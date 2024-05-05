MUM vs HYD Prediction, Match 55, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

MUM vs HYD Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians are having a poor season with not much going their way. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have played with a set template this season, which is to bat in an ultra-aggressive manner. They are likely to continue playing in this way. Looking at the current form, Sunrisers Hyderabad are favourites for this match.

MUM vs HYD Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date: 6th May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MUM vs HYD Match Preview

The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are lurking at the bottom with just 3 wins in 11 matches so far. Mumbai have struggled throughout the season and their chances are hanging by a thread. Their star-studded batting line-up has been unable to put up winning totals on the board. Rohit Sharma started the season on a bright note but is having a horrible time since the last four matches. Suryakumar Yadav showed signs of good form in the last game but Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan have failed to live up to the expectations this season. Jasprit Bumrah has been the lone warrior in the bowling department. Nuwan Thushara showed his skills with three wickets in the last match but MI will need a collective performance in a do-or-die game.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are having a good season so far with 6 wins and 4 defeats. They have a powerful batting order capable of achieving gigantic totals. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head are among the most dangerous openers in IPL 2024. Heinrich Klaasen has lived up to the expectations of being a big-hitter and will be expected to score big at Wankhede. Young allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been excellent this season under pressure. The bowling will be led by skipper Pat Cummins, who has been excellent throughout the season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's terrific new ball spell in the last game brought back old memories while T Natarajan has been brilliant with his death overs skills.

Probable MUM vs HYD Playing XI

MUM probable Playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk) Rohit Sharma Naman Dhir Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Hardik Pandya (C) Tim David Nehal Wadhera Gerald Coetzee Piyush Chawla Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians are likely to bring in Nuwan Thushara as the impact player when they are bowling.

HYD probable Playing XI

Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Anmolpreet Singh Nitish Kumar Reddy Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Abdul Samad Shahbaz Ahmed Marco Jansen Pat Cummins (C) Bhuvneshwar Kumar T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to bring in Jaydev Unadkat as the impact player when they are bowling. They could possibly bring in Vijayakanth Viyaskanth to bolster their spin department.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The pitch in the last game was a sticky one with ball not coming onto the bat. Expect a similar pitch this time and some help for the bowlers.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be 29 degrees with 76% humidity.

Top Players for MUM vs HYD Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Suryakumar Yadav - Suryakumar Yadav looked in top form in the last game. He can be a dangerous player on his day as he can play shots all around the ground. He has scored 232 runs in 8 matches at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 168.11.

Heinrich Klaasen - The wicketkeeper-batter is in excellent form since the start of the season. Although he was quiet for a few games in between, but he roared back into some form with 42* runs off 19 balls in the last game. Klaasen has scored 337 runs in 10 matches at an average of 48.14 and a strike rate of 189.32.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed his skills in the last match that he has been known for over the years. His terrific new ball spell and an excellent last over laid the platform for Sunrisers to register a tight victory. He has picked up 8 wickets in 10 games so far but picked up 3-41 in the last match against Rajasthan Royals.

Top Captaincy picks

Rohit Sharma - Rohit Sharma has been short of runs in the last few games despite starting the tournament on a positive note. He is due a few runs in this game and can get a big score once he is set. Rohit has scored 326 runs in 11 matches at an average of 32.60 and a strike rate of 154.50.

Abhishek Sharma - The left-handed opener has batted with aggressive intent at the top and can score runs at a quick pace. Abhishek has hit the second-highest number of sixes in IPL 2024 so far, just behind his teammate Heinrich Klaasen. Abhishek has scored 315 runs in 10 matches so far at an average of 31.50 and a brilliant strike rate of 208.60.

Players to avoid

Piyush Chawla - Chawla will not be suited to the conditions and Sunrisers' batters have demolished the spin throughout the season. He is unlikely to fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Abdul Samad - The talented batter has been given the role of a finisher. Although he has done well, but he hasn't got enough chances to bat given the form of SRH's batters. He can be avoided for this game as he might not fetch many points.

MUM vs HYD Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

MUM vs HYD Match Prediction

