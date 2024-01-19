MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 11 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction: MI Cape Town are a strong team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals

Date

19 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rassie van der Dussen has 587 runs at an average of 30.89 and a strike rate of 136.19 in 21 T20 innings since 2023. He also has one fifty and a century.

Ryan Rickelton has 389 runs at an average of 38.90 and a strike rate of 148.47 in ten T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Liam Livingstone has 883 runs at an average of 25.97 and a strike rate of 141.50 in 38 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 17 wickets in this timeframe.

Kagiso Rabada has 23 wickets at an average of 26.52 and a strike rate of 18.52 in 19 T20 innings since 2023.

Jos Buttler has 1956 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 142.77 in 58 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 18 fifties.

David Miller has 944 runs at an average of 28.60 and a strike rate of 136.81 in 46 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Lungi Ngidi has 21 wickets at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 17 in 16 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Cape Town has been 159, with the pacers snaring 72.86% of wickets here. Expect another fine batting track, with some early help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), Connor Esterhuizen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone.

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy.

MICT vs PR Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The MICT vs PR live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone will contribute with both bat and ball. He has done reasonably well lately and will look to extend his good run. Expect him to fetch ample points.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will also contribute with both bat and ball. He looked in good nick with the willow in the last match. Bowling in the death overs will increase Curran’s probability of taking wickets.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is a popular captaincy option. He has been in sensational form this season and will look to continue his good run. Buttler’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Dewald Brevis: Dewald Brevis has a selection % of less than 7 as of now. Brevis will bat in the top order and can score crucial runs. He can fetch match-winning points in this game.

Jason Roy: Jason Roy’s selection % has come down significantly. Roy will open the innings and can score crucial runs. He can be tried in a few teams.

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Connor Esterhuizen: Connor Esterhuizen might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ryan Rickelton, David Miller, Olly Stone and Obed McCoy.

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rassie van der Dussen, Kieron Pollard, Wihan Lubbe and Beuran Hendricks.

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Van Buuren, Olly Stone and Obed McCoy.

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jason Roy, Dewald Brevis, Wihan Lubbe and Beuran Hendricks.

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction

