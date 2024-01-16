MICT vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 8 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MICT vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: MI Cape Town are a formidable unit and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

MICT vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Date

16 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

MICT vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rassie van der Dussen has 546 runs at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 135.48 in 20 T20 innings since 2023. He also has one fifty and a century.

Ryan Rickelton has 331 runs at an average of 36.77 and a strike rate of 144.54 in nine T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Liam Livingstone has 881 runs at an average of 26.69 and a strike rate of 142.09 in 37 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 17 wickets in this timeframe.

Olly Stone has 9 wickets at an average of 20.88 and a strike rate of 13.22 in seven T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Tom Abell has 521 runs at an average of 30.64 and a strike rate of 126.76 in 24 T20 innings since 2023. He also has one fifty.

Aiden Markram has 882 runs at an average of 30.41 and a strike rate of 135.48 in 34 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties and a century.

Daniel Worrall has 13 wickets at an average of 16.76 and a strike rate of 12.92 in nine T20 innings since 2023.

MICT vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Cape Town has been 150, with the pacers snaring 71.43% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting surface, with some early help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 21°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

MICT vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), Sam Curran, Connor Esterhuizen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall, Ottniel Baartman.

MICT vs SUNE Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The MICT vs SUNE live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

MICT vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Dussen has been in terrific form this season and will look to extend his good run. Expect him to make an impact again.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone will contribute with both bat and ball. He has improved massively as a bowler and can snare a few wickets with the ball. Livingstone will be a valuable pick.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will also contribute with both bat and ball. Markram will bat in the middle order and is also a utility bowler who can contribute well. He will fetch ample points.

MICT vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

George Linde: George Linde has a selection % of less than 32 as of now. Linde can contribute with both bat and ball. He is quite accurate and can add useful runs in the lower order.

Adam Rossington: Adam Rossington will open the innings. He is a hard hitter who can damage any bowling lineup on his day. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

MICT vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Connor Esterhuizen: Connor Esterhuizen might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MICT vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Sam Curran, Ottniel Baartman and Olly Stone.

If SUNE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Beyers Swanepoel and Beuran Hendricks.

MICT vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tristan Stubbs, Sam Curran, Ottniel Baartman and Olly Stone.

If SUNE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Rossington, Dewald Brevis, George Linde and Beuran Hendricks.

MICT vs SUNE Dream11 Prediction

MI Cape Town are a formidable unit and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

