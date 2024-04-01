MUM vs RAJ Prediction, Match 14, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

MUM vs RAJ Match Prediction: Both teams have had contrasting seasons so far. Mumbai Indians have lost both their games while Rajasthan Royals have started with two wins in a row. But MI are known for poor starts as they take time to gather momentum. Despite form not on their side, Mumbai Indians are likely to win their first match of the season in front of their home crowd.

MUM vs RAJ Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Date: 1st April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MUM vs RAJ Match Preview

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have lost two matches in a row now. Their batting hasn't collectively fired so far while the bowling conceded a record 277 in the last match. They need big runs from Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishana at the top. Captain Hardik Pandya will be under pressure to perform. The bowling has looked toothless so far apart from Jasprit Bumrah. MI will have their tasl cut out here at Wankhede.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have had an excellent start to its campaign. They have won both the matches they have played so far and sit comfortably in the upper half of the points table. Despite Jaiswal and Buttler not having fired yet, RR have found ways to win through their youngsters. The eyes will be on Riyan Parag once again who played a blinder in the last match. They have an experienced fast bowler in Trent Boult and two quality spinners Chahal and Ashwin.

Probable MUM vs RAJ Playing XI

MUM probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C) Ishan Kishan (wk) Naman Dhir Tilak Varma Hardik Pandya (C) Tim David Shams Mulani Gerald Coetzee Piyush Chawla Jasprit Bumrah Kwena Maphaka

Mumbai can bring in Dewald Brevis or Romario Shepherd as an impact player when they are batting depending upon the no, of overs left.

RAJ probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Jos Buttler Sanju Samson (C) (wk) Riyan Parag Shimron Hetmyer Dhruv Jurel Ravichandran Ashwin Trent Boult Avesh Khan Sandeep Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals have used their impact player in a different but an effective way this season. They are likely to bring in Nandre Burger if they want to strengthen their bowling or Rovman Powell if they need an extra batter.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. It is the first match of the season at this ground. Usually, it is a good batting surface with even bounce. It is expected to be a high-scoring game and toss can be a factor.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temoerature will be around 30 degrees when the match starts and it will cool down as the match progresses. The humidity level of 73% will test the fitness of players.

Top Players for MUM vs RAJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma - The former Mumbai captain has looked in good touch so far without actually getting a big score. He will fancy his home ground and can get a big score here. Rohit has scored 69 runs in two matches so far at a strike rate of 168.29.

Sanju Samson - Samson has looked good in this season so far. He scored a match-winning 82* in the first match. Samson will fancy a true batting wicket at Wankhede and can be very dangerous for Mumbai bowlers, who are not in the best form right now. Samson has scored 97 runs in this IPL at a strike rate of 147.

Riyan Parag - Parag has been a revelation in this IPL. The youngster has finally found his footing at the big stage and has produced two exceptional performances with the bat so far. He will be expected to carry on his form on a good batting surface at Wankhede. Parag has scored 127 runs this IPL at a strike rate of 171.62.

Top Captaincy picks

Jasprit Bumrah - Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the few positives for Mumbai this season. The experienced fast bowler produced a sensational spell of 3-14 in the first game and went for just 36 in his four overs in the six-fest at Hyderabad. He will relish the bounce at Wankhede and can be lethal at the death.

Yashasvi Jaiswal - Jaiswal has been surprisingly quiet in the first two matches. With just 29 runs in the first two matches, he will be eager to perform here. The left-hander can take the attack to the opposition if he gets going. He knows his home ground well and also scored a century when he batted here last time against Mumbai Indians.

Players to avoid

Shams Mulani - The left-arm spinner is unlikely to complete his quota of overs and may not get to bat given the long batting line-up of Mumbai. He can be avoided for the fantasy team.

Dhruv Jurel - Jurel bats lower down the order and is unlikely to get many balls to face. He is not keeping as well given Sanju Samson is there to take the gloves. He can be avoided for this game.

MUM vs RAJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

MUM vs RAJ Match Prediction

Both teams have had contrasting seasons so far. Mumbai Indians have lost both their games while Rajasthan Royals have started with two wins in a row. But MI are known for poor starts as they take time to gather momentum. Despite form not on their side, Mumbai Indians are likely to win their first match of the season in front of their home crowd.

