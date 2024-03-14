MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Qualifier Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Both were the two most consistent sides in the league stage and are coming with a win in their previous games. While Peshawar Zalmi have found ways to win the games, Multan Sultans have more in-form players in both departments. Multan also looks like a stronger side on paper. Expect them to win the contest.
MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Pakistan Super League 2024
Match
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi
Date
14 March 2024
Time
9:30 PM IST
MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Mohammad Rizwan has 460 runs at an average of 35.38 and a strike rate of 128.85 in 15 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has three fifties against them.
-
Mohammad Rizwan has 668 runs at an average of 55.66 and a strike rate of 138.01 in 14 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has eight fifties here.
-
Mohammad Rizwan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 151 runs, 136 balls, 30.20 average, 111.02 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Mohammad Rizwan vs left-arm pace in 2024: 84 runs, 79 balls, 21 average, 106.32 SR & 4 dismissals. Luke Wood has dismissed him once in 22 balls.
-
Mohammad Rizwan vs Salman Irshad in T20s: 51 runs, 30 balls, 25.50 average, 170 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Mohammad Rizwan’s previous five scores read: 69, 20, 32, 58 & 0.
-
Yasir Khan made 43 runs in his only PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.
-
Yasir Khan has 56 runs at an average of 18.66 and a strike rate of 175 in three PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Yasir Khan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 12 runs, 14 balls, 6 average, 85.71 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Yasir Khan’s last five scores read: 12, 33, 43, 8 & 8.
-
Usman Khan made 28 runs in his only PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.
-
Usman Khan has 208 runs at an average of 104 and a strike rate of 157.57 in three PSL innings in Karachi. He also has one fifty and a century.
-
Usman Khan vs leg-spinners in 2024: 94 runs, 61 balls, 23.50 average, 154.09 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Usman Khan vs off-spinners in 2024: 28 runs, 28 balls, 14 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Usman Khan’s previous five scores: 21, 100*, 106*, 96 & 14.
-
Johnson Charles has 110 runs at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 166.66 in three PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Johnson Charles has 94 runs at an average of 94 and a strike rate of 194.07 in two PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Johnson Charles vs left-arm pace in 2024: 79 runs, 51 balls, 15.80 average, 154.90 SR & 5 dismissals. Luke Wood has dismissed him once in 15 balls.
-
Johnson Charles vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 56 runs, 64 balls, 28 average, 87.50 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Johnson Charles’ previous five scores read: 53, 42, 15, 10 & 12.
-
Iftikhar Ahmed has 190 runs at an average of 27.14 and a strike rate of 138.68 in 11 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Iftikhar Ahmed has 384 runs at an average of 22.58 and a strike rate of 136.17 in 22 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Iftikhar Ahmed vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 86 runs, 95 balls, 21.50 average, 90.52 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Iftikhar Ahmed vs leg-spinners since 2023: 135 runs, 122 balls, 45 average, 110.65 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Iftikhar Ahmed’s previous five scores: 20, 13, 60*, 4 & 40*.
-
Tayyab Tahir has 32 runs at a strike rate of 133.33 in two PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.
-
Tayyab Tahir made 65 runs in his only PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Tayyab Tahir’s scores this PSL: 26, 21 & 35*.
-
Chris Jordan has 9 wickets at an average of 16.22 and a strike rate of 10.66 in four PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.
-
Chris Jordan has 13 wickets at an average of 22.53 and a strike rate of 16.61 in ten PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Chris Jordan vs RHBs in 2024: 15 wickets, 26.53 average, 19.73 SR & 8.08 economy rate. Chris Jordan vs LHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 22.75 average, 17.62 SR & 7.81 economy rate.
-
Chris Jordan’s previous five figures: 0/12, 1/42, 2/33, 1/34 & 0/20.
-
David Willey has 2 wickets at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 24 in two PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.
-
David Willey has 11 wickets at an average of 15.09 and a strike rate of 12.27 in six PSL innings in Karachi.
