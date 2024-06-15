NAM vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 34: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Namibia vs England Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
NAM vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
T20 World Cup 2024
Match
Namibia vs England
Date
15 June 2024
Time
10:30 PM IST
NAM vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Niko Davin has 84 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 90.32 in six T20I innings in 2024.
-
Niko Davin’s last five scores: 2, 20, 24, 0 & 14.
-
Jan Frylinck has 200 runs at an average of 18.18 and a strike rate of 101.52 in 12 T20I innings in 2024. He also has 3 wickets this year.
-
Jan Frylinck’s last five scores: 1, 12, 45, 36 & 1.
-
Gerhard Erasmus has 246 runs at an average of 35.14 and a strike rate of 118.84 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 10.08 and a strike rate of 12 in seven T20I innings this year.
-
Gerhard Erasmus’ last five scores: 36, 52, 13, 15 & 2. Gerhard Erasmus’ previous five figures: 0/6, 2/29, 2/20, 0/9 & 2/24.
-
JJ Smit has 110 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 135.80 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.
-
David Wiese has 143 runs at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 126.54 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 16.77 in eight T20I innings this year.
-
David Wiese’s last five scores: 1, 14, 9*, 1* & 12. David Wiese’s previous five figures: 1/15, 0/30, 3/28, 2/8 & 0/16.
-
Ruben Trumpelmann has 18 wickets at an average of 17.16 and a strike rate of 11.61 in 11 T20I innings in 2024. He also has two four-wicket hauls this year.
-
Ruben Trumpelmann’s last five figures: 0/19, 1/36, 4/21, 2/15 & 0/34.
-
Bernard Scholtz has 12 wickets at an average of 21.58 and a strike rate of 17.50 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.
-
Bernard Scholtz’s last five figures: 1/20, 1/20, 1/11, 2/16 & 2/16.
England:
-
Jos Buttler has 189 runs at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 175 in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.
-
Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 147 runs, 97 balls, 49 average, 151.54 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 24*, 42, 39, 84 & 21.
-
Phil Salt has 107 runs at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 181.35 in four T20I innings in 2024.
-
Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 133 runs, 99 balls, 26.60 average, 134.34 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Phil Salt’s previous five scores: 12, 37, 45, 13 & 6.
-
Will Jacks has 72 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 124.13 in four T20I innings in 2024.
-
Will Jacks vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 47 runs, 43 balls, 15.66 average, 109.30 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Will Jacks vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 14 runs, 18 balls, 7 average, 77.77 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Will Jacks’ last five scores: 5, 10, 20, 37 & 41.
-
Jonny Bairstow has 64 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 130.61 in four T20I innings in 2024.
-
Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 8*, 7, 28*, 21 & 14.
-
Harry Brook has 38 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 118.75 in three T20I innings in 2024.
-
Harry Brook vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 20 runs, 27 balls, 6.66 average, 74.07 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Harry Brook vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 43 runs, 29 balls, 14.33 average, 148.27 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Harry Brook’s last five scores: 20*, 17*, 1, 7 & 6*.
-
Moeen Ali has 29 runs in two T20I innings in 2024. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 15 in four T20I innings this year.
-
Moeen Ali vs spin in T20Is since 2023: 56 runs, 38 balls, 14 average, 147.36 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Moeen Ali vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 21.80 average, 16.40 SR & 7.97 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 38.50 average, 28 SR & 8.25 economy rate.
-
Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 25, 4, 10, 56 & 17. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 1/18, 0/15, 1/23, 2/26 & 0/22.
-
Liam Livingstone has 17 runs in two T20I innings in 2024. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 10.25 and a strike rate of 9 in three T20I innings this year.
-
Liam Livingstone vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 39 balls, 11 average, 56.41 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Liam Livingstone vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 37.25 average, 23 SR & 9.71 economy rate. Liam Livingstone vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 12 average, 7.33 SR & 9.81 economy rate.
-
Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 15, 2*, 0, 6 & 1. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 1/15, 2/17, 1/9, 0/28 & 2/19.
-
Jofra Archer has 7 wickets at an average of 15.85 and a strike rate of 14.71 in five T20I innings in 2024.
-
Jofra Archer vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 8 wickets, 14.62 average, 13.25 SR & 6.62 economy rate. Jofra Archer vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 22.33 average, 21 SR & 6.38 economy rate.
-
Jofra Archer’s last five figures: 3/12, 1/28, 0/12, 1/21 & 2/28.
-
Adil Rashid has 8 wickets at an average of 16.25 and a strike rate of 12.75 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.
-
Adil Rashid vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 20.53 average, 17.13 SR & 7.19 economy rate. Adil Rashid vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 20.28 average, 16.42 SR & 7.40 economy rate.
-
Adil Rashid’s last five figures: 4/11, 1/41, 0/26, 2/27 & 1/25.
-
Mark Wood has 5 wickets at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 14.40 in four T20I innings in 2024.
-
Mark Wood vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 19.33 average, 16.66 SR & 6.96 economy rate. Mark Wood vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 18.66 average, 11.33 SR & 9.88 economy rate.
-
Mark Wood’s last five figures: 3/12, 0/32, 0/11, 2/35 & 2/35.
NAM vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Antigua has been 133, with pacers snaring 57.04% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some assistance for spinners. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 29°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.
NAM vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Niko Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
NAM vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
David Wiese: David Wiese is a popular captaincy option for this game. Wiese will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He is a consistent performer.
Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is another popular captaincy option for this game. Buttler will open the innings and is a dangerous batter. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.
Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid will bowl in different phases. Adil will get some help off the deck. His recent form has been decent.
NAM vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Jan Frylick: Jan Frylick has been selected by less than 27% of users as of now. Frylick will contribute with both bat and ball. He can fetch ample points.
Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow’s selection % currently stands at 30.29. Bairstow will bat in the middle order and has done well in patches. He can make a big score.
NAM vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Zane Green: Zane Green might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
NAM vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If NAM bat first:
Complete the team with three among Harry Brook, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, and Mark Wood.
If ENG bat first:
Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Niko Davin, Moeen Ali, Ruben Trumpelmann, and Reece Topley.
NAM vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If NAM bat first:
Complete the team with three among Harry Brook, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, and Liam Livingstone.
If ENG bat first:
Complete the team with three among Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Ruben Trumpelmann, and Ben Shikongo.
NAM vs ENG Dream11 Prediction
Namibia are a decent side, but England are stronger. They showed their ruthless side in the previous game. Expect England to continue their winning run.
