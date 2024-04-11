MI vs RCB: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 25 of IPL 2024

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians are a hard team to beat at home. They will also be high on confidence after winning their first game of the season at the same venue last time. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a shaky lineup and low confidence. Expect MI to continue their winning run.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Date

11 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rohit Sharma has 793 runs at an average of 27.34 and a strike rate of 135.32 in 31 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has seven fifties against them.

Rohit Sharma has 2069 runs at an average of 32.84 and a strike rate of 134.70 in 74 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 15 fifties here.

Rohit Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 47 runs, 31 balls, 11.75 average, 151.61 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 67 runs, 60 balls, 22.33 average, 111.66 SR & 3 dismissals. Mayank Dagar has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 43 balls, 20 average, 139.53 SR & 3 dismissals. Reece Topley has dismissed him once in 14 balls.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 49, 0, 26, 43 & 121*.

Ishan Kishan has 315 runs at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 151.44 in 12 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a fifty against them.

Ishan Kishan has 529 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 142.20 in 23 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.

Ishan Kishan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 45 balls, 12 average, 133.33 SR & 5 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 120 runs, 71 balls, 30 average, 169.01 SR & 4 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan vs Mohammed Siraj in T20s: 50 runs, 40 balls, 25 average, 125 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 42, 16, 34, 0 & 0.

Suryakumar Yadav has 425 runs at an average of 35.41 and a strike rate of 151.78 in 17 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has three fifties against them.

Suryakumar Yadav has 873 runs at an average of 36.37 and a strike rate of 156.45 in 27 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has six fifties and a century here.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 81 runs, 35 balls, 27 average, 231.42 SR & 3 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 21 runs, 21 balls, 10.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 0, 100, 56, 5 & 1.

Tilak Varma has 84 runs at an average of 84 and a strike rate of 171.42 in two IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a fifty against them.

Tilak Varma has 223 runs at an average of 27.87 and a strike rate of 119.25 in ten IPL innings in Mumbai.

Tilak Varma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 96 runs, 73 balls, 24 average, 131.50 SR & 4 dismissals.

Tilak Varma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 71 runs, 41 balls, 23.66 average, 173.17 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tilak Varma’s last five scores: 6, 32, 64, 25 & 26.

Hardik Pandya has 298 runs at an average of 42.57 and a strike rate of 149.74 in 15 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has 5 wickets against them.

Hardik Pandya has 660 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 146.01 in 35 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 24 wickets at an average of 29.45 and a strike rate of 19 in 30 IPL innings here.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 77 runs, 62 balls, 19.25 average, 124.19 SR & 4 dismissals. Reece Topley has dismissed him once in three balls.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 29 runs, 40 balls, 14.50 average, 72.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 58.33 average, 35.66 SR & 9.81 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 129 average, 85 SR & 9.10 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 39, 34, 24, 11 & 14. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 1/46, 0/30, 0/32, 0/14 & 0/18.

Tim David has 4 runs in two IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Tim David has 288 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 195.91 in 11 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Tim David vs left-arm pace in 2024: 83 runs, 56 balls, 20.75 average, 148.21 SR & 4 dismissals. Reece Topley has dismissed him twice in 12 balls.

Tim David vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 27 balls, 10.33 average, 114.81 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tim David’s last five scores: 45*, 17, 42, 11 & 8*.

Romario Shepherd has 65 runs at a strike rate of 260 in two IPL innings in Mumbai.

Romario Shepherd’s last five scores: 39*, 15*, 11, 10 & 3. Romario Shepherd’s last five figures: 1/54, 1/17, 1/25, 0/32 & 3/27.

Piyush Chawla has 19 wickets at an average of 30.57 and a strike rate of 24 in 23 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Piyush Chawla has 12 wickets at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 26.41 in 16 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Piyush Chawla vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 23.62 average, 17.12 SR & 8.27 economy rate. Piyush Chawla vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 29 average, 19 SR & 9.15 economy rate.

Piyush Chawla’s last five figures: 0/32, 0/18, 1/34, 1/31 & 0/19.

Gerald Coetzee has 4 wickets at an average of 17.50 and a strike rate of 9.75 in two IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Gerald Coetzee vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 4 wickets, 23.50 average, 13.50 SR & 10.44 economy rate. Gerald Coetzee vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 3 wickets, 17.66 average, 11.33 SR & 9.35 economy rate.

Gerald Coetzee’s last five figures: 4/34, 0/36, 1/57, 2/27 & 3/32.

Jasprit Bumrah has 24 wickets at an average of 22.12 and a strike rate of 17.50 in 18 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Jasprit Bumrah has 43 wickets at an average of 26.34 and a strike rate of 20.79 in 38 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 2 wickets, 32.50 average, 33.50 SR & 5.82 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 3 wickets, 7.33 average, 10 SR & 4.40 economy rate.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 2/22, 0/26, 0/36, 3/14 & 2/15.

Akash Madhwal has 10 wickets at an average of 15.60 and a strike rate of 10.80 in five IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Akash Madhwal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 19.08 average, 12.25 SR & 9.34 economy rate. Akash Madhwal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 11 average, 10.80 SR & 6.11 economy rate.

Akash Madhwal’s last five figures: 0/45, 3/20, 0/8, 1/43 & 0/26.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Virat Kohli has 852 runs at an average of 31.55 and a strike rate of 128.12 in 31 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has five fifties against them.

