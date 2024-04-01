MI vs RR: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 14 of IPL 2024

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals are a strong unit, but Mumbai Indians are a tough team to beat at home. MI have been inconsistent but will be eager to bounce back. The home teams have dominated the season so far, and Mumbai Indians might continue the trend and open their account.

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Date

1 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rohit Sharma has 541 runs at an average of 20.80 and a strike rate of 124.65 in 26 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has two fifties against them.

Rohit Sharma has 2020 runs at an average of 33.11 and a strike rate of 133.95 in 72 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 15 fifties here.

Rohit Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 47 runs, 31 balls, 11.75 average, 151.61 SR & 4 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him once in 38 balls.

Rohit Sharma vs Sandeep Sharma in T20s: 38 runs, 44 balls, 7.60 average, 86.36 SR & 5 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult in T20s: 69 runs, 51 balls, 17.25 average, 135.29 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs Ravichandran Ashwin in T20s: 110 runs, 120 balls, 36.66 average, 91.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 11 runs, 13 balls, 5.50 average, 84.61 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 26, 43, 121*, 0 & 0.

Ishan Kishan has 270 runs at an average of 33.75 and a strike rate of 133.66 in nine IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has three fifties against them.

Ishan Kishan has 471 runs at an average of 22.42 and a strike rate of 140.59 in 21 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.

Ishan Kishan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 45 balls, 12 average, 133.33 SR & 5 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him thrice in 32 balls.

Ishan Kishan vs Trent Boult in T20s: 41 runs, 41 balls, 13.66 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan vs Sandeep Sharma in T20s: 38 runs, 30 balls, 19 average, 126.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 34, 0, 0, 52 & 58.

Naman Dhir’s last five scores: 30, 20, 1, 12 & 17.

Tilak Varma has 125 runs at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of 148.80 in three IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Tilak Varma has 185 runs at an average of 30.83 and a strike rate of 120.91 in eight IPL innings in Mumbai.

Tilak Varma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 94 runs, 68 balls, 31.33 average, 138.23 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tilak Varma’s last five scores: 64, 25, 26, 0 & 29.

Hardik Pandya has 414 runs at an average of 82.80 and a strike rate of 173.94 in 12 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 19.45 and a strike rate of 14.54 in nine IPL innings against them.

Hardik Pandya has 587 runs at an average of 29.35 and a strike rate of 147.48 in 33 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 24 wickets at an average of 29.45 and a strike rate of 19 in 30 IPL innings here.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 48 balls, 13 average, 108.83 SR & 4 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him twice in 32 balls.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 22 runs, 33 balls, 11 average, 66.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s: 58 runs, 62 balls, 19.33 average, 93.54 SR & 3 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 13 runs, 26 balls, 6.50 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 58.33 average, 35.66 SR & 9.81 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 129 average, 85 SR & 9.10 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 24, 11, 14, 20* & 24. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 1/46, 0/30, 0/32, 0/14 & 0/18.

Tim David has 66 runs at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 253.84 in three IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Tim David has 226 runs at an average of 45.20 and a strike rate of 221.56 in nine IPL innings in Mumbai.

Tim David vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 30 runs, 25 balls, 10 average, 120 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him twice in 13 balls.

Tim David vs left-arm pace in 2024: 66 runs, 44 balls, 22 average, 150 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tim David’s last five scores: 42, 11, 8*, 17 & 31*.

Romario Shepherd’s last five scores: 15*, 11, 10, 3 & 66*.

Gerald Coetzee’s last five figures: 1/57, 2/27, 3/32, 2/36 & 0/32.

Piyush Chawla has 23 wickets at an average of 24.13 and a strike rate of 18.86 in 20 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Piyush Chawla has 12 wickets at an average of 32.16 and a strike rate of 23.91 in 14 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Piyush Chawla vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 20.75 average, 15.62 SR & 7.96 economy rate. Piyush Chawla vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 28.50 average, 18.25 SR & 9.36 economy rate.

Piyush Chawla’s last five figures: 1/34, 1/31, 0/19, 0/40 & 0/28.

Jasprit Bumrah has 17 wickets at an average of 17.05 and a strike rate of 16.23 in 12 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Jasprit Bumrah has 41 wickets at an average of 26.46 and a strike rate of 20.63 in 36 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 0/36, 3/14, 2/15, 2/24 & 0/50.

Rajasthan Royals:

Jos Buttler has 485 at an average of 69.28 and a strike rate of 152.03 in eight IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has four fifties and a century against them.

Jos Buttler has 746 runs at an average of 35.52 and a strike rate of 146.27 in 23 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has three fifties and a century here.

Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 82 runs, 65 balls, 27.33 average, 126.15 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 59 runs, 68 balls, 14.75 average, 86.76 SR & 4 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 11, 11, 10, 38 & 64.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 169 runs at an average of 33.80 and a strike rate of 177.89 in five IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a century against them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 218 runs at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 173.01 in four IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 180 runs, 96 balls, 36 average, 187.50 SR & 5 dismissals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 5, 24, 4, 68 & 60.

