Ishan Kishan marks low-key return to competitive cricket

With less than a month left before IPL 2024, Ishan returned to play in the DY Patil T20 tournament but failed to make the most of it.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made a long-awaited return to competitive cricket after taking a self-hiatus since last November. He has since missed the India tour of South Africa, India vs Afghanistan T20Is, India vs England Test series and the Ranji Trophy 2024 season. He cited mental fatigue as his reason to sit out.

However, he decided to take part in domestic tournament after BCCI mandated every centrally contracted cricketer to take part in it unless injured.

Now, with less than a month left before the start of the IPL 2024, the wicketkeeper batter has returned to play in the DY Patil T20 tournament but failed to make the most of it. Playing for Reliance, Ishan Kishan could only score 19 runs off 11 balls.

Kishan isn’t the first player to return to action in the DY Patil T20 tournament. Yesterday night (February 26), Hardik Pandya graced the event after being out of action for four months. Before the tournament, both Kishan and Pandya were also spotted training together in Baroda.

Hardik Pandya makes a resounding return from injury

Pandya, however, had a stellar outing returning with impressive bowling figures.

Pandya started the bowling attack, taking two wickets for 22 runs in three overs. Later, he played at the No. 10 spot and contributed to a nail-biting chase alongside Piyush Chawla. Pandya remained unbeaten, scoring 3 runs from four balls as Reliance 1 secured a two-wicket victory over Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. Notably, one of his wickets was India T20 cricketer Rahul Tripathi.

Pandya's performance will make both the India selectors and Mumbai Indians franchise elated, especially with the IPL 2024 and 2024 T20 World Cup being the next major events in the pipeline.

