MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 3 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Multan Sultans are a formidable unit and should win the contest.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

Date

18 February 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Mohammad Rizwan has 449 runs at an average of 64.14 and a strike rate of 133.63 in ten PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Iftikhar Ahmed has 178 runs at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 141.26 in six PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Chris Jordan has 6 wickets at an average of 17.16 and a strike rate of 14 in four PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

Shahnawaz Dahani has 5 wickets at an average of 26.40 and a strike rate of 16.80 in four PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

James Vince has 102 runs at a strike rate of 221.73 in two PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a fifty against them.

Hasan Ali has 9 wickets at an average of 27.88 and a strike rate of 20.66 in eight PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Multan has been 176, with pacers snaring 73.58% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track with a high-scoring game. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Dawid Malan, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), James Vince, Tim Seifert (wk), Irfan Niazi, Shoaib Malik, Daniel Sams, Jamie Overton, Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is a consistent batter. His record against the Karachi Kings is top-notch. Rizwan’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Shan Masood: Shan Masood is among the most consistent batters in the tournament. He will open the innings and can play a big knock. His recent form has been decent.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams will contribute with both bat and ball. He has done well lately. Expect Sams to fetch ample points.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Johnson Charles: Johnson Charles has been selected by less than 22% of users as of now. Charles will bat in the top order, and his recent form has been decent. He can fetch match-winning points.

Jamie Overton: Jamie Overton has a selection % of less than 32 as of now. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. Expect Overton to make an impact.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Irfan Niazi: Irfan Niazi might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dawid Malan, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Abbas Afridi, and Mir Hamza.

If KAR bat first:

Complete the team with three among James Vince, Yasir Khan, Usama Mir, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Hasan Ali.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jamie Overton, and Abbas Afridi.

If KAR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tim Seifert, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, and Hasan Ali.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction

Multan Sultans are a formidable unit and should win the contest.

