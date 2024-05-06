MI vs SRH: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 55 of IPL 2024

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians are a strong team at home but have been inconsistent this season. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have played consistent cricket. Still, MI might be more suited for the conditions and will come hard at SRH. Expect MI to win the contest.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date

6 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Ishan Kishan has 376 runs at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 139.77 in 12 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two fifties against them.

Ishan Kishan has 634 runs at an average of 24.38 and a strike rate of 148.13 in 26 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has two fifties here.

Ishan Kishan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 69 runs, 56 balls, 11.50 average, 123.21 SR & 6 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 171 runs, 102 balls, 34.20 average, 167.64 SR & 5 dismissals. T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, and Marco Jansen have dismissed him once each.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 82 runs, 51 balls, 27.33 average, 160.78 SR & 3 dismissals. Shahbaz Ahmed has dismissed him once in two balls.

Ishan Kishan vs Pat Cummins in T20s: 22 runs, 21 balls, 5.50 average, 104.76 SR & 4 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 13, 32, 20, 0 & 8.

Rohit Sharma has 435 runs at an average of 22.89 and a strike rate of 133.43 in 22 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two fifties against them.

Rohit Sharma has 2223 runs at an average of 34.20 and a strike rate of 135.96 in 77 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 15 fifties and a century here.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 128 runs, 79 balls, 18.28 average, 162.02 SR & 7 dismissals. Jaydev Unadkat has dismissed him twice in 36 balls, while T Natarajan has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Rohit Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 48 runs, 33 balls, 12 average, 145.45 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 92 runs, 76 balls, 30.66 average, 121.05 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins in T20s: 57 runs, 39 balls, 19 average, 146.15 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 11, 4, 8, 6 & 36.

Naman Dhir scored 30 runs in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Naman Dhir has 11 runs in two IPL innings in Mumbai.

Naman Dhir vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 7 runs, 8 balls, 3.50 average, 87.50 SR & 2 dismissals. Jaydev Unadkat has dismissed him once in two balls.

Naman Dhir’s last five scores: 11, 0, 30, 20 & 1.

Suryakumar Yadav has 332 runs at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 140.08 in 16 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

Suryakumar Yadav has 981 runs at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 159.77 in 30 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has eight fifties and a century here.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 143 runs, 74 balls, 28.60 average, 193.24 SR & 5 dismissals. Marco Jansen and Jaydev Unadkat have dismissed him once each.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 35 runs, 33 balls, 17.50 average, 106.06 SR & 2 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Pat Cummins in T20s: 46 runs, 36 balls, 23 average, 127.77 SR & 2 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 56, 10, 26, 10 & 78.

Tilak Varma has 109 runs at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 181.66 in three IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

Tilak Varma has 274 runs at an average of 27.40 and a strike rate of 122.86 in 13 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Tilak Varma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 118 runs, 86 balls, 23.60 average, 137.20 SR & 5 dismissals.

Tilak Varma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 97 runs, 60 balls, 32.33 average, 161.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tilak Varma’s last five scores: 4, 7, 63, 65 & 34*.

Nehal Wadhera has 79 runs at an average of 19.75 and a strike rate of 138.59 in five IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.

Nehal Wadhera vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 9 balls, 3 average, 133.33 SR & 4 dismissals.

Nehal Wadhera’s last five scores: 6, 46, 4, 49 & 61*.

Hardik Pandya has 198 runs at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 100.50 in 14 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 29.28 and a strike rate of 19.71 in ten IPL innings against them.

Hardik Pandya has 684 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 146.66 in 38 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 28 wickets at an average of 28.82 and a strike rate of 18 in 33 IPL innings here.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 86 runs, 68 balls, 21.50 average, 126.47 SR & 4 dismissals. Jaydev Unadkat has dismissed him twice in 29 balls.

Hardik Pandya vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 121 runs, 65 balls, 40.33 average, 186.15 SR & 3 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 46 balls, 19.50 average, 84.78 SR & 2 dismissals. Shahbaz Ahmed has dismissed him once in three balls.

