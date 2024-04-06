MUM vs DEL Prediction, Match 20, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

MUM vs DEL Match Prediction: Both the teams are coming on the back of crushing losses in their last games which is why both will be under pressure to win here. Mumbai will be under more pressure as they need a win badly. They will be playing at home and will know the conditions well. Expect Mumbai Indians to win the match register their first win of the season.

MUM vs DEL Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Date: 7th April, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MUM vs DEL Match Preview

Mumbai Indians is the only winless team so far in the tournament as they have lost all their three matches so far. Not a lot has gone right for them so far. They will need their experienced players to step up now. Rohit Sharma has got starts but has been unable to convert them into big ones. Suryakumar Yadav's return to the team is a huge relief for them although it remains to be seen whether he is fit to play. The bowling line-up hasn't looked at its best so far but they have a talented attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals too hasn't had a great tournament so far. Although they have won one match, but have lost three as well. They will hope for some fireworks from their top-heavy batting order, which has players like David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Prithvi Shaw. Skipper Rishabh Pant is slowly getting back into his form and that is a good sign for DC. The bowling attack will worry them as Anrich Nortje hasn't been in best form. With Kuldeep Yadav likely to be unavailable for this match, they have serious problems to address.

Probable MUM vs DEL Playing XI

MUM probable Playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk) Rohit Sharma Naman Dhir Tilak Varma Hardik Pandya (C) Tim David Piyush Chawla Jasprit Bumrah Akash Madhwal Nuwan Thushara Kwena Maphaka

Suryakumar Yadav's availability for the match is yet to be confirmed. If he is fit, he will come into the playing XI by replacing Naman Dhir. Mumbai are likely to bring in Dewald Brevis or Romario Shepherd as impact player depending upon the situation when they are batting.

DEL probable Playing XI

David Warner Prithvi Shaw Mitchell Marsh Rishabh Pant (C) (wk) Tristan Stubbs Axar Patel Abishek Porel Sumit Kumar Anrich Nortje Ishant Sharma Rasikh Salam

If Mukesh Kumar is fit, he will replace Rasikh Salam in the playing XI. Delhi are likely to bring in Khaleel Ahmed as impact player whenever they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. It will be a good batting surface and a high-scoring game is expected.

Weather Updates

The weather is clear with no chance of rain for this day-match. It will be a hot afternoon as the temperature will be around 35 degrees. It will cool down as the evening progresses.

Top Players for MUM vs DEL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma - Rohit Sharma has looked in good touch but is yet to get a big score. He will fancy his chances DC's bowling line-up on a good batting strip. Expect him to play a big knock in this game. He hass 69 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 164.28 in IPL 2024.

David Warner - One of the most consistent batters in IPL, David Warner has the ability to score quick runs as well as score them consistently. He is one of the top players in this format and can be dangerous at the top. He will be eager to get runs after missing out in the last match. Warner has scored 148 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 143.68 in this IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah - Bumrah is the spearhead of Mumbai's bowling attack. He is likely to play a key role if Mumbai are to register its first win of the season. Bumrah has picked up 3 wickets so far at an average of 25.33.

Top Captaincy picks

Tilak Varma - Tilak has been impressive for Mumbai Indians since the time he has started playing for the franchise. He has scored 121 runs this season at an average of 40.33 and is the highest run-getter for his team so far.

Mitchell Marsh - The allrounder will be under pressure as he has just 61 runs in 4 matches so far. But expect him to come good on a true Wankhede surface. He can also pick up wickets with the ball which makes him a top captaincy option.

Players to avoid

Piyush Chawla - The pitch won't suit Piyush Chawla's style of bowling and he might not get wickets here. He is also likely to bat lower down the order. He can be avoided for the match.

Sumit Kumar - Sumit has been unable to make an impression so far with both bat and ball. He doesn'w bowl his full quota of overs and bats lower as well. He can be avoided for the fantasy team.

MUM vs DEL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

MUM vs DEL Match Prediction