-
David Willey vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 23 average, 19.07 SR & 7.26 economy rate. David Willey vs LHBs in 2024: 9 wickets, 23.55 average, 19 SR & 7.49 economy rate.
-
David Willey’s previous five figures: 3/22, 1/30, 0/36, 1/32 & 3/37.
-
Usama Mir has 12 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 16.41 in ten PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.
-
Usama Mir has 5 wickets at an average of 30.80 and a strike rate of 23.80 in six PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Usama Mir vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 24.66 average, 17.33 SR & 8.60 economy rate. Usama Mir vs LHBs in 2024: 11 wickets, 12.63 average, 9.36 SR & 8.12 economy rate.
-
Usama Mir’s previous five figures: 3/22, 0/68, 3/32, 2/29 & 6/40.
-
Abbas Afridi has 11 wickets at an average of 18.45 and a strike rate of 12 in seven PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Abbas Afridi has 5 wickets at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 22.80 in six PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Abbas Afridi vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 20.58 average, 16.16 SR & 7.67 economy rate. Abbas Afridi vs LHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 19.71 average, 13 SR & 9.13 economy rate.
-
Abbas Afridi’s previous five figures: 2/14, 3/40, 0/33, 1/48 & 1/34.
-
Mohammad Ali has 2 wickets at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 21 in two PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.
-
Mohammad Ali has 2 wickets at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 21 in two PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Mohammad Ali vs RHBs in 2024: 13 wickets, 12.23 average, 10.30 SR & 7.16 economy rate. Mohammad Ali vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 33 average, 22.75 SR & 8.74 economy rate.
-
Mohammad Ali’s previous five figures: 1/35, 2/44, 0/46, 1/40 & 0/32.
-
Saim Ayub has 187 runs at an average of 37.40 and a strike rate of 154.54 in five PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Saim Ayub has 83 runs at an average of 9.22 and a strike rate of 101.21 in nine PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Saim Ayub vs off-spin in 2024: 51 runs, 52 balls, 17 average, 98.07 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Saim Ayub vs leg-spin in 2024: 17 runs, 11 balls, 8.50 average, 154.54 SR & 2 dismissals. Usama Mir has dismissed him four times in 26 balls.
-
Saim Ayub’s previous five scores read: 19, 30, 46, 1 & 38.
-
Babar Azam has 602 runs at an average of 54.72 and a strike rate of 133.77 in 13 PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has seven fifties against them.
-
Babar Azam has 1128 runs at an average of 62.66 and a strike rate of 127.31 in 24 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 12 fifties here.
-
Babar Azam vs leg-spinners in 2024: 138 runs, 99 balls, 27.60 average, 139.39 SR & 5 dismissals. Usama Mir has dismissed him twice in 20 balls.
-
Babar Azam’s previous five scores read: 51, 53, 64, 0 & 111*.
-
Mohammad Haris has 94 runs at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 177.35 in three PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Mohammad Haris has 81 runs at an average of 20.25 and a strike rate of 176.08 in four PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Mohammad Haris vs left-arm pace in 2024: 10 runs, 12 balls, 5 average, 83.33 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Mohammad Haris’ previous five scores: 13, 20, 1, 2 & 12*.
-
Haseebullah Khan has 75 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 166.66 in three PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Haseebullah Khan made one run in his only PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Haseebullah Khan vs leg-spinners in 2024: 15 runs, 16 balls, 5 average, 93.75 SR & 3 dismissals. Usama Mir has dismissed him once in 12 balls.
-
Haseebullah Khan vs Abbas Afridi in T20s: 3 runs, 7 balls, 1.50 average, 42.85 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Haseebullah Khan’s last five scores read: 1, 6, 31, 0 & 37.
-
Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 99 runs at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 152.30 in four PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 246 runs at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 130.15 in ten PSL innings in Karachi. He also has two fifties here.
-
Tom Kohler-Cadmore vs left-arm pace in 2024: 60 runs, 62 balls, 6.66 average, 96.77 SR & 9 dismissals.
