MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Qualifier Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

Date

14 March 2024

Time

9:30 PM IST

Mohammad Rizwan has 460 runs at an average of 35.38 and a strike rate of 128.85 in 15 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has three fifties against them.

Mohammad Rizwan has 668 runs at an average of 55.66 and a strike rate of 138.01 in 14 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has eight fifties here.

Mohammad Rizwan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 151 runs, 136 balls, 30.20 average, 111.02 SR & 5 dismissals.

Mohammad Rizwan vs left-arm pace in 2024: 84 runs, 79 balls, 21 average, 106.32 SR & 4 dismissals. Luke Wood has dismissed him once in 22 balls.

Mohammad Rizwan vs Salman Irshad in T20s: 51 runs, 30 balls, 25.50 average, 170 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mohammad Rizwan’s previous five scores read: 69, 20, 32, 58 & 0.

Yasir Khan made 43 runs in his only PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Yasir Khan has 56 runs at an average of 18.66 and a strike rate of 175 in three PSL innings in Karachi.

Yasir Khan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 12 runs, 14 balls, 6 average, 85.71 SR & 2 dismissals.

Yasir Khan’s last five scores read: 12, 33, 43, 8 & 8.

Usman Khan made 28 runs in his only PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Usman Khan has 208 runs at an average of 104 and a strike rate of 157.57 in three PSL innings in Karachi. He also has one fifty and a century.

Usman Khan vs leg-spinners in 2024: 94 runs, 61 balls, 23.50 average, 154.09 SR & 4 dismissals.

Usman Khan vs off-spinners in 2024: 28 runs, 28 balls, 14 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Usman Khan’s previous five scores: 21, 100*, 106*, 96 & 14.

Johnson Charles has 110 runs at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 166.66 in three PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has two fifties against them.

Johnson Charles has 94 runs at an average of 94 and a strike rate of 194.07 in two PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.

Johnson Charles vs left-arm pace in 2024: 79 runs, 51 balls, 15.80 average, 154.90 SR & 5 dismissals. Luke Wood has dismissed him once in 15 balls.

Johnson Charles vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 56 runs, 64 balls, 28 average, 87.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Johnson Charles’ previous five scores read: 53, 42, 15, 10 & 12.

Iftikhar Ahmed has 190 runs at an average of 27.14 and a strike rate of 138.68 in 11 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has two fifties against them.

Iftikhar Ahmed has 384 runs at an average of 22.58 and a strike rate of 136.17 in 22 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.

Iftikhar Ahmed vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 86 runs, 95 balls, 21.50 average, 90.52 SR & 4 dismissals.

Iftikhar Ahmed vs leg-spinners since 2023: 135 runs, 122 balls, 45 average, 110.65 SR & 3 dismissals.

Iftikhar Ahmed’s previous five scores: 20, 13, 60*, 4 & 40*.

Tayyab Tahir has 32 runs at a strike rate of 133.33 in two PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Tayyab Tahir made 65 runs in his only PSL innings in Karachi.

Tayyab Tahir’s scores this PSL: 26, 21 & 35*.

Chris Jordan has 9 wickets at an average of 16.22 and a strike rate of 10.66 in four PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Chris Jordan has 13 wickets at an average of 22.53 and a strike rate of 16.61 in ten PSL innings in Karachi.

Chris Jordan vs RHBs in 2024: 15 wickets, 26.53 average, 19.73 SR & 8.08 economy rate. Chris Jordan vs LHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 22.75 average, 17.62 SR & 7.81 economy rate.

Chris Jordan’s previous five figures: 0/12, 1/42, 2/33, 1/34 & 0/20.

David Willey has 2 wickets at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 24 in two PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

David Willey has 11 wickets at an average of 15.09 and a strike rate of 12.27 in six PSL innings in Karachi.

David Willey vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 23 average, 19.07 SR & 7.26 economy rate. David Willey vs LHBs in 2024: 9 wickets, 23.55 average, 19 SR & 7.49 economy rate.

David Willey’s previous five figures: 3/22, 1/30, 0/36, 1/32 & 3/37.

Usama Mir has 12 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 16.41 in ten PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Usama Mir has 5 wickets at an average of 30.80 and a strike rate of 23.80 in six PSL innings in Karachi.

Usama Mir vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 24.66 average, 17.33 SR & 8.60 economy rate. Usama Mir vs LHBs in 2024: 11 wickets, 12.63 average, 9.36 SR & 8.12 economy rate.

Usama Mir’s previous five figures: 3/22, 0/68, 3/32, 2/29 & 6/40.

Abbas Afridi has 11 wickets at an average of 18.45 and a strike rate of 12 in seven PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Abbas Afridi has 5 wickets at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 22.80 in six PSL innings in Karachi.

Abbas Afridi vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 20.58 average, 16.16 SR & 7.67 economy rate. Abbas Afridi vs LHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 19.71 average, 13 SR & 9.13 economy rate.

Abbas Afridi’s previous five figures: 2/14, 3/40, 0/33, 1/48 & 1/34.

Mohammad Ali has 2 wickets at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 21 in two PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Mohammad Ali has 2 wickets at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 21 in two PSL innings in Karachi.