Virat Kohli has 571 runs at an average of 47.58 and a strike rate of 138.25 in 17 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has five fifties here.

Virat Kohli vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 229 runs, 140 balls, 57.25 average, 163.57 SR & 4 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 76 runs, 64 balls, 38 average, 130.43 SR & 2 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 140 runs, 92 balls, 35 average, 152.17 SR & 4 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs leg-spinners in T20s: 140 runs, 105 balls, 46.66 average, 133.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 113*, 22, 83*, 77 & 21.

Faf du Plessis has 501 runs at an average of 27.83 and a strike rate of 126.83 in 19 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has four fifties against them.

Faf du Plessis has 640 runs at an average of 45.71 and a strike rate of 132.50 in 18 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has five fifties here.

Faf du Plessis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 121 runs, 103 balls, 30.25 average, 117.47 SR & 4 dismissals. Piyush Chawla has dismissed him twice in 69 balls.

Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 44, 19, 8, 3 & 35.

Glenn Maxwell has 437 runs at an average of 29.13 and a strike rate of 162.45 in 17 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has three fifties against them.

Glenn Maxwell has 365 runs at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 178.04 in 11 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has two fifties here.

Glenn Maxwell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 101 runs, 59 balls, 25.25 average, 171.18 SR & 4 dismissals. Piyush Chawla has dismissed him thrice in 45 balls.

Glenn Maxwell vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 77 runs, 47 balls, 25.66 average, 163.82 SR & 3 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 22 balls, 15.50 average, 140.90 SR & 2 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 75 runs, 65 balls, 10.71 average, 115.38 SR & 7 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs Romario Shepherd in T20s: 35 runs, 20 balls, 17.50 average, 175 SR & 2 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell’s last five scores: 1, 0, 28, 3 & 0.

Cameron Green has 229 runs at an average of 76.33 and a strike rate of 172.18 in seven IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 24 in seven IPL innings here.

Cameron Green vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 117 runs, 61 balls, 39 average, 191.80 SR & 3 dismissals.

Cameron Green vs RHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 42.57 average, 25.71 SR & 9.93 economy rate. Cameron Green vs LHBs since 2023: 1 wicket, 168 average, 115 SR & 8.76 economy rate.

Cameron Green’s last five scores: 5*, 9, 33, 3 & 18. Cameron Green’s last five figures: 0/27, 0/25, 0/7, 0/19 & 2/27.

Rajat Patidar scored 8 runs in his only IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Rajat Patidar scored 48 runs in his only IPL innings in Mumbai.

Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 29, 3, 18, 0 & 68.

Dinesh Karthik has 375 runs at an average of 22.05 and a strike rate of 128.86 in 25 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a fifty against them.

Dinesh Karthik has 802 runs at an average of 34.86 and a strike rate of 138.51 in 30 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has two fifties here.

Dinesh Karthik vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 22 runs, 23 balls, 7.33 average, 95.65 SR & 3 dismissals. Piyush Chawla has dismissed him twice in 47 balls.

Dinesh Karthik vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 45 runs, 23 balls, 15 average, 195.65 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik’s last five scores: 4, 20, 28*, 38* & 0.

Mayank Dagar took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Mayank Dagar took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Mumbai.

Reece Topley’s last five figures: 2/27, 1/39, 1/32, 1/24 & 0/14.

Mohammed Siraj has 9 wickets at an average of 35.66 and a strike rate of 25.44 in 11 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Mohammed Siraj has 6 wickets at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 28 in eight IPL innings in Mumbai.

Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 20.71 average, 16.21 SR & 7.66 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 30.77 average, 20.77 SR & 8.88 economy rate.

Mohammed Siraj’s last five figures: 1/35, 1/47, 0/46, 2/26 & 0/38.

Yash Dayal has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings in Mumbai.

Yash Dayal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 42.75 average, 28.50 SR & 9 economy rate. Yash Dayal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 50.66 average, 26 SR & 10.85 economy rate.

Yash Dayal’s last five figures: 1/37, 1/24, 1/46, 1/23 & 1/28.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Mumbai has been 175, with pacers snaring 70.9% of wickets here. There will be some movement with the new ball before the track becomes flat for batting. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 185 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal (IMP).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak (IMP).

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav returned to competitive cricket in the last game and will be a popular captaincy option. Suryakumar is the best T20 batter in world cricket and will bat in the top order. He also has a fabulous record in Wankhede Stadium.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will contribute with both bat and ball. Pandya will bat in the middle order and can bowl a few overs as well. However, he hasn’t bowled in the previous few games.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is another popular captaincy option for this game. Kohli will open the innings and has been in superb form this season. He also has a terrific record in Wankhede Stadium.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Akash Madhwal: Akash Madhwal has been selected by less than 12% of users as of now. Madhwal has a fine record in Mumbai and will get some assistance off the deck. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Yash Dayal: Yash Dayal’s selection % currently stands at 18.73. Dayal will get some help early on and has bowled beautifully with the new ball this season. He can extract anything in the air.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mayank Dagar: Mayank Dagar might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Yash Dayal, and Gerald Coetzee.

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Faf du Plessis, Rohit Sharma, Saurav Chauhan, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Jasprit Bumrah.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Yash Dayal, Akash Madhwal, and Gerald Coetzee.

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Piyush Chawla, and Reece Topley.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians are a hard team to beat at home. They will also be high on confidence after winning their first game of the season at the same venue last time. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a shaky lineup and low confidence. Expect MI to continue their winning run.

