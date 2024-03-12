MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 19 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: It’s never easy to defeat Mumbai Indians Women. While Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have played some quality cricket, Mumbai Indians Women look like a stronger and more well-rounded team. Expect MI-W to win the contest.

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

Date

12 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Hayley Matthews has 127 runs at an average of 63.50 and a strike rate of 167.11 in three WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has 3 wickets against them.

Hayley Matthews vs Shreyanka Patil in T20s: 35 runs, 20 balls, 17.50 average, 145.83 SR & 2 dismissals.

Hayley Matthews’ previous five scores read: 18, 4, 29, 26 & 55. Hayley Matthews’ last five figures: 1/22, 1/22, 1/23, 0/29 & 0/32.

Yastika Bhatia has 84 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 140 in three WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Yastika Bhatia’s last five scores: 49, 9, 6, 31 & 26.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has 95 runs at an average of 47.50 and a strike rate of 155.74 in three WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has 5 wickets at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 13.20 in three WPL innings against them.

Nat Sciver-Brunt vs Georgia Wareham in T20s: 33 runs, 46 balls, 5.50 average, 71.73 SR & 6 dismissals.

Nat Sciver-Brunt vs Sophie Devine in T20s: 71 runs, 61 balls, 23.66 average, 116.39 SR & 3 dismissals.

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s last five scores: 2, 45, 5, 27 & 19. Nat Sciver-Brunt’s previous five figures: 0/23, 2/14, 0/38, 2/27 & 0/30.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s previous five scores: 95*, 33, 6, 46* & 55.

Amelia Kerr has 71 runs at a strike rate of 139.22 in two WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has 5 wickets at an average of 14.40 and a strike rate of 12.80 in three WPL innings against them.

Amelia Kerr vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 6 wickets, 26.16 average, 16.33 SR & 9.61 economy rate. Amelia Kerr vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 1 wicket, 30 average, 22 SR & 8.18 economy rate.

Amelia Kerr’s last five scores: 12*, 39, 17, 40* & 23. Amelia Kerr’s previous five figures: 0/15, 0/23, 0/35, 0/20 & 1/34.

Pooja Vastrakar has 27 runs at a strike rate of 112.50 in two WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has 3 wickets at an average of 7.33 and a strike rate of 8 in two WPL innings against them.

Pooja Vastrakar’s previous five scores: 17, 8*, 18, 1, & 1. Pooja Vastrakar’s last five figures: 1/45, 1/8, 1/20, 2/14 & 0/18.

Shabnim Ismail vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 6 wickets, 15.66 average, 16 SR & 5.88 economy rate. Shabnim Ismail vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 1 wicket, 30 average, 24 SR & 7.50 economy rate.

Shabnim Ismail’s last five figures: 1/30, 1/6, 1/46, 3/18 & 1/24.

Saika Ishaque has 4 wickets at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 15 in three WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Saika Ishaque vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 6 wickets, 20 average, 17.50 SR & 6.86 economy rate. Saika Ishaque vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 1 wicket, 18 average, 15 SR & 7.20 economy rate.

Saika Ishaque’s previous five figures: 2/31, 3/27, 1/19, 1/9 & 0/17.

Smriti Mandhana has 56 runs at an average of 18.67 and a strike rate of 105.66 in three WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women.

Smriti Mandhana vs Nat Sciver-Brunt in T20s: 124 runs, 97 balls, 20.66 average, 127.83 SR & 6 dismissals.

Smriti Mandhana vs Hayley Matthews in T20s: 91 runs, 84 balls, 22.75 average, 108.33 SR & 4 dismissals.

Smriti Mandhana’s last five scores: 5, 24, 80, 9 & 74.

Sophie Molineux’s previous five scores: 33, 3, 12, 1 & 9*. Sophie Molineux’s last five figures: 0/45, 1/32, 2/29, 0/26 & 0/23.

Ellyse Perry has 86 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 103.61 in three WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women. She also has a solitary wicket against them.

Ellyse Perry vs Nat Sciver-Brunt in T20s: 110 runs, 114 balls, 27.50 average, 96.49 SR & 4 dismissals.

Ellyse Perry vs Amelia Kerr in T20s: 65 runs, 69 balls, 21.66 average, 94.20 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ellyse Perry vs Shabnim Ismail in T20s: 52 runs, 61 balls, 17.33 average, 85.24 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ellyse Perry’s last five scores: 49, 24, 58, 44* & 23.

Sophie Devine has 25 runs at a strike rate of 108.70 in three WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women. She also has a solitary wicket against them.

Sophie Devine vs Nat Sciver-Brunt in T20s: 107 runs, 71 balls, 21.40 average, 150.70 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sophie Devine vs Saika Ishaque in T20s: 15 runs, 14 balls, 7.50 average, 107.14 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sophie Devine’s last five scores: 26, 23, 2*, 9 & 23. Sophie Devine’s previous five figures: 0/37, 2/37, 1/16, 2/23 & 0/12.

Richa Ghosh has 64 runs at an average of 21.33 and a strike rate of 130.61 in three WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women.

Richa Ghosh vs Harmanpreet Kaur in T20s: 10 runs, 10 balls, 5 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Richa Ghosh’s previous five scores: 51, 30, 21*, 7 & 19.

Georgia Wareham made 27 runs in his only WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women. She also has a solitary wicket against them.

Georgia Wareham vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 5 wickets, 28.60 average, 18.40 SR & 9.33 economy rate. Georgia Wareham vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 1 wicket, 28 average, 23 SR & 7.30 economy rate.

Georgia Wareham’s previous five scores: 12, 48, 27, 6 & 0. Georgia Wareham’s last five figures: 0/23, 1/36, 2/38, 1/18 & 0/13.

Shreyanka Patil has 2 wickets at 21 balls apiece in three WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women.

Shreyanka Patil vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 5 wickets, 20.20 average, 13.20 SR & 9.18 economy rate. Shreyanka Patil vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 1 wicket, 25 average, 12 SR & 12.50 economy rate.

Shreyanka Patil’s previous five figures: 4/26, 1/15, 1/40, 0/13 & 0/32.

Asha Sobhana’s last five figures: 1/29, 0/11, 2/29, 0/12 & 0/30.

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Delhi this season has been 173 so far. Expect a slow surface, with more help for spinners, especially in the middle overs. The pacers will look to bowl into the pitch. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 26°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Singh Thakur.

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nat Sciver-Brunt: Nat Sciver-Brunt is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Nat will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has been decent. She has also done well against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in the past.

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Kerr has been in terrific form this season and will be mighty effective in Delhi. She will fetch ample points.

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana is another popular captaincy option for this game. Mandhana will open the innings and has been in fine form this season. She will look to score big in this must-win game.

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Pooja Vastrakar: Pooja Vastrakar has a selection % of less than 24 as of now. Vastrakar will contribute with both bat and ball. She has also done well against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in the past.

Asha Sobhana: Asha Sobhana’s selection % is currently less than 12. Asha will enjoy bowling in Delhi, as she will get some assistance off the deck. She can snare a few wickets.

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Disha Kasat: Disha Kasat might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MI-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, and Renuka Singh Thakur.

If BAN-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Yastika Bhatia, Sophie Devine, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, and Georgia Wareham.

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MI-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, and Sajeevan Sajana.

If BAN-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Georgia Wareham, and Sophie Devine.

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction

It’s never easy to defeat Mumbai Indians Women. While Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have played some quality cricket, Mumbai Indians Women look like a stronger and more well-rounded team. Expect MI-W to win the contest.

