MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 1 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women are a strong team and should win the contest.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women

Date

23 February 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Hayley Matthews had 271 runs at an average of 30.11 and a strike rate of 126.05 in ten WPL innings last season. She also had 16 wickets at an average of 12.62 and a strike rate of 12.75 in ten WPL innings against them.

Nat Sciver-Brunt made 332 runs at an average of 66.40 and a strike rate of 140.08 in ten WPL innings last season. She also had 10 wickets at 22.80 runs apiece in ten WPL innings.

Harmanpreet Kaur had 281 runs at an average of 40.14 and a strike rate of 135.10 in nine WPL innings last season. She also had three fifties.

Amelia Kerr had 149 runs at an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 133.04 in seven WPL innings last season. She also had 14 wickets at an average of 15.07 and a strike rate of 13.71 in ten WPL innings last season.

Saika Ishaque had 15 wickets at an average of 16.26 and a strike rate of 13.93 in ten WPL innings last season. She also had a four-wicket haul.

Meg Lanning has 345 runs at an average of 49.29 and a strike rate of 139.11 in nine WPL innings last season. He also has two fifties.

Shafali Verma had 252 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 185.29 in nine WPL innings last season. She also had two fifties.

Jemimah Rodrigues had 126 runs at an average of 25.20 and a strike rate of 128.57 in seven WPL innings last season.

Shikha Pandey had 10 wickets at an average of 21.10 and a strike rate of 19.20 in nine WPL innings last season.

Jess Jonassen has 9 wickets at an average of 29.89 and a strike rate of 23.33 in nine WPL innings last season.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Bangalore has been 196, with pacers snaring 67.5% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track with plenty of help for the batters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 30°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhaita (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Jitumoni Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque.

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews is a popular captaincy option for this game. Matthews will contribute with both bat and ball and has done well against Delhi Capitals Women in the past. Expect her to make an impact again.

Nat Sciver-Brunt: Nat Sciver-Brunt is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Brunt will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has been decent. She will fetch ample points.

Meg Lanning: Meg Lanning will open the innings. Sutherland has always been a consistent player. Expect her to come good again.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Saika Ishaque: Saika Ishaque has been selected by less than 28% as of now. Ishaque was among the most consistent bowlers last season. She is a genuine wicket-taker and can snare a few records.

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues has a selection % of less than 30 as of now. Rodrigues will bat in the top order and can score big on a nice batting track. Expect her to make an impact.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Taniya Bhatia: Taniya Bhatia might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MUM-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Shikha Pandey, and Amandeep Kaur.

If DEL-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Titas Sadhu, and Radha Yadav.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MUM-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Harmanpreet Kaur, Annabel Sutherland, Shikha Pandey, and Pooja Vastrakar.

If DEL-W bat first:

Complete the team with Jemimah Rodrigues, Shabnim Ismail, and Titas Sadhu.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