Mohammad Ali vs RHBs in 2024: 13 wickets, 12.23 average, 10.30 SR & 7.16 economy rate. Mohammad Ali vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 33 average, 22.75 SR & 8.74 economy rate.

Mohammad Ali’s previous five figures: 1/35, 2/44, 0/46, 1/40 & 0/32.

Saim Ayub has 187 runs at an average of 37.40 and a strike rate of 154.54 in five PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has two fifties against them.

Saim Ayub has 83 runs at an average of 9.22 and a strike rate of 101.21 in nine PSL innings in Karachi.

Saim Ayub vs off-spin in 2024: 51 runs, 52 balls, 17 average, 98.07 SR & 3 dismissals.

Saim Ayub vs leg-spin in 2024: 17 runs, 11 balls, 8.50 average, 154.54 SR & 2 dismissals. Usama Mir has dismissed him four times in 26 balls.

Saim Ayub’s previous five scores read: 19, 30, 46, 1 & 38.

Babar Azam has 602 runs at an average of 54.72 and a strike rate of 133.77 in 13 PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has seven fifties against them.

Babar Azam has 1128 runs at an average of 62.66 and a strike rate of 127.31 in 24 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 12 fifties here.

Babar Azam vs leg-spinners in 2024: 138 runs, 99 balls, 27.60 average, 139.39 SR & 5 dismissals. Usama Mir has dismissed him twice in 20 balls.

Babar Azam’s previous five scores read: 51, 53, 64, 0 & 111*.

Mohammad Haris has 94 runs at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 177.35 in three PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Mohammad Haris has 81 runs at an average of 20.25 and a strike rate of 176.08 in four PSL innings in Karachi.

Mohammad Haris vs left-arm pace in 2024: 10 runs, 12 balls, 5 average, 83.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mohammad Haris’ previous five scores: 13, 20, 1, 2 & 12*.

Haseebullah Khan has 75 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 166.66 in three PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Haseebullah Khan made one run in his only PSL innings in Karachi.

Haseebullah Khan vs leg-spinners in 2024: 15 runs, 16 balls, 5 average, 93.75 SR & 3 dismissals. Usama Mir has dismissed him once in 12 balls.

Haseebullah Khan vs Abbas Afridi in T20s: 3 runs, 7 balls, 1.50 average, 42.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Haseebullah Khan’s last five scores read: 1, 6, 31, 0 & 37.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 99 runs at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 152.30 in four PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a fifty against them.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 246 runs at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 130.15 in ten PSL innings in Karachi. He also has two fifties here.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore vs left-arm pace in 2024: 60 runs, 62 balls, 6.66 average, 96.77 SR & 9 dismissals.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore vs Usama Mir in T20s: 20 runs, 15 balls, 10 average, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s last five scores: 9, 33, 5, 12 & 2.

Rovman Powell has 98 runs at an average of 19.60 and a strike rate of 163.33 in six PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Rovman Powell has 66 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 153.48 in three PSL innings in Karachi.

Rovman Powell vs off-spin in 2024: 30 runs, 19 balls, 7.50 average, 157.89 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs left-arm pace in 2024: 143 runs, 88 balls, 35.75 average, 162.50 SR & 4 dismissals. David Willey has dismissed him once in six balls.

Rovman Powell vs Abbas Afridi in T20s: 3 runs, 4 balls, 1.50 average, 75 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rovman Powell’s previous five scores: 30, 28*, 23*, 0 & 8.

Aamer Jamal made 12 runs in his only PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also took 2 wickets in his only PSL innings against them.

Aamer Jamal vs RHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 47.80 average, 20.37 SR & 8.81 economy rate. Aamer Jamal vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 11.33 average, 8.66 SR & 8.09 economy rate.

Aamer Jamal’s previous five scores: 8, 5, 12*, 87 & 1. Aamer Jamal’s last five figures: 1/38, 1/15, 2/36, 0/35 & 0/13.

Luke Wood has 2 wickets at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 24 in two PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Luke Wood has 2 wickets at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 24 in two PSL innings in Karachi.

Luke Wood vs RHBs in 2024: 13 wickets, 25.53 average, 20.38 SR & 7.52 economy rate. Luke Wood vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 26.16 average, 16.33 SR & 9.69 economy rate.

Luke Wood’s previous five figures: 1/24, 2/21, 0/44, 1/34 & 1/37.

Naveen-ul-Haq has 3 wickets at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 24 in three PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Naveen-ul-Haq took 2 wickets in his only PSL innings in Karachi.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in 2024: 19 wickets, 19.84 average, 13.73 SR & 8.70 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 40.33 average, 26.50 SR & 9.20 economy rate.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s previous five figures: 2/22, 1/25, 1/32, 1/41 & 2/50.

Mehran Mumtaz took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings in Karachi.

Mehran Mumtaz’s figures this PSL: 0/25, 2/22 & 1/20.

Salman Irshad has 7 wickets at an average of 27.85 and a strike rate of 16.28 in five PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Salman Irshad has 4 wickets at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of 24 in four PSL innings in Karachi.

Salman Irshad vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 34 average, 21.50 SR & 9.57 economy rate. Salman Irshad vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 21.50 average, 12.75 SR & 10.36 economy rate.