Namibia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide For Match 3
NAM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
T20 World Cup 2024
Match
Namibia vs Oman
Date
3 June 2024
Time
6:00 AM IST
NAM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
JP Kotze has 164 runs at an average of 27.33 and a strike rate of 122.38 in six T20I innings against Oman. He also has a fifty against them.
-
JP Kotze vs spin in T20Is in 2024: 74 runs, 69 balls, 18.50 average, 107.24 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
JO Kotze vs Mehran Khan in T20Is: 9 runs, 12 balls, 4.50 average, 75 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
JP Kotze’s last five scores: 13, 29, 48, 78 & 18.
-
Malan Kruger has 66 runs at an average of 13.20 and a strike rate of 101.53 in five T20I innings against Oman.
-
Malan Kruger vs pace in T20Is in 2024: 106 runs, 124 balls, 17.66 average, 85.48 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Malan Kruger vs spin in T20Is in 2024: 86 runs, 50 balls, 17.20 average, 172 SR & 5 dismissals. Aqib Ilyas has dismissed him twice in three balls.
-
Malan Kruger’s last five scores: 18, 45, 3, 2 & 8.
-
Jan Frylinck has 56 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 90.32 in six T20I innings against Oman. He also has a solitary wicket against them.
-
Jan Frylinck’s last five scores: 1, 9*, 14, 14* & 22. Jan Frylinck’s previous five figures: 0/11, 0/32, 0/14, 0/21 & 1/57.
-
Gerhard Erasmus has 160 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 119.40 in six T20I innings against Oman. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 7.72 and a strike rate of 10.36 in five T20I innings against them.
-
Gerhard Erasmus vs spin in T20Is in 2024: 42 runs, 39 balls, 21 average, 107.69 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Gerhard Erasmus vs RHBs in T20Is in 2024: 5 wickets, 8.60 average, 10.66 SR & 4.86 economy rate. Gerhard Erasmus vs LHBs in T20Is in 2024: 3 wickets, 7.66 average, 12.33 SR & 3.72 economy rate.
-
Gerhard Erasmus’ previous five scores: 15, 2, 64*, 5 & 15. Gerhard Erasmus’ last five figures: 0/9, 2/24, 2/22, 2/17 & 3/7.
-
JJ Smit scored 59 runs in his only T20I innings against Oman. He also took 2 wickets in his only T20I innings against them.
-
JJ Smit’s last five scores: 1, 21*, 18, 50 & 19.
-
David Wiese has 119 runs at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 140 in five T20I innings against Oman. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 20.40 in five T20I innings against them.
-
David Wiese’s last five scores: 12, 5, 0, 2 & 1*. David Wiese’s previous five figures: 0/16, 1/17, 0/16, 1/22 & 3/21.
-
Zane Green has 57 runs at an average of 11.40 and a strike rate of 81.42 in five T20I innings against Oman.
-
Zane Green vs spin in T20Is in 2024: 57 runs, 48 balls, 14.25 average, 118.75 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Zane Green’s last five scores: 38, 7, 5, 12 & 26.
-
Ruben Trumpelmann has 6 wickets at an average of 21.16 and a strike rate of 13 in five T20I innings against Oman.
-
Ruben Trumpelmann vs RHBs in T20Is in 2024: 12 wickets, 17.50 average, 11 SR & 9.54 economy rate. Ruben Trumpelmann vs LHBs in T20Is in 2024: 1 wicket, 23 average, 17 SR & 8.11 economy rate.
-
Ruben Trumpelmann’s last five figures: 0/34, 0/32, 1/29, 0/8 & 3/30.
-
Bernard Scholtz has 10 wickets at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 12.60 in six T20I innings against Oman. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Bernard Scholtz vs RHBs in T20Is in 2024: 7 wickets, 25.85 average, 19.57 SR & 7.92 economy rate. Bernard Scholtz vs LHBs in T20Is in 2024: 3 wickets, 12.66 average, 8.33 SR & 9.12 economy rate.
-
Bernard Scholtz’s last five figures: 2/16, 2/16, 4/20, 1/28 & 1/9.
-
Tangeni Lungameni has 6 wickets at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 17 in five T20I innings against Oman.
-
Tangeni Lungameni vs RHBs in T20Is in 2024: 3 wickets, 39.66 average, 30 SR & 7.93 economy rate. Tangeni Lungameni vs LHBs in T20Is in 2024: 3 wickets, 7 average, 10 SR & 4.20 economy rate.
-
Tangeni Lungameni’s last five figures: 0/27, 1/27, 1/26, 0/13 & 1/25.
Oman:
-
Kashyap Prajapati has 55 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 96.49 in three T20I innings against Namibia.
-
Kashyap Prajapati vs spin in T20Is in 2024: 47 runs, 49 balls, 15.66 average, 95.91 SR & 3 dismissals. Bernard Scholtz has dismissed him once in 14 balls.
-
Kashyap Prajapati’s last five scores: 35, 8, 1, 0 & 5.
-
Naseem Khushi has 149 runs at an average of 49.66 and a strike rate of 181.70 in three T20I innings against Namibia. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Naseem Khushi’s last five scores: 5, 0, 10, 13 & 39.
-
Aqib Ilyas has 161 runs at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 135.29 in six T20I innings against Namibia. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 14.14 and a strike rate of 15.42 in six T20I innings against them.
-
Aqib Ilyas vs spin in T20Is in 2024: 90 runs, 91 balls, 22.50 average, 98.90 SR & 4 dismissals. Bernard Scholtz has dismissed him twice in 30 balls.
