Namibia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide For Match 3

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

Namibia vs Oman

Date

3 June 2024

Time

6:00 AM IST

JP Kotze has 164 runs at an average of 27.33 and a strike rate of 122.38 in six T20I innings against Oman. He also has a fifty against them.

JP Kotze vs spin in T20Is in 2024: 74 runs, 69 balls, 18.50 average, 107.24 SR & 4 dismissals.

JO Kotze vs Mehran Khan in T20Is: 9 runs, 12 balls, 4.50 average, 75 SR & 2 dismissals.

JP Kotze’s last five scores: 13, 29, 48, 78 & 18.

Malan Kruger has 66 runs at an average of 13.20 and a strike rate of 101.53 in five T20I innings against Oman.

Malan Kruger vs pace in T20Is in 2024: 106 runs, 124 balls, 17.66 average, 85.48 SR & 6 dismissals.

Malan Kruger vs spin in T20Is in 2024: 86 runs, 50 balls, 17.20 average, 172 SR & 5 dismissals. Aqib Ilyas has dismissed him twice in three balls.

Malan Kruger’s last five scores: 18, 45, 3, 2 & 8.

Jan Frylinck has 56 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 90.32 in six T20I innings against Oman. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Jan Frylinck’s last five scores: 1, 9*, 14, 14* & 22. Jan Frylinck’s previous five figures: 0/11, 0/32, 0/14, 0/21 & 1/57.

Gerhard Erasmus has 160 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 119.40 in six T20I innings against Oman. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 7.72 and a strike rate of 10.36 in five T20I innings against them.

Gerhard Erasmus vs spin in T20Is in 2024: 42 runs, 39 balls, 21 average, 107.69 SR & 2 dismissals.

Gerhard Erasmus vs RHBs in T20Is in 2024: 5 wickets, 8.60 average, 10.66 SR & 4.86 economy rate. Gerhard Erasmus vs LHBs in T20Is in 2024: 3 wickets, 7.66 average, 12.33 SR & 3.72 economy rate.

Gerhard Erasmus’ previous five scores: 15, 2, 64*, 5 & 15. Gerhard Erasmus’ last five figures: 0/9, 2/24, 2/22, 2/17 & 3/7.

JJ Smit scored 59 runs in his only T20I innings against Oman. He also took 2 wickets in his only T20I innings against them.

JJ Smit’s last five scores: 1, 21*, 18, 50 & 19.

David Wiese has 119 runs at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 140 in five T20I innings against Oman. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 20.40 in five T20I innings against them.

David Wiese’s last five scores: 12, 5, 0, 2 & 1*. David Wiese’s previous five figures: 0/16, 1/17, 0/16, 1/22 & 3/21.

Zane Green has 57 runs at an average of 11.40 and a strike rate of 81.42 in five T20I innings against Oman.

Zane Green vs spin in T20Is in 2024: 57 runs, 48 balls, 14.25 average, 118.75 SR & 4 dismissals.

Zane Green’s last five scores: 38, 7, 5, 12 & 26.

Ruben Trumpelmann has 6 wickets at an average of 21.16 and a strike rate of 13 in five T20I innings against Oman.

Ruben Trumpelmann vs RHBs in T20Is in 2024: 12 wickets, 17.50 average, 11 SR & 9.54 economy rate. Ruben Trumpelmann vs LHBs in T20Is in 2024: 1 wicket, 23 average, 17 SR & 8.11 economy rate.

Ruben Trumpelmann’s last five figures: 0/34, 0/32, 1/29, 0/8 & 3/30.

Bernard Scholtz has 10 wickets at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 12.60 in six T20I innings against Oman. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Bernard Scholtz vs RHBs in T20Is in 2024: 7 wickets, 25.85 average, 19.57 SR & 7.92 economy rate. Bernard Scholtz vs LHBs in T20Is in 2024: 3 wickets, 12.66 average, 8.33 SR & 9.12 economy rate.

Bernard Scholtz’s last five figures: 2/16, 2/16, 4/20, 1/28 & 1/9.

Tangeni Lungameni has 6 wickets at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 17 in five T20I innings against Oman.

Tangeni Lungameni vs RHBs in T20Is in 2024: 3 wickets, 39.66 average, 30 SR & 7.93 economy rate. Tangeni Lungameni vs LHBs in T20Is in 2024: 3 wickets, 7 average, 10 SR & 4.20 economy rate.