MUM vs LKN Prediction, Match 67, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

MUM vs LKN Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will play with freedom as they do not have anything to lose. This might prompt them to try a few different combinations. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants need to wn this game if they want to keep their qualification hopes alive. Home team Mumbai Indians will start as favourites for this game as they are better equipped for these conditions.

MUM vs LKN Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date: 17th May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MUM vs LKN Match Preview

Mumbai Indians are at the last position at the points table and need to win this match to avoid the wooden spoon. They have had a disappointing season so far. The star-studded batting line-up didn't live up to its potential. Rohit Sharma, who had a fantastic start to the season lost steam in the second half. Ishan Kishan has been disappointing as well. Tilak Varma is the lone shining light but skipper Hardik Pandya failed to impress in his first captaincy outing for MI. The bowling has struggled for most parts of this season. Jasprit Bumrah has delivered consistently but has found little support from the other end. The lack of a quality spinner has hurt Mumbai as well as Piyush Chawla seems to have gone past his prime.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants' campaign has been almost over but they stand a slim mathematical chance to qualify to the playoffs. LSG will regret the way they have played in the last three matches. They had a great chance and were one of the contenders for the playoffs spot but huge losses to KKR and SRH dented their hopes. The loss to Delhi Capitals in the last match almost ended their hopes of qualifying. Their batting line-up seems over-reliant on KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran which has affected the team's performance. Quinton de Kock has not been up to the mark throughout the season. The bowlng has lacked sharpness with fast bowlers lacking experience. Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya's struggles underlines their bowling performance.

Probable MUM vs LKN Playing XI

MUM probable Playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk) Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav Naman Dhir Tilak Varma Hardik Pandya (C) Tim David Nehal Wadhera Anshul Kamboj Piyush Chawla Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians are likely to include Nuwan Thushara as the impact player when they are bowling. They can also give some other players a chance since it is their last match and they have nothing to lose.

LKN probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk) KL Rahul (C) Marcus Stoinis Deepak Hooda Nicholas Pooran Ayush Badoni Krunal Pandya Arshad Khan Yudhvir Singh Ravi Bishnoi Naveen-ul-Haq

Lucknow Super Giants are likely to bring in Mohsin Khan as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The pitch is likely to be good for batting with even bounce. Expect a high-scoring game.

Weather Updates

There is 15% chance of rain. The weather will be 32 degrees while the humidity will be 68% during the game.

Top Players for MUM vs LKN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Jasprit Bumrah - Bumrah has been in great form throughout the season. The veteran fast bowler has picked up 20 wickets in 13 matches so far at an average of 16.80. His economy rate While most of the bowlers have an economy of over 9, Bumrah's economy rate of 6.48 stands out.

Marcus Stoinis - The Australian allrounder has been in terrific form with the bat all season. Stoinis is also handy with the ball. He has scored 361 runs in 13 matches at an average of 32.72 so far. He has also picked up 4 wickets in the limited opportunities he has got to bowl.

Tilak Varma - The left-hander is one of the few bright spots for Mumbai this season. Tilak has scored runs consistently and at a good strike rate as well. He has scored 416 runs in 13 matches so far at an average of 41.60.

Top Captaincy picks

Suryakumar Yadav - Suryakumar Yadav missed the initial few games due to injury but has scored a few valuable runs since coming back. Although he is yet to attain his consistency, he remains a dangerous batter, especially at Wankhede. He has scored 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 38.33.

KL Rahul - Rahul has scored runs consistently throughout his IPL career but hasn't been up to the mark this season. He will be aiming to finish the season on a high. He has scored 465 runs in 13 matches so far at an average of 35.76.

Players to avoid

Nehal Wadhera - Wadhera is unlikely to bat for a long time given Mumbai's deep batting order. He can be avoided for this match as he might not fetch many points.

Ayush Badoni - Badoni has got few opportunities to bat this season. He is slotted to bat at No. 6 and might not get enough balls to face. He can be avoided for this game as he is unlikely to have a big impact.

MUM vs LKN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Also read: New IPL sensation gets sold for whopping 15.6 lakhs in Andhra Premier League

MUM vs LKN Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians will play with freedom as they do not have anything to lose. This might prompt them to try a few different combinations. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants need to wn this game if they want to keep their qualification hopes alive. Home team Mumbai Indians will start as favourites for this game as they are better equipped for these conditions.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.