-
Aqib Ilyas vs RHBs in T20Is in 2024: 12 wickets, 11.75 average, 11.50 SR & 6.13 economy rate. Aqib Ilyas vs LHBs in T20Is in 2024: 6 wickets, 10.16 average, 12 SR & 5.08 economy rate.
-
Aqib Ilyas’ last five scores: 66*, 7, 62*, 34 & 10. Aqib Ilyas’ previous five figures: 3/22, 0/16, 3/14, 3/14 & 4/17.
-
Zeeshan Maqsood has 23 runs at an average of 5.75 and a strike rate of 67.64 in four T20I innings against Namibia. He also has a solitary wicket against them.
-
Zeeshan Maqsood vs left-arm pace in T20Is in 2024: 12 runs, 18 balls, 6 average, 66.66 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Zeeshan Maqsood vs RHBs in T20Is in 2024: 5 wickets, 22 average, 20.40 SR & 6.47 economy rate. Zeeshan Maqsood vs LHBs in T20Is in 2024: 3 wickets, 17.66 average, 12 SR & 8.83 economy rate.
-
Zeeshan Maqsood’s last five scores: 35, 45, 14, 15 & 35. Zeeshan Maqsood’s previous five figures: 1/15, 1/31, 1/17, 4/29 & 0/20.
-
Ayaan Khan has 45 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 84.90 in five T20I innings against Namibia. He also has a solitary wicket against them.
-
Ayaan Khan vs spin in T20Is in 2024: 63 runs, 62 balls, 15.75 average, 101.61 SR & 4 dismissals. Gerhard Erasmus has dismissed him twice in 24 balls.
-
Ayaan Khan’s last five scores: 11, 0, 12, 45 & 16. Ayaan Khan’s previous five figures: 0/7, 0/16, 0/20, 0/18 & 0/14.
-
Mohammad Nadeem has 34 runs in four T20I innings against Namibia. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 18.75 and a strike rate of 15 in four T20I innings against them.
-
Mohammad Nadeem’s last five scores: 22*, 2, 30, 2* & 13. Mohammad Nadeem’s previous five figures: 0/14, 0/14, 2/16, 1/13 & 0/23.
-
Mehran Khan has 6 wickets at an average of 9.50 and a strike rate of 11 in three T20I innings against Namibia.
-
Mehran Khan vs RHBs in T20Is in 2024: 5 wickets, 10.20 average, 9.60 SR & 6.37 economy rate. Mehran Khan vs LHBs in T20Is in 2024: 3 wickets, 12.66 average, 14 SR & 5.42 economy rate.
-
Mehran Khan’s last five figures: 1/17, 0/22, 2/10, 1/21 & 3/17.
-
Fayyaz Butt has 8 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 15 in five T20I innings against Namibia.
-
Fayyaz Butt vs RHBs in T20Is in 2024: 9 wickets, 25.66 average, 16.44 SR & 9.36 economy rate. Fayyaz Butt vs LHBs in T20Is in 2024: 3 wickets, 14.33 average, 12.66 SR & 6.78 economy rate.
-
Fayyaz Butt’s last five figures: 0/23, 1/21, 1/35, 1/18 & 0/9.
-
Bilal Khan has 4 wickets at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 17.50 in three T20I innings against Namibia. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Bilal Khan vs RHBs in T20Is in 2024: 9 wickets, 20.55 average, 14.33 SR & 8.60 economy rate. Bilal Khan vs LHBs in T20Is in 2024: 1 wicket, 57 average, 43 SR & 7.95 economy rate.
-
Bilal Khan’s last five figures: 2/20, 2/35, 3/36, 0/36 & 3/11.
NAM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Barbados has been 162, with pacers snaring 64.60% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some assistance for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 28°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.
NAM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Namibia: JP Kotze, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylick, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Tangeni Lungameni.
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Aayan Khan, Rafiullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Samay Shrivastava, Bilal Khan.
NAM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Gerhard Erasmus: Gerhard Erasmus will bat in the middle order. Erasmus is a consistent batter. He can also fetch a few wickets with the ball.
David Wiese: David Wiese is a popular captaincy option for this game. Wiese will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been decent.
Aqib Ilyas: Aqib Ilyas is another popular captaincy option for this game. Ilyas will contribute with both bat and ball. His record against Namibia is decent.
NAM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Tangeni Lungameni: Tangeni Lungameni has been selected by less than 9% of users as of now. Lungameni has done well against Oman in the past. He might get some assistance off the deck and can snare a few wickets.
Mehran Khan: Mehran Khan’s selection % currently stands at 4.14. Mehran will contribute with both bat and ball and has done well against Namibia previously. He can fetch match-winning points.
NAM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Zane Green: Zane Green might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
NAM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If NAM bat first:
Complete the team with three among Jan Frylick, Naseem Khushi, Bernard Scholtz, Aayan Khan, and Bilal Khan.
If OMN bat first:
Complete the team with three among Kashyap Prajapati, Dylan Leicher, Tangeni Lungameni, Mohammad Nadeem, and Ruben Trumpelmann.
NAM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If NAM bat first:
Complete the team with three among Malan Kruger, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, and Fayyaz Butt.
If OMN bat first:
Complete the team with three among Kashyap Prajapati, Tangeni Lungameni, Samay Shrivastava, and Ruben Trumpelmann.
NAM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction
Both teams have quality players. However, Namibia have more utility players and more experience in their squad. Their batting looks more formidable than Oman’s. Expect Namibia to win the game.
