MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 7 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have some quality players and are among the most consistent sides in the tournament. However, Multan Sultans will have the advantage of playing at home and might win the contest.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars

Date

21 February 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Mohammad Rizwan has 456 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 123.24 in 14 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has four fifties against them.

Khushdil Shah has 231 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 172.38 in 11 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a fifty against them.

Usama Mir has 12 wickets at an average of 18.91 and a strike rate of 14 in eight PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars.

Shahnawaz Dahani has 13 wickets at an average of 16.30 and a strike rate of 11.61 in seven PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Fakhar Zaman has 638 runs at an average of 37.52 and a strike rate of 147.68 in 17 PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has seven fifties against them.

Shaheen Afridi has 30 wickets at an average of 16.76 and a strike rate of 12.93 in 17 PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

Haris Rauf has 15 wickets at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 22.80 in 15 PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Multan has been 178, with pacers snaring 71.43% of wickets here. Expect a flat batting track with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 18°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Khushdil Shah, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Olly Stone.

Lahore Qalandars: Shahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan, Sikandar Raza, Carlos Brathwaite, Shaheen Afridi (c), Salman Fayyaz, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians' new arrival makes statement before IPL 2024 with a sensational catch in overseas T20 league

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Rizwan will open the innings, and his record against Lahore Qalandars is decent. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman will open the innings. He has a fine record against Multan Sultans and will look to extend his good run. Zaman enjoys batting on flat decks.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is a popular captaincy option for this game. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Olly Stone: Olly Stone has been selected by less than 5% of users as of now. He will bowl in different phases, and bowling in death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets. Stone can snare a few wickets and fetch match-winning points.

Salman Fayyaz: Salman Fayyaz will bowl in different phases. Fayyaz bowled well in the previous game and can snare a few wickets. He can provide match-winning points.

Telegram Group Join Now

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Yasir Khan: Yasir Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Fayyaz, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Ali.

If LAH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dawid Malan, Jahandad Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Ali, and Zaman Khan.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rassie van der Dussen, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Ali.

If LAH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Abdullah Shafique, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Usama Mir, and Zaman Khan.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have some quality players and are among the most consistent sides in the tournament. However, Multan Sultans will have the advantage of playing at home and might win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.