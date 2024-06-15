NAM vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 34: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Namibia vs England Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

Namibia vs England

Date

15 June 2024

Time

10:30 PM IST

Bernard Scholtz has 12 wickets at an average of 21.58 and a strike rate of 17.50 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Ruben Trumpelmann has 18 wickets at an average of 17.16 and a strike rate of 11.61 in 11 T20I innings in 2024. He also has two four-wicket hauls this year.

David Wiese’s last five scores: 1, 14, 9*, 1* & 12. David Wiese’s previous five figures: 1/15, 0/30, 3/28, 2/8 & 0/16.

David Wiese has 143 runs at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 126.54 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 16.77 in eight T20I innings this year.

JJ Smit has 110 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 135.80 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Gerhard Erasmus’ last five scores: 36, 52, 13, 15 & 2. Gerhard Erasmus’ previous five figures: 0/6, 2/29, 2/20, 0/9 & 2/24.

Gerhard Erasmus has 246 runs at an average of 35.14 and a strike rate of 118.84 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 10.08 and a strike rate of 12 in seven T20I innings this year.

Jan Frylinck has 200 runs at an average of 18.18 and a strike rate of 101.52 in 12 T20I innings in 2024. He also has 3 wickets this year.

Niko Davin has 84 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 90.32 in six T20I innings in 2024.

England:

Jos Buttler has 189 runs at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 175 in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 147 runs, 97 balls, 49 average, 151.54 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 24*, 42, 39, 84 & 21.

Phil Salt has 107 runs at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 181.35 in four T20I innings in 2024.

Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 133 runs, 99 balls, 26.60 average, 134.34 SR & 5 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s previous five scores: 12, 37, 45, 13 & 6.

Will Jacks has 72 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 124.13 in four T20I innings in 2024.

Will Jacks vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 47 runs, 43 balls, 15.66 average, 109.30 SR & 3 dismissals.

Will Jacks vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 14 runs, 18 balls, 7 average, 77.77 SR & 2 dismissals.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 5, 10, 20, 37 & 41.

Jonny Bairstow has 64 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 130.61 in four T20I innings in 2024.

Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 8*, 7, 28*, 21 & 14.

Harry Brook has 38 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 118.75 in three T20I innings in 2024.

Harry Brook vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 20 runs, 27 balls, 6.66 average, 74.07 SR & 3 dismissals.

Harry Brook vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 43 runs, 29 balls, 14.33 average, 148.27 SR & 3 dismissals.

Harry Brook’s last five scores: 20*, 17*, 1, 7 & 6*.

Moeen Ali has 29 runs in two T20I innings in 2024. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 15 in four T20I innings this year.

Moeen Ali vs spin in T20Is since 2023: 56 runs, 38 balls, 14 average, 147.36 SR & 4 dismissals.

Moeen Ali vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 21.80 average, 16.40 SR & 7.97 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 38.50 average, 28 SR & 8.25 economy rate.

Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 25, 4, 10, 56 & 17. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 1/18, 0/15, 1/23, 2/26 & 0/22.

Liam Livingstone has 17 runs in two T20I innings in 2024. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 10.25 and a strike rate of 9 in three T20I innings this year.

Liam Livingstone vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 39 balls, 11 average, 56.41 SR & 2 dismissals.

Liam Livingstone vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 37.25 average, 23 SR & 9.71 economy rate. Liam Livingstone vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 12 average, 7.33 SR & 9.81 economy rate.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 15, 2*, 0, 6 & 1. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 1/15, 2/17, 1/9, 0/28 & 2/19.

Jofra Archer has 7 wickets at an average of 15.85 and a strike rate of 14.71 in five T20I innings in 2024.

Jofra Archer vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 8 wickets, 14.62 average, 13.25 SR & 6.62 economy rate. Jofra Archer vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 22.33 average, 21 SR & 6.38 economy rate.

Jofra Archer’s last five figures: 3/12, 1/28, 0/12, 1/21 & 2/28.

Adil Rashid has 8 wickets at an average of 16.25 and a strike rate of 12.75 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Adil Rashid vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 20.53 average, 17.13 SR & 7.19 economy rate. Adil Rashid vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 20.28 average, 16.42 SR & 7.40 economy rate.

Adil Rashid’s last five figures: 4/11, 1/41, 0/26, 2/27 & 1/25.

Mark Wood has 5 wickets at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 14.40 in four T20I innings in 2024.

Mark Wood vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 19.33 average, 16.66 SR & 6.96 economy rate. Mark Wood vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 18.66 average, 11.33 SR & 9.88 economy rate.