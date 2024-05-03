MUM vs KOL Prediction, Match 51, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

MUM vs KOL Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians have a dominating head-to-head record over Kolkata Knight Riders with 23:9. Mumbai will look to continue their prowess over KKR. But the scales are tilted towards Kolkata this time around. Looking at the current form of both the teams, Kolkata Knight Riders will start as favourites and are likely to win the match.

MUM vs KOL Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date: 3rd May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MUM vs KOL Match Preview

The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are struggling at the moment with 3 wins and 7 defeats. They need to win all of their remaining matches to have any chance of qualifying to the playoffs. Their batting order looked strong before the season but the batters have failed to score consistently. This has resulted in them losing a flurry of wickets on numerous times. Mumbai will need big scores from the experienced batters like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Tilak Varms is the only batter who has scored consistently while Tim David has been in good hitting form as well. On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah has been outstanding but has lacked support from other bowlers. MI will look to produce its best performance when it is needed the most.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are sitting comfortably in the second spot with 6 wins and 3 defeats. They will look to continue their winning momentum from their previous match. But it won't be easy as they have a poor overall record against Mumbai Indians. KKR's batting is in top form with Sunil Narine and Phil Salt firing in all cylinders. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has been consistent in the middle order but Rinku Singh's slight dip in form is a slight cause of concern. Though, Andre Russell has been striking the ball beautifully. In the bowling department, the two mystery spinners have done a decent job so far. Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana have been impressive but Mitchell Starc is yet to find his form. KKR will hope Starc to be at his best soon.

Probable MUM vs KOL Playing XI

MUM probable Playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk) Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Hardik Pandya (C) Tim David Nehal Wadhera Mohammad Nabi Gerald Coetzee Piyush Chawla Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians are likely to bring in Nuwan Thushara as the impact player when they are bowling.

KOL probable Playing XI

Phil Salt (wk) Sunil Narine Angkrish Raghuvanshi Shreyas Iyer (C) Venkatesh Iyer Rinku Singh Andre Russell Ramandeep Singh Mitchell Starc Harshit Rana Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to bring in Vaibhav Arora as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. It is expected to be a good pitch for batting and a high-scoring game is expected.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature for the match will be 33 degrees while the humidity will be around 57%.

Top Players for MUM vs KOL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma - Rohit Sharma started the tournament well but has failed to get to double-digits in his last three matches. He has a good record against KKR with 1041 runs at an average of 41.60. In IPL 2024, Rohit has scored 315 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 158.29.

Sunil Narine - Narine has been in brilliant form with both bat and ball. With the bat, he has scored 372 runs at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 182.35. He has also picked up 11 wickets with the ball at an economy rate of 6.86. At Wankhede, he can be a dangerous batter against an out of form Mumbai's bowling attack.

Phil Salt - The wicketkeeper-batter is in brilliant form along with his opening partner Narine. Salt has batted with freedom and has made full use of the powerplay restrictions. He will relish batting on a true Wankhede surface. He has scored 392 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 180.64 so far.

Top Captaincy picks

Suryakumar Yadav - Suryakumar Yadav can be expected to deliver against his former IPL team. He is one of the most dangerous batters in the world and is also ranked No. 1 in ICC T20I rankings for batters. He has scored 176 runs in 7 matches so far but will be eager produce his best innings in this game.

Andre Russell - The allrounder hasn't got many chances to showcase his potential but he remains one of the most dangerous T20 batters in the world. Russell's batting style will suit the pitch and short boundaries at Wankhede stadium. He has scored 179 runs so far at an average of 44.75 and a strike rate of 186.45.

Players to avoid

Mohammad Nabi - Nabi is slotted to bat at No. 8 and hasn't created any significant impact with the bat so far. With the ball, he has just two wickets in 7 matches so far. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Ramandeep Singh - The allrounder hasn't received many chances to bat in this season. With the ball too, his services haven't been used much. He can be avoided for this game and can be avoided for this game.

MUM vs KOL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

MUM vs KOL Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians have a dominating head-to-head record over Kolkata Knight Riders with 23:9. Mumbai will look to continue their prowess over KKR. But the scales are tilted towards Kolkata this time around. Looking at the current form of both the teams, Kolkata Knight Riders will start as favourites and are likely to win the match.

