MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 9 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Multan Sultans are a good team and should win the contest.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

Date

23 February 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Mohammad Rizwan has 428 runs at an average of 38.90 and a strike rate of 129.69 in 13 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has three fifties against them.

Khushdil Shah has 144 runs at an average of 72 and a strike rate of 165.51 in seven PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Abbas Afridi has 10 wickets at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 10.80 in six PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Shahnawaz Dahani has 11 wickets at an average of 17.18 and a strike rate of 10.36 in five PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Saim Ayub has 134 runs at an average of 44.66 and a strike rate of 152.27 in three PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has two fifties against them.

Babar Azam has 507 runs at an average of 56.33 and a strike rate of 132.03 in 11 PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has six fifties against them.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 94 runs at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 167.85 in three PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a fifty against them.

Salman Irshad has 5 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 14.40 in three PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Multan has been 172, with pacers snaring 75.58% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track with occasional help for speedsters, especially with the new ball. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 20°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Salman Irshad, Waqar Salamkheil.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is among the most consistent batters in the tournament. He will open the innings and has a fine record against Peshawar Zalmi. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

David Willey: David Willey will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been decent. Expect Willey to make an impact.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Azam will open the innings and has a fine record against Multan Sultans. Expect him to play another fine innings.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shahnawaz Dahani: Shahnawaz Dahani has a selection % of less than 5 as of now. Dahani will bowl in different phases and has a decent record against Peshawar Zalmi. Bowling in death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Mohammad Haris: Mohammad Haris has been selected by less than 30% as of now. Haris will bat in the top order and can play a nice innings. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Yasir Khan: Yasir Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Khushdil Shah, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Asif Ali, Abbas Afridi, and Luke Wood.

If PES bat first:

Complete the team with three among Iftikhar Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, and Salman Irshad.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dawid Malan, Khushdil Shah, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Aamer Jamal.

If PES bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rovman Powell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, and Salman Irshad.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction

