35.16 average, 27.83 SR & 7.58 economy rate. Krunal Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 58.50 average, 46 SR & 7.63 economy rate.

Krunal Pandya’s last five scores: 18, 24, 5, 1* & 15*. Krunal Pandya’s previous five figures: 0/20, 0/26, 0/24, 0/15 & 2/16.

Arshad Khan has 3 wickets at an average of 24.66 and a strike rate of 10.33 in two IPL innings in Mumbai.

Arshad Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 55.75 average, 25.25 SR & 13.24 economy rate. Arshad Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 35 average, 16.50 SR & 12.72 economy rate.

Arshad Khan’s previous five figures: 1/45, 0/24, 0/34, 0/15 & 0/16.

Yudhvir Singh Charak’s last five figures: 0/28, 1/24, 1/32, 3/13 & 0/23.

Ravi Bishnoi has 10 wickets at an average of 24.10 and a strike rate of 19.80 in nine IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Ravi Bishnoi has 2 wickets in four IPL innings in Mumbai.

Ravi Bishnoi vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 37.66 average, 26.66 SR & 8.47 economy rate. Ravi Bishnoi vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 23.75 average, 18.41 SR & 7.73 economy rate.

Ravi Bishnoi’s previous five figures: 1/26, 0/34, 1/33, 1/28 & 0/16.

Naveen-ul-Haq has 5 wickets at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 14.20 in three IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 20.60 average, 13.66 SR & 9.04 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 29 average, 19.75 SR & 8.81 economy rate.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s last five figures: 2/51, 0/37, 3/49, 1/15 & 1/24.

Mohsin Khan has 5 wickets at an average of 22.60 and a strike rate of 16.80 in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Mohsin Khan has 5 wickets at an average of 12.20 and a strike rate of 12 in three IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Mohsin Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 78.25 average, 45.50 SR & 10.31 economy rate. Mohsin Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 16.75 average, 10.25 SR & 9.80 economy rate.

Mohsin Khan’s previous five figures: 0/29, 0/28, 2/36, 0/52 & 1/50.

MI vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Mumbai has been 176, with pacers snaring 68.82% of wickets here. Expect another flat surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

MI vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara (IMP).

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq (IMP).

MI vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Suryakumar will bat in the middle order and has been in fine form. His record in Mumbai is amazing.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will contribute with both bat and ball. Pandya’s bowling has improved massively in the second half. His batting will also be handy in the lower order.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is another popular captaincy option for this game. Rahul will open the innings and has a fabulous record against Mumbai Indians. His record in Wankhede is also good.

MI vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nehal Wadhera: Nehal Wadhera has been selected by less than 6% of users as of now. Wadhera will bat in the middle order and has done well at Wankhede previously. He can make a decent score.

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock’s selection % currently stands at 37.29. Quinton will open the innings and enjoy batting in Wankhede. He also has prior experience batting here.

MI vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Anshul Kamboj: Anshul Kamboj might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MI vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, and Arshad Khan.

MI vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nehal Wadhera, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mohsin Khan.

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Nuwan Thushara, Piyush Chawla, and Yudhvir Singh Charak.

MI vs LKN Dream11 Prediction