Sanju Samson has 551 runs at an average of 27.55 and a strike rate of 141.64 in 21 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has five fifties against them.

Sanju Samson has 565 runs at an average of 37.66 and a strike rate of 147.51 in 17 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has three fifties and a century here.

Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 66 runs, 48 balls, 13.20 average, 137.50 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 49 runs, 48 balls, 24.50 average, 102.08 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Hardik Pandya in T20s: 60 runs, 34 balls, 30 average, 176.47 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Piyush Chawla in T20s: 63 runs, 40 balls, 31.50 average, 157.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 15, 82*, 0, 0 & 8.

Riyan Parag has 59 runs at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 137.20 in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Riyan Parag has 82 runs at an average of 13.66 and a strike rate of 146.42 in seven IPL innings in Mumbai.

Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 28 runs, 23 balls, 14 average, 121.73 SR & 2 dismissals.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 84, 43, 8, 12 & 50*.

Dhruv Jurel scored 2 runs in his only IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Dhruv Jurel scored 2 runs in his only IPL innings in Mumbai.

Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 20, 20, 13*, 16* & 25*.

Shimron Hetmyer has 99 runs at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 126.92 in eight IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Shimron Hetmyer has 168 runs at an average of 168 and a strike rate of 158.49 in seven IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.

Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 28 runs, 27 balls, 14 average, 103.70 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 27 balls, 19.50 average, 144.44 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 15 runs, 20 balls, 3.75 average, 75 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 14, 5, 8, 7 & 39*.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 26 wickets at an average of 28.84 and a strike rate of 25.61 in 32 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 17 wickets at an average of 31.82 and a strike rate of 24.35 in 20 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 28.20 average, 19.50 SR & 8.67 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 30.20 average, 28.20 SR & 6.42 economy rate.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 0/30, 1/35, 0/33, 0/32 & 1/35.

Sandeep Sharma has 19 wickets at an average of 21.94 and a strike rate of 17.10 in 15 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Sandeep Sharma has 11 wickets at an average of 29.27 and a strike rate of 19.72 in ten IPL innings in Mumbai.

Sandeep Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 29.33 average, 18.88 SR & 9.31 economy rate. Sandeep Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 95 average, 74 SR & 7.70 economy rate.

Sandeep Sharma’s last five figures: 0/36, 1/22, 2/30, 0/32 & 3/35.

Trent Boult has 9 wickets at an average of 35.11 and a strike rate of 23.22 in nine IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Trent Boult has 9 wickets at an average of 41.11 and a strike rate of 26.55 in ten IPL innings in Mumbai.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 22.36 average, 15 SR & 8.94 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 32.50 average, 26.25 SR & 7.42 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 0/29, 2/35, 0/24, 0/49 & 2/20.

Avesh Khan has 8 wickets at an average of 7.50 and a strike rate of 7.50 in three IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Avesh Khan has 8 wickets at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 14.75 in five IPL innings in Mumbai.

Avesh Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 52 average, 32.50 SR & 9.60 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 25 average, 17.20 SR & 8.72 economy rate.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 1/29, 0/21, 1/55, 0/39 & 1/33.

Nandre Burger’s last five figures: 2/29, 1/30, 2/22, 1/13 & 2/27.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 25 wickets at an average of 22.28 and a strike rate of 16.56 in 18 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 17 wickets at an average of 23.11 and a strike rate of 16.58 in 13 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 16.57 average, 14.64 SR & 6.79 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 24.40 average, 14.80 SR & 9.89 economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 2/19, 1/25, 1/21, 3/13 & 4/8.

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Mumbai has been 175, with pacers 70.34% of wickets here. There will be some help for speedsters with the new ball before the track becomes flat for batting. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 185 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka (IMP).

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger/Rovman Powell (IMP).

Also Read: WATCH: Rishabh Pant re-creates iconic one-handed six during DC vs CSK clash

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Pandya will contribute with both bat and ball and has a terrific record against Rajasthan Royals. He also has vast experience playing in Wankhede.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is another popular captaincy option for this game. Buttler will open the innings and always scores runs against Mumbai Indians. The track will suit his batting.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings. Jaiswal has a fabulous record in Wankhede. He can score big.

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kwena Maphaka: Kwena Maphaka has been selected by less than 2% of users as of now. Maphaka will bowl with the new ball and can get some assistance. He can snare a few wickets and fetch match-winning points.

Telegram Group Join Now

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan’s selection % currently stands at 8.73. Avesh has a fine record against Mumbai Indians and can get some assistance in Mumbai. He can dismiss a few batters.

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shams Mulani: Shams Mulani might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rohit Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Naman Dhir, Trent Boult, Gerald Coetzee, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, and Piyush Chawla.

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dhruv Jurel, Naman Dhir, Shimron Hetmyer, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, and Gerald Coetzee.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Tim David, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kwena Maphaka.

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Rajasthan Royals are a strong unit, but Mumbai Indians are a tough team to beat at home. MI have been inconsistent but will be eager to bounce back. The home teams have dominated the season so far, and Mumbai Indians might continue the trend and open their account.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.