-
Tom Kohler-Cadmore vs Usama Mir in T20s: 20 runs, 15 balls, 10 average, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s last five scores: 9, 33, 5, 12 & 2.
-
Rovman Powell has 98 runs at an average of 19.60 and a strike rate of 163.33 in six PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Rovman Powell has 66 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 153.48 in three PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Rovman Powell vs off-spin in 2024: 30 runs, 19 balls, 7.50 average, 157.89 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Rovman Powell vs left-arm pace in 2024: 143 runs, 88 balls, 35.75 average, 162.50 SR & 4 dismissals. David Willey has dismissed him once in six balls.
-
Rovman Powell vs Abbas Afridi in T20s: 3 runs, 4 balls, 1.50 average, 75 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Rovman Powell’s previous five scores: 30, 28*, 23*, 0 & 8.
-
Aamer Jamal made 12 runs in his only PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also took 2 wickets in his only PSL innings against them.
-
Aamer Jamal vs RHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 47.80 average, 20.37 SR & 8.81 economy rate. Aamer Jamal vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 11.33 average, 8.66 SR & 8.09 economy rate.
-
Aamer Jamal’s previous five scores: 8, 5, 12*, 87 & 1. Aamer Jamal’s last five figures: 1/38, 1/15, 2/36, 0/35 & 0/13.
-
Luke Wood has 2 wickets at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 24 in two PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Luke Wood has 2 wickets at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 24 in two PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Luke Wood vs RHBs in 2024: 13 wickets, 25.53 average, 20.38 SR & 7.52 economy rate. Luke Wood vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 26.16 average, 16.33 SR & 9.69 economy rate.
-
Luke Wood’s previous five figures: 1/24, 2/21, 0/44, 1/34 & 1/37.
-
Naveen-ul-Haq has 3 wickets at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 24 in three PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Naveen-ul-Haq took 2 wickets in his only PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in 2024: 19 wickets, 19.84 average, 13.73 SR & 8.70 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 40.33 average, 26.50 SR & 9.20 economy rate.
-
Naveen-ul-Haq’s previous five figures: 2/22, 1/25, 1/32, 1/41 & 2/50.
-
Mehran Mumtaz took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Mehran Mumtaz’s figures this PSL: 0/25, 2/22 & 1/20.
-
Salman Irshad has 7 wickets at an average of 27.85 and a strike rate of 16.28 in five PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Salman Irshad has 4 wickets at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of 24 in four PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Salman Irshad vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 34 average, 21.50 SR & 9.57 economy rate. Salman Irshad vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 21.50 average, 12.75 SR & 10.36 economy rate.
-
Salman Irshad’s last five figures: 0/46, 1/37, 1/52, 1/39 & 2/39.
MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Karachi has been 169, with pacers snaring 63.45% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track, with batters enjoying largely. The speedsters will get some help with the new ball. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali.
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Hq, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad.
MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Rizwan will open the innings and has a fine record in Karachi. His recent form has been top-notch.
Saim Ayub: Saim Ayub will open the innings. Ayub can cause serious damage on a nice batting track and make a big score. His bowling can also fetch a few points.
MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Yasir Khan: Yasir Khan has been selected by less than 12% of users as of now. Yasir will open the innings and can utilise the field restrictions. The track will assist his stroke play, and he can fetch match-winning points.
Mohammad Haris: Mohammad Haris’ selection % is currently less than 18. Haris will bat in the top order and can score vital runs. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.
MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Tayyab Tahir: Tayyab Tahir might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If MUL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Haseebullah Khan, Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Luke Wood, Salman Irshad, and Mohammad Ali.
If PES bat first:
Complete the team with three among Iftikhar Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mehran Mumtaz, and Naveen-ul-Haq.
MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If MUL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Haseebullah Khan, Salman Irshad, and Mohammad Ali.
If PES bat first:
Complete the team with three among Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, and Naveen-ul-Haq.
MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction
