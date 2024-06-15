NAM vs ENG Prediction, Match 34, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Namibia vs England Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

NAM vs ENG Prediction: England will be the overwhelming favourites to earn a comprehensive victory against Namibia and with the win, the Three Lions will more or less secure their qualification to the Super 8s stage.

NAM vs ENG Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: Namibia vs England

Date: June 15, 2024

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbados

NAM vs ENG Match Preview

England faces Namibia in a crucial must-win match for the defending champions in their final Group B game of the T20 World Cup 2024. England, who started their campaign by sharing points with Scotland due to a washed-out game and then suffered a defeat against Australia, have made a strong comeback with a decisive victory over Oman. Led by Jos Buttler, the Three Lions bowled Oman out for just 47 runs and chased the target in only 3.2 overs, significantly boosting their net run rate.

If England secures a win against Namibia and Scotland loses to Australia later in the day, England will progress to the Super 8s. On the other hand, Namibia, after a Super Over win against Oman, have been defeated by both Scotland and Australia, which has ended their chances of advancing to the Super 8s.

Probable NAM vs ENG Playing XI

NAM probable Playing XI

Nikolaas Davin Michael van Lingen Jan Frylinck Gerhard Erasmus(c) JJ Smit Zane Green(w) David Wiese Ruben Trumpelmann Bernard Scholtz Jack Brassell Ben Shikongo.

ENG probable Playing XI

Jos Buttler(wk/c) Philip Salt Will Jacks Jonny Bairstow Harry Brook Moeen Ali Liam Livingstone Reece Topley Jofra Archer Adil Rashid Mark Wood

Venue and Pitch

The pitch of the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is expected to offer equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. Although Oman got bowled out for 47, the surface is a lot better for the batters.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 30°C with pleasant and windy conditions.

Top Players for NAM vs ENG Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer is a genuine wicket-taker and is expected to make an impact against the Namibia batters. He can fetch handsome fantasy points.

Phil Salt: Phil Salt will also open the inning and can score handsome points with his explosive batting against an inexperienced Namibian bowling attack.

Gerhard Erasmus: Gerhard Erasmus will contribute with both bat and ball. Erasmus will bat in the middle order and also bowl four overs.

Top Captaincy picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has looked in good form recently. He will open the innings and can also play the role of an anchor.

David Wiese: David Wiese is a popular captaincy option for this game. Wiese will contribute with both bat and ball, and will fetch ample points.

Players to avoid

Harry Brook - Harry Brook might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

Zane Green - Zane Green might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

NAM vs ENG Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

NAM vs ENG Match Prediction

