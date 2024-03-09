MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 16 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: A contest of two contrasting sides. While Mumbai Indians Women have been consistent, Gujarat Giants have failed to win as many matches. Further, Mumbai have more quality and in-form players. Expect them to win the game.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants

Date

09 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Hayley Matthews has 54 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 120 in three WPL innings against Gujarat Giants. She also has 4 wickets at an average of 15.75 and a strike rate of 12.75 in three WPL innings against them.

Hayley Matthews’ previous five scores: 4, 29, 26, 55 & 7. Hayley Matthews’ last five figures: 1/22, 1/23, 0/29, 0/32 & 1/33.

Yastika Bhatia has 52 runs at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 100 in three WPL innings against Gujarat Giants.

Yastika Bhatia’s previous five scores: 9, 6, 31, 26 & 7.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has 81 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 120.90 in three WPL innings against Gujarat Giants. She also has 6 wickets at an average of 6.67 and a strike rate of 8 in three WPL innings against them.

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s previous five scores: 45, 5, 27, 19 & 22. Nat Sciver-Brunt’s last five figures: 2/14, 0/38, 2/27, 0/30 & 1/14.

Harmanpreet Kaur has 162 runs at an average of 81 and a strike rate of 160.40 in three WPL innings against Gujarat Giants. She also has two fifties against them.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s previous five scores: 33, 6, 46*, 55 & 3.

Amelia Kerr has 95 runs at an average of 47.50 and a strike rate of 153.23 in three WPL innings against Gujarat Giants. She also has 7 wickets at an average of 6.71 and a strike rate of 8 in three WPL innings against them.

Amelia Kerr’s last five scores: 39, 17, 40*, 23 & 31. Amelia Kerr’s previous five figures: 0/23, 0/35, 0/20, 1/34 & 4/17.

Amanjot Kaur’s last five scores: 7, 42, 0*, 0* & 3*.

Sajeevan Sajana’s previous five scores: 22*, 24*, 4, 6* & 6.

Pooja Vastrakar’s last five scores: 17, 8*, 18, 1 & 1. Pooja Vasktrakar’s previous five figures: 1/8, 1/20, 2/14, 0/18 & 0/9.

Shabnim Ismail took 3 wickets in his only WPL innings against Gujarat Giants.

Saika Ishaque has 4 wickets at an average of 9.75 and a strike rate of 12.25 in three WPL innings against Gujarat Giants.

Saika Ishaque’s previous five figures: 3/27, 1/29, 1/9, 0/17 & 0/8.

Laura Wolvaardt’s scores in this WPL: 76, 0 & 28.

Beth Mooney has 24 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 96 in two WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women.

Beth Mooney’s previous five scores: 85*, 12, 16, 8 & 24.

Phoebe Litchfield’s previous five scores: 18, 15, 35, 5 & 7.

Ashleigh Gardner has 21 runs at an average of 10.50 and a strike rate of 75 in three WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women. She also has 4 wickets at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 18 in three WPL innings against them.

Ashleigh Gardner’s previous five scores: 0, 40, 30, 7 & 15. Ashleigh Gardner’s last five figures: 2/23, 2/37, 0/30, 1/15 & 0/23.

Dayalan Hemalatha has 37 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 102.70 in three WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women.

Dayalan Hemalatha’s scores in this WPL: 1, 2*, 31* & 3.

Tanuja Kanwar has 4 wickets at an average of 16.25 and a strike rate of 15 in three WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women.

Tanuja Kanwar’s previous five figures: 1/43, 1/31, 2/23, 1/20 & 2/21.

Mannat Kashyap’s figures in this WPL: 0/10, 1/16 & 0/14.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Delhi has been 155, with pacers snaring 62.01% of wickets here. The track will be on the slower side with pacers relying heavily on cutters and slower ones. The spinners will have more help. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 19°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nat Sciver-Brunt: Nat Sciver-Brunt is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Nat will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has been decent. Another fine outing can not be ruled out.

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Amelia will contribute with both bat and ball, and her form in this WPL has been top-notch. Expect another impactful performance.

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner is another popular captaincy option for this game. Gardner will contribute with both bat and ball, and she has done well against Mumbai Indians Women previously. She will fetch ample points.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Saika Ishaque: Saika Ishaque will enjoy bowling in Delhi. There will be some help for spinners here, and Ishaque can exploit it. She can fetch a few points.

Dayalan Hemalatha: Dayalan Hemalatha will bat in the middle order. Hemalatha is a fine batter and can score valuable runs. She played a decent knock against Mumbai Indians last time around.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Humaira Kazi: Humaira Kazi might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MI-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dayalan Hemalatha, Amanjot Kaur, Shabnam Shakil, and Pooja Vastrakar.

If GUJ-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia, Phoebe Litchfield, Kathryn Bryce, and Shabnim Ismail.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MI-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dayalan Hemalatha, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, and Meghna Singh.

If GUJ-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Yastika Bhatia, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, and Phoebe Litchfield.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction

