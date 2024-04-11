MUM vs BLR Prediction, Match 25, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

MUM vs BLR Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians are starting to gain some momentum while Royal Challenges Bengaluru's performances are constantly going down. Two of India's modern-day greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be up against each other in this match. Mumbai Indians have the momentum and home advantage with them. They are likely to win this match and register their second win of the season.

MUM vs BLR Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Date: 11th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MUM vs BLR Match Preview

After losing three matches in a row, Mumbai Indians finally won their first match of the season against Delhi Capitals. Their batting showed its might by amassing 234. Rohit Sharma has been providing Mumbai fiery starts at the top but he will look to score a big one here. Ishan Kishan's form might be a worry but Tilak Varma has batted with maturity in the middle. The power-packed lower middle order consisting of Hardik Pandya, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd is Mumbai's strength. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah is bowling well and Gerald Coetzee found some form in the last game.

Meanwhile, things are not looking good for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they have now lost three matches in a row. Apart from Virat Kohli, no other batter has put up a fight this season. They will need runs from their overseas stars Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green. DInesh Karthik's form is a big plus for them. The bowling has lacked penetration so far which has made it difficult for them to defend totals. RCB will need match-winning performances from experienced bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Reece Topley against a powerful MI batting line-up.

Probable MUM vs BLR Playing XI

MUM probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Ishan Kishan (wk) Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Hardik Pandya (C) Tim David Romario Shepherd Mohammad Nabi Gerald Coetzee Piyush Chawla Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians are likely to bring in fast bowler Akash Madhwal as the impact player when they are bowling.

BLR probable Playing XI

Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis (C) Rajat Patidar Cameron Green Glenn Maxwell Saurav Chauhan Dinesh Karthik (wk) Mahipal Lomror Mayank Dagar Reece Topley Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to bring in fast bowler Yash Dayal as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The pitch is expected to be good for batting with some help for the seamers as well. It will be a high-scoring game and the team fielding first will have an advantage.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear for the match with no chance of rain. The temperature will remain around 28 degrees during the course of the match.

Top Players for MUM vs BLR Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma - Rohit Sharma looked fluent in the last game but did not get a big score. He has looked good in this tournament. Rohit will fancy his chances against an under-confident RCB bowling line-up. He has scored 118 runs in five innings so far at a strike rate of 171.

Faf du Plessis - This has been a season to forget for Faf du Plessis, both as a batter and as a captain. He will be eager to score some runs here and will enjoy a bouncy Wankhede track. He has scored 109 runs in five innings so far.

Jasprit Bumrah - Bumrah has been in top form this season despite his bowling partners struggling. He is constantly bowling wicket-taking delieveries, which makes him such a threat. Bumrah has picked up 5 wickets this season at an average of 19.60.

Top Captaincy picks

Suryakumar Yadav - Suryakumar Yadav made a much-awaited comeback in the previous match but got out for a duck. He will fancy a weak RCB bowling line-up and will be eager to get back amongst runs. At No. 3, he has the ability to bat long and play shots all around the ground. He has scored 3249 runs in IPL at an average of 31.85 and a strike rate of 143.19.

Virat Kohli - Kohli is in top form in this IPL. He is the lone warrior in the RCB line-up who is carrying the team on his shoulders. He has scored 316 runs in five matches so far at an average of 105.33. Kohli is likely to enjoy a good batting wicket at Wankhede and will be a good captaincy pick.

Players to avoid

Piyush Chawla - The wicket is not likely to assist the spinners and Chawla might not get to bowl his full quota of overs. He has picked up just two wickets in four matches so far. He can be avoided for this game as he is unlikely to fetch any points.

Mahipal Lomror - Even though Lomror has been in good form, he was surprisingly dropped from the last match. He also bats lower down the order which means he won't have many balls to face. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided.

MUM vs BLR Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

MUM vs BLR Match Prediction