Hardik Pandya vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 27 runs, 24 balls, 13.50 average, 112.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 39.62 average, 22.62 SR & 10.50 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 69.33 average, 43.66 SR & 9.52 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 1, 0, 46, 10 & 10. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 2/44, 2/26, 0/41, 0/21 & 1/33.

Tim David has 104 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 203.92 in three IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Tim David has 325 runs at an average of 40.62 and a strike rate of 188.95 in 13 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Tim David vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 42 runs, 34 balls, 14 average, 123.52 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tim David’s last five scores: 24, 35*, 37, 3 & 14.

Gerald Coetzee took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gerald Coetzee has 6 wickets at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 16.50 in five IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Gerald Coetzee vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 20.10 average, 12.10 SR & 9.96 economy rate. Gerald Coetzee vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 46.66 average, 26.66 SR & 10.50 economy rate.

Gerald Coetzee’s last five figures: 0/24, 1/29, 0/25, 3/32 & 1/35.

Piyush Chawla has 13 wickets at an average of 34.15 and a strike rate of 24.92 in 18 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Piyush Chawla has 13 wickets at an average of 34.69 and a strike rate of 25.76 in 17 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Piyush Chawla vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 24.50 average, 18 SR & 8.16 economy rate. Piyush Chawla vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 30.66 average, 20.66 SR & 8.90 economy rate.

Piyush Chawla’s last five figures: 1/15, 0/23, 1/36, 1/33 & 0/32.

Jasprit Bumrah has 16 wickets at an average of 24.43 and a strike rate of 20 in 14 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Jasprit Bumrah has 51 wickets at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 18.92 in 41 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 7 wickets, 26.85 average, 22.57 SR & 7.13 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 10 wickets, 8.60 average, 10.50 SR & 4.91 economy rate.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 3/18, 0/17, 1/35, 0/37 & 3/21.

Nuwan Thushara took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings in Mumbai.

Nuwan Thushara vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 4 wickets, 24.75 average, 14.25 SR & 10.42 economy rate. Nuwan Thushara vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 0 wickets & 10.36 economy rate.

Nuwan Thushara’s last five figures: 3/42, 1/30, 0/56, 0/28 & 5/20.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Travis Head has 111 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 176.19 in three IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a fifty against them.

Travis Head has 49 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 125.64 in two IPL innings in Mumbai.

Travis Head vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 33 balls, 26 average, 157.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 58, 13, 1, 89 & 102.

Abhishek Sharma has 135 runs at an average of 19.28 and a strike rate of 166.66 in eight IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a fifty against them.

Abhishek Sharma has 119 runs at an average of 23.80 and a strike rate of 132.22 in five IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 117 runs, 66 balls, 23.40 average, 177.27 SR & 5 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 12 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma vs Piyush Chawla in T20s: 40 runs, 16 balls, 20 average, 250 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 12, 15, 31, 46 & 34.

Anmolpreet Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 15 runs, 15 balls, 7.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Anmolpreet Singh’s last five scores: 5, 0, 113, 8 & 43.

Nitish Reddy’s last five scores: 76*, 15, 13, 37 & 64. Nitish Reddy’s last five figures: 0/12, 0/8, 2/17, 1/33 & 0/35.

Heinrich Klaasen has 134 runs at an average of 44.66 and a strike rate of 209.37 in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a fifty against them.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 18 runs in his only IPL innings in Mumbai.

Heinrich Klaasen vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 171 runs, 79 balls, 57 average, 216.45 SR & 3 dismissals. Piyush Chawla has dismissed him once in 14 balls.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 42*, 20, 7, 15 & 67.

Abdul Samad has 38 runs at an average of 9.50 and a strike rate of 118.75 in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Abdul Samad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 20 runs, 27 balls, 10 average, 74.07 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 19, 10, 13, 37* & 25.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 2 runs in two IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings against them.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 77 runs at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 163.82 in two IPL innings in Mumbai.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 27 runs, 25 balls, 13.50 average, 108 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 71.66 average, 38.33 SR & 11.21 economy rate. Shahbaz Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 72 average, 29 SR & 14.89 economy rate.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five scores: 7, 40*, 59*, 14* & 18. Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/11, 0/33, 0/14, 0/22 & 0/18.

Marco Jansen scored 13 runs in his only IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings against them.

Marco Jansen scored 8 runs in his only IPL innings in Mumbai.

Marco Jansen vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 41.75 average, 26 SR & 9.63 economy rate. Marco Jansen vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 30.66 average, 16.66 SR & 11.04 economy rate.

Marco Jansen’s previous five figures: 0/44, 0/40, 1/49, 2/14 & 4/19.

Pat Cummins has 156 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 192.59 in seven IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 16.36 in eight IPL innings against them.

Pat Cummins has 80 runs at an average of 80 and a strike rate of 177.77 in three IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 2 wickets at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 35.50 in three IPL innings here.

Pat Cummins vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 7 wickets, 33.42 average, 20 SR & 10.02 economy rate. Pat Cummins vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 5 wickets, 25.60 average, 20 SR & 7.68 economy rate.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 2/34, 0/49, 1/55, 0/35 & 3/43.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 21 wickets at an average of 22.09 and a strike rate of 19.14 in 19 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 10 wickets at an average of 27.70 and a strike rate of 24.70 in 12 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 30.87 average, 19.37 SR & 9.56 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 38.50 average, 27.25 SR & 8.47 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 3/41, 1/38, 0/14, 1/33 & 0/60.

T Natarajan has a solitary wicket in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

T Natarajan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 28.60 average, 19 SR & 9.03 economy rate. T Natarajan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 26.80 average, 17.70 SR & 9.08 economy rate.

T Natarajan’s last five figures: 2/35, 1/43, 2/39, 4/19 & 1/47.

Jaydev Unadkat has 16 wickets at an average of 31.25 and a strike rate of 21.37 in 15 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Jaydev Unadkat has 11 wickets at an average of 32.54 and a strike rate of 22.36 in 11 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Jaydev Unadkat vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 40.57 average, 22.85 SR & 10.65 economy rate. Jaydev Unadkat vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 94 average, 51 SR & 11.05 economy rate.

Jaydev Unadkat’s last five figures: 0/23, 1/38, 3/30, 0/37 & 1/49.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Mumbai in IPL 2024 has been 186, with pacers snaring 80% of wickets here. There will be some movement for speedsters with the new ball before the track becomes flat for batting. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara (IMP).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh (IMP).

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma will open the innings. Rohit has a fine record in Wankhede and will look to extend it. He can score big.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is a popular captaincy option for this game. Suryakumar is the best T20 batter in the world and has a fabulous record in Wankhede. He will look to make an impact again.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is another popular captaincy option for this game. Klaasen will bat in the middle order and is in tremendous form. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nehal Wadhera: Nehal Wadhera has been selected by less than 7% of users as of now. Nehal will bat in the middle order and has looked in nice touch this season. He can score big.

Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen’s selection % currently stands at 20.95. Jansen will bowl with the new ball and get some assistance with the new ball. His batting can also be handy.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Abdul Samad: Abdul Samad might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Disclaimer when playing fantasy cricket:

Winning every game is next to impossible. The best strategy is to back your analytical knowledge, minimise instincts, and play a sequence of 5-10 games to ensure you win more than you lose. Remember, losing is inevitable in fantasy sports. The best players look to maximise their best days and minimise bad days.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ishan Kishan, Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, and Jaydev Unadkat.

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Tilak Varma, Pat Cummins, Nuwan Thushara, and Jaydev Unadkat.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Aiden Markram, Nehal Wadhera, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, and Gerald Coetzee.

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, and Nuwan Thushara.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians are a strong team at home but have been inconsistent this season. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have played consistent cricket. Still, MI might be more suited for the conditions and will come hard at SRH. Expect MI to win the contest.

