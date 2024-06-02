NAM vs OMN Prediction, Match 3, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Namibia vs Oman Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

NAM vs OMN Prediction: Namibia recently dominated their opponents in a T20 series prior to the T20 World Cup 2024. The African nation is expected to continue their superiority over Oman and are favourites to win the contest.

NAM vs OMN Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: Namibia vs Oman

Date: June 3, 2024

Time: 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

NAM vs OMN Match Preview

Namibia enters this tournament on a high note, having secured an impressive 3-2 series victory over Oman. They have emerged victorious in five of their last seven games and aim to make a mark in the group stages, although advancing beyond that may prove challenging.

Similarly, Oman has enjoyed a strong performance streak following their defeat by Namibia in the recent series. They have triumphed in five of their last six matches, and they approach the tournament opener with confidence, ready to defy expectations.

Probable NAM vs OMN Playing XI

NAM probable Playing XI

JP Kotze Malan Kruger Jan Frylick Gerhard Erasmus (c) David Wiese Zane Green (wk) Dylan Leicher Ruben Trumpelmann Bernard Scholtz Jack Brassell Tangeni Lungameni.

OMN probable Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati Naseem Khushi (wk) Aqib Ilyas (c) Zeeshan Maqsood Aayan Khan Rafiullah Mohammad Nadeem Mehran Khan Fayyaz Butt Samay Shrivastav Bilal Khan.

Venue and Pitch

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. The average first-innings score in Barbados has been 162. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game with 60% chances of rain in the forecast.

Top Players for NAM vs OMN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Aqib Ilyas: Aqib Ilyas is another popular captaincy option for this game. Ilyas will contribute with both bat and ball. His record against Namibia is decent.

Tangeni Lungameni: Tangeni Lungameni has been selected by less than 9% of users as of now. Lungameni has done well against Oman in the past. He might get some assistance off the deck and can snare a few wickets.

Mehran Khan: Mehran Khan’s selection % currently stands at 4.14. Mehran will contribute with both bat and ball and has done well against Namibia previously. He can fetch match-winning points.

Top Captaincy picks

Gerhard Erasmus: Gerhard Erasmus will bat in the middle order. Erasmus is a consistent batter. He can also fetch a few wickets with the ball.

David Wiese: David Wiese is a popular captaincy option for this game. Wiese will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been decent.

Players to avoid

Mohammad Nadeem - Mohammad Nadeem might not get too many opportunities with the bat or the ball and hence can be excluded for this game.

Zane Green: Zane Green might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

NAM vs OMN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

NAM vs OMN Match Prediction

