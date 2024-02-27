MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 6 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women are among the strongest teams in the competition and have played quality cricket in this tournament. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz have been inconsistent and haven’t won any games so far. Mumbai Indians Women have most bases covered and should win the contest.

MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz

Date

28 February 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Hayley Matthews has 73 runs in three WPL innings against UP Warriorz. She also has three wickets against them.

Hayley Matthews’ previous five scores: 7, 0, 17*, 14 & 39. Her last five figures: 1/33, 0/21, 2/20, 0/45 & 1/17.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has 122 runs at a strike rate of 158.44 in three WPL innings against UP Warriorz. She also has two wickets against them.

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s last five scores: 22, 19, 16, 77 & 36. Her previous five figures: 1/14, 2/33, 1/15, 1/35 & 2/29.

Harmanpreet Kaur has 92 runs at a strike rate of 131.43 in three WPL innings against UP Warriorz. She also has a fifty against them.

Amelia Kerr has 4 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three WPL innings against UP Warriorz.

Amelia Kerr’s previous five scores: 31, 24, 35, 48* & 73*. Her last five figures: 4/17, 2/43, 0/14, 2/19 & 2/22.

Saika Ishaque has 5 wickets at an average of 15.80 and a strike rate of 12.80 in three WPL innings against UP Warriorz.

Shabnim Ismail’s previous five figures: 3/18, 1/24, 1/22, 2/21 & 1/20.

Alyssa Healy has 77 runs at a strike rate of 124.19 in three WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women. She also has a fifty against them.

Alyssa Healy’s previous five scores: 13, 5, 10, 29 & 46.

Tahila McGrath has 95 runs at a strike rate of 139.71 in three WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women. She also has a fifty against them.

Shweta Sehrawat’s previous five scores: 45, 31, 13, 2 & 1.

Deepti Sharma’s previous five figures: 0/24, 1/23, 1/32, 2/22 & 2/24.

Sophie Ecclestone has 6 wickets at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 12 in three WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women.

Sophie Ecclestone’s previous five figures: 1/31, 1/26, 2/43, 2/13 & 3/15.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad has 3 wickets at 24 balls apiece in three WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s previous five figures: 0/20, 2/24, 2/20, 1/8 & 0/36.

MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in Bengaluru have been balanced this WPL, with some help for all types of players. Expect a nice batting track, with some help for pacers, especially with the new ball. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahila McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan marks low-key return to competitive cricket

MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Matthews will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has been decent. Expect her to make an impact again.

Nat Sciver-Brunt: Nat Sciver-Brunt is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Nat will contribute with both bat and ball and is a consistent performer. She has also done well against Gujarat Giants in the past.

Tahila McGrath: Tahila McGrath is another popular captaincy option for this game. McGrath will bat in the top order and also bowl crucial overs. She is a consistent performer.

MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Saika Ishaque: Saika Ishaque has been selected by less than 11% as of now. Ishaque has done well against UP Warriorz in the past and can snare a few wickets in this game. She will get some assistance off the pitch in the middle overs.

Telegram Group Join Now

Vrinda Dinesh: Vrinda Dinesh’s selection % is less than 5 as of now. Dinesh will open the innings and can utilise the field restrictions. She can score crucial runs in this game.

MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sajeevan Sajana: Sajeevan Sajana bats in the lower order and doesn’t bowl, either. She can be avoided for this game.

MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MUM-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alyssa Healy, Vrinda Dinesh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Poonam Khemnar.

If UP-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnim Ismail, and Gouher Sultana.

MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MUM-W bat first:

Complete the team with Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Saika Ishaque.

If UP-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Yastika Bhatia, Shweta Sehrawat, and Shabnim Ismail.

MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians Women are among the strongest teams in the competition and have played quality cricket in this tournament. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz have been inconsistent and haven’t won any games so far. Mumbai Indians Women have most bases covered and should win